Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2021

Upgrades

For Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP), Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Simulations Plus showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.92 and a 52-week-low of $36.90. At the end of the last trading period, Simulations Plus closed at $41.57.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE:NVST) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Envista Holdings showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.52 and a 52-week-low of $24.29. Envista Holdings closed at $38.46 at the end of the last trading period.

For TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. TechnipFMC earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.11. At the end of the last trading period, TechnipFMC closed at $7.75.

For SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, SM Energy had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.27 and a 52-week-low of $1.34. At the end of the last trading period, SM Energy closed at $32.63.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. The current stock performance of Coterra Energy shows a 52-week-high of $14.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.56.

Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Facebook showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $2.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $244.61. Facebook closed at $328.69 at the end of the last trading period.

For Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Heartland Financial had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The current stock performance of Heartland Financial shows a 52-week-high of $54.03 and a 52-week-low of $31.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.95.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Coty showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.87. At the end of the last trading period, Coty closed at $8.00.

For Ballys Corp (NYSE:BALY), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Ballys showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.92 and a 52-week-low of $29.30. At the end of the last trading period, Ballys closed at $49.66.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, The RealReal showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.22 and a 52-week-low of $11.18. At the end of the last trading period, The RealReal closed at $12.98.

Downgrades

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Kimberly-Clark showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.44 and a 52-week-low of $125.27. Kimberly-Clark closed at $130.11 at the end of the last trading period.

For CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Underperform. CNX Resources earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.88 and a 52-week-low of $8.31. CNX Resources closed at $15.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Carrols Restaurant Group had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Carrols Restaurant Group shows a 52-week-high of $8.09 and a 52-week-low of $3.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.00.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $51.12. Restaurant Brands Intl closed at $58.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. LHC Group earned $1.62 in the second quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LHC Group shows a 52-week-high of $236.81 and a 52-week-low of $133.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $143.74.

For Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Upstart Holdings earned $0.62 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Upstart Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $359.81.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Intel had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.61. Intel closed at $49.41 at the end of the last trading period.

For Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Beyond Meat had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Beyond Meat shows a 52-week-high of $221.00 and a 52-week-low of $91.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.00.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Winnebago Industries showed an EPS of $2.57, compared to $1.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.53 and a 52-week-low of $44.33. Winnebago Industries closed at $66.04 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Thor Industries showed an EPS of $4.12, compared to $2.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Thor Industries shows a 52-week-high of $152.20 and a 52-week-low of $78.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.76.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:DTST). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Data Storage. Data Storage earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.13. Data Storage closed at $4.36 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO). The price target seems to have been set at $103.00 for GXO Logistics. In the second quarter, GXO Logistics earned $0.10. The current stock performance of GXO Logistics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.22.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Roivant Sciences. Roivant Sciences earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Roivant Sciences closed at $7.04.

Jefferies initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) with a Buy rating. The price target for First Watch Restaurant Gr is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, First Watch Restaurant Gr closed at $21.48.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Shapeways Holdings Inc (NYSE:SHPW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shapeways Hldgs is set to $13.00. The current stock performance of Shapeways Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.14.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for First Watch Restaurant Gr. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, First Watch Restaurant Gr closed at $21.48.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) with an Outperform rating. For the first quarter, Roivant Sciences had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Roivant Sciences shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.04.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) with a Buy rating. The price target for First Watch Restaurant Gr is set to $30.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . First Watch Restaurant Gr closed at $21.48 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cracker Barrel Old is set to $148.00. For the fourth quarter, Cracker Barrel Old had an EPS of $2.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.82 and a 52-week-low of $106.92. At the end of the last trading period, Cracker Barrel Old closed at $128.63.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Exscientia PLC (NASDAQ:EXAI). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Exscientia. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Exscientia closed at $23.49.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) with a Hold rating. Magnolia Oil & Gas earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.01 and a 52-week-low of $4.09. At the end of the last trading period, Magnolia Oil & Gas closed at $21.78.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Mid-America Apartment is set to $230.00. In the second quarter, Mid-America Apartment showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $202.68 and a 52-week-low of $110.53. Mid-America Apartment closed at $201.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for First Watch Restaurant Gr. The current stock performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.48.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) with a Hold rating. In the third quarter, Matador Resources showed an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. NoneThe current stock performance of Matador Resources shows a 52-week-high of $46.15 and a 52-week-low of $6.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.81.

For Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Southwestern Energy earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.42. At the end of the last trading period, Southwestern Energy closed at $5.38.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Roivant Sciences. In the first quarter, Roivant Sciences showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Roivant Sciences shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.04.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for First Watch Restaurant Gr. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . First Watch Restaurant Gr closed at $21.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Antero Resources. In the second quarter, Antero Resources showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Antero Resources shows a 52-week-high of $21.60 and a 52-week-low of $3.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.43.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Range Resources. For the third quarter, Range Resources had an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Range Resources shows a 52-week-high of $26.48 and a 52-week-low of $5.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.21.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exscientia PLC (NASDAQ:EXAI). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Exscientia. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Exscientia closed at $23.49.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marathon Oil is set to $19.00. For the second quarter, Marathon Oil had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. Marathon Oil closed at $16.78 at the end of the last trading period.

For Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Devon Energy earned $0.60 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.98 and a 52-week-low of $7.73. Devon Energy closed at $40.66 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James initiated coverage on VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for VersaBank is set to $15.00. VersaBank earned $0.20 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of VersaBank shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.80.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for First Watch Restaurant Gr. The current stock performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.48.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) with a Buy rating. The price target for TDCX is set to $30.30. The current stock performance of TDCX shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.07.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Exscientia PLC (NASDAQ:EXAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Exscientia is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Exscientia closed at $23.49.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for First Watch Restaurant Gr. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, First Watch Restaurant Gr closed at $21.48.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for First Watch Restaurant Gr is set to $21.50. The current stock performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.48.

Needham initiated coverage on Shapeways Holdings Inc (NYSE:SHPW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shapeways Hldgs is set to $12.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Shapeways Hldgs closed at $7.14 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Velo3D is set to $15.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Velo3D closed at $9.23 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Medical Properties Trust. For the second quarter, Medical Properties Trust had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Medical Properties Trust shows a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $17.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.25.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Academy Sports is set to $54.00. Academy Sports earned $2.34 in the second quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.65 and a 52-week-low of $14.14. At the end of the last trading period, Academy Sports closed at $44.62.

