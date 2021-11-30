QQQ
+ 1.17
398.52
+ 0.29%
BTC/USD
+ 958.45
58734.70
+ 1.66%
DIA
-1.63
352.82
-0.46%
SPY
-0.87
465.47
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.80
147.52
+ 1.21%
GLD
+ 2.11
164.52
+ 1.26%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
November 30, 2021 10:03 am
Upgrades

  • Sidoti & Co. upgraded the previous rating for DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, DMC Glb showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.00 and a 52-week-low of $35.50. At the end of the last trading period, DMC Glb closed at $37.04.
  • For MAG Silver Corp (AMEX:MAG), TD Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. MAG Silver earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.43 and a 52-week-low of $14.15. MAG Silver closed at $16.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) from Sell to Underperform. In the third quarter, Zoom Video Communications showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $486.83 and a 52-week-low of $195.80. Zoom Video Communications closed at $218.98 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Square showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Square shows a 52-week-high of $289.23 and a 52-week-low of $191.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $212.87.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Ayala Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.68 and a 52-week-low of $7.74. Ayala Pharmaceuticals closed at $9.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For PetroChina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Overweight. In the third quarter, PetroChina Co showed an EPS of $1.87, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PetroChina Co shows a 52-week-high of $54.50 and a 52-week-low of $29.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.68.

Downgrades

  • Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (AMEX:GDP) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Goodrich Petroleum showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Goodrich Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $26.66 and a 52-week-low of $8.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.00.
  • Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) from Buy to Hold. Central Garden & Pet earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Central Garden & Pet shows a 52-week-high of $62.91 and a 52-week-low of $36.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.55.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX:CQP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Cheniere Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.75 and a 52-week-low of $32.73. At the end of the last trading period, Cheniere Energy Partners closed at $43.09.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Abeona Therapeutics earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.79 and a 52-week-low of $0.64. At the end of the last trading period, Abeona Therapeutics closed at $0.65.
  • For SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SolarEdge Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $389.71 and a 52-week-low of $199.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $347.21.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) from Buy to Neutral. Dollar Tree earned $0.96 in the third quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. Dollar Tree closed at $141.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for ATAI Life Sciences. The current stock performance of ATAI Life Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $10.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.99.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Citius Pharmaceuticals is set to $4.00. For the third quarter, Citius Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.56 and a 52-week-low of $0.93. At the end of the last trading period, Citius Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.62.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR). The price target seems to have been set at $5.05 for Spire Globall. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.46. At the end of the last trading period, Spire Globall closed at $4.49.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cian is set to $17.50.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for IO Biotech.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) with a Buy rating. The price target for ESS Tech is set to $18.50.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on The Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) with a Buy rating. The price target for The Real Good Food is set to $15.00.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is set to $43.00. In the third quarter, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.78 and a 52-week-low of $12.60. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals closed at $23.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HSBC initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) with a Reduce rating. The price target for Beyond Meat is set to $62.00. For the third quarter, Beyond Meat had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Beyond Meat shows a 52-week-high of $221.00 and a 52-week-low of $72.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.60.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Consensus Cloud Solutions.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Imara Inc (NASDAQ:IMRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Imara is set to $10.00. Imara earned $0.55 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.91 and a 52-week-low of $3.05. At the end of the last trading period, Imara closed at $3.09.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ziff Davis Inc (NASDAQ:ZD). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Ziff Davis. For the third quarter, Ziff Davis had an EPS of $2.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for SmartRent is set to $16.00.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for PetIQ. PetIQ earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $20.51. PetIQ closed at $20.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPDI). The price target seems to have been set at $18.75 for Power & Digital. The current stock performance of Power & Digital shows a 52-week-high of $14.98 and a 52-week-low of $9.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.04.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rocket Lab USA is set to $20.00.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY). The price target seems to have been set at $73.00 for Surgery Partners. For the third quarter, Surgery Partners had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.58 and a 52-week-low of $24.20. At the end of the last trading period, Surgery Partners closed at $45.48.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for DocGo is set to $14.00.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Arhaus.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SEAH). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Sports Entertainment. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.59. At the end of the last trading period, Sports Entertainment closed at $10.97.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Annexon is set to $40.00. For the third quarter, Annexon had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of Annexon shows a 52-week-high of $38.01 and a 52-week-low of $13.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.15.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TREB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Trebia Acquisition is set to $23.00. The current stock performance of Trebia Acquisition shows a 52-week-high of $11.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.94.
  • With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR). The price target seems to have been set at $69.00 for Shift4 Payments. In the third quarter, Shift4 Payments showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shift4 Payments shows a 52-week-high of $104.11 and a 52-week-low of $50.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.80.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for SoFi Technologies is set to $21.00. For the third quarter, SoFi Technologies had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. SoFi Technologies closed at $18.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on The AES Corp (NYSE:AES) with a Buy rating. The price target for AES is set to $30.00. AES earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.07 and a 52-week-low of $20.27. AES closed at $23.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Redbox Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:RDBX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Redbox Entertainment is set to $15.00.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fluence Energy is set to $52.00.

