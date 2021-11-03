Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2021
Upgrades
- Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Devon Energy had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Devon Energy shows a 52-week-high of $42.53 and a 52-week-low of $8.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.98.
- For Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Ingredion had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The current stock performance of Ingredion shows a 52-week-high of $98.05 and a 52-week-low of $68.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.51.
- According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Tanger Factory Outlet earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. Tanger Factory Outlet closed at $20.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Glaukos showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Glaukos shows a 52-week-high of $99.00 and a 52-week-low of $42.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.06.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Cameco had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.42 and a 52-week-low of $9.01. Cameco closed at $25.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK), Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Shake Shack showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.38 and a 52-week-low of $64.02. Shake Shack closed at $70.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the third quarter, T-Mobile US had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The current stock performance of T-Mobile US shows a 52-week-high of $150.20 and a 52-week-low of $108.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.80.
- For WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP), Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, WPP showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.98 and a 52-week-low of $38.59. At the end of the last trading period, WPP closed at $71.35.
- Societe Generale upgraded the previous rating for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Ferrari had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $249.01 and a 52-week-low of $180.69. Ferrari closed at $248.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, DuPont de Nemours had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.27 and a 52-week-low of $57.15. DuPont de Nemours closed at $77.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Telsey Advisory Group, the prior rating for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Under Armour had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Under Armour shows a 52-week-high of $26.45 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.60.
Downgrades
- According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Activision Blizzard showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $71.19. Activision Blizzard closed at $77.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Zillow Gr had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Zillow Gr shows a 52-week-high of $212.40 and a 52-week-low of $83.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.48.
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, LivePerson showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.23 and a 52-week-low of $47.62. LivePerson closed at $51.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. Avis Budget Gr earned $10.74 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avis Budget Gr shows a 52-week-high of $545.11 and a 52-week-low of $28.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $357.17.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Generac Hldgs had an EPS of $2.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $524.31 and a 52-week-low of $202.56. At the end of the last trading period, Generac Hldgs closed at $483.58.
- For Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Rogers showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $272.01 and a 52-week-low of $113.86. Rogers closed at $269.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. In the second quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. At the end of the last trading period, Bed Bath & Beyond closed at $16.75.
- According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Zillow Gr earned $0.95 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.40 and a 52-week-low of $83.54. At the end of the last trading period, Zillow Gr closed at $85.48.
- For Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. Exact Sciences earned $0.79 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $159.54 and a 52-week-low of $89.65. Exact Sciences closed at $95.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- Needham downgraded the previous rating for Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Personalis had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.46 and a 52-week-low of $16.54. At the end of the last trading period, Personalis closed at $20.09.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) from Buy to Hold. Scientific Games earned $1.10 in the second quarter, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.20 and a 52-week-low of $31.49. At the end of the last trading period, Scientific Games closed at $82.60.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Lear had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.73. The current stock performance of Lear shows a 52-week-high of $204.91 and a 52-week-low of $121.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $173.65.
- For Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Zillow Gr showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.40 and a 52-week-low of $83.54. Zillow Gr closed at $85.48 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG). The price target seems to have been set at $117.00 for EOG Resources. In the second quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.64 and a 52-week-low of $33.40. EOG Resources closed at $92.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Earthstone Energy. Earthstone Energy earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Earthstone Energy shows a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.77.
- Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for JD.com is set to $98.00. In the second quarter, JD.com showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.29 and a 52-week-low of $61.65. JD.com closed at $80.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pliant Therapeutics is set to $45.00. Pliant Therapeutics earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pliant Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $43.92 and a 52-week-low of $15.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.81.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Baidu is set to $243.00. In the second quarter, Baidu showed an EPS of $2.39, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $354.82 and a 52-week-low of $131.00. Baidu closed at $162.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alibaba Group Holding is set to $275.00. In the first quarter, Alibaba Group Holding showed an EPS of $2.57, compared to $2.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alibaba Group Holding shows a 52-week-high of $311.44 and a 52-week-low of $138.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $162.90.
- Barclays initiated coverage on KE Holdings Inc (NYSE:BEKE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for KE Holdings is set to $29.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, KE Holdings's EPS was $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. KE Holdings closed at $18.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD). The price target seems to have been set at $103.00 for Pinduoduo. For the second quarter, Pinduoduo had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.60 and a 52-week-low of $74.12. Pinduoduo closed at $92.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE). The price target seems to have been set at $427.00 for Sea. For the second quarter, Sea had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $372.70 and a 52-week-low of $155.10. At the end of the last trading period, Sea closed at $360.23.
- For Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. In the third quarter, Evoqua Water Technologies showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Evoqua Water Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $43.13 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.78.
- B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gain Therapeutics is set to $21.00. Gain Therapeutics earned $0.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Gain Therapeutics closed at $7.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC). The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for SEI Investments. In the third quarter, SEI Investments showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.81 and a 52-week-low of $49.18. At the end of the last trading period, SEI Investments closed at $62.51.
