fbpx

QQQ
-0.20
381.77
-0.05%
BTC/USD
-5980.67
46683.23
-11.36%
DIA
-2.96
357.10
-0.84%
SPY
-2.02
455.10
-0.44%
TLT
-1.45
149.63
-0.98%
GLD
-3.33
174.39
-1.95%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
September 7, 2021 10:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, BRP had an EPS of $2.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.08 and a 52-week-low of $46.90. BRP closed at $100.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Southern showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.46 and a 52-week-low of $51.22. Southern closed at $66.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Methanex earned $1.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Methanex shows a 52-week-high of $49.27 and a 52-week-low of $21.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.91.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cirrus Logic earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cirrus Logic shows a 52-week-high of $103.25 and a 52-week-low of $55.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.62.
  • Needham upgraded the previous rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Five9 had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $107.98. At the end of the last trading period, Five9 closed at $170.19.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ventas shows a 52-week-high of $61.09 and a 52-week-low of $37.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.31.
  • For Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $2.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spotify Technology shows a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $201.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $249.04.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, XOMA showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of XOMA shows a 52-week-high of $46.32 and a 52-week-low of $17.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.88.
  • For Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Alliant Energy had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.35 and a 52-week-low of $45.99. At the end of the last trading period, Alliant Energy closed at $61.47.
  • For Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX), Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Lam Research showed an EPS of $8.09, compared to $4.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $673.80 and a 52-week-low of $292.28. At the end of the last trading period, Lam Research closed at $610.71.
  • For Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR), DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Banner had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.42 and a 52-week-low of $30.05. At the end of the last trading period, Banner closed at $56.52.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $3.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.86 and a 52-week-low of $185.32. At the end of the last trading period, Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $198.05.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, argenx showed an EPS of $1.98, compared to $3.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of argenx shows a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $212.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $350.58.
  • For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Johnson & Johnson earned $2.48 in the second quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Johnson & Johnson shows a 52-week-high of $179.92 and a 52-week-low of $133.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $175.04.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Merck & Co showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Merck & Co shows a 52-week-high of $87.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.26.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) from Outperform to Peer Perform. Carrier Global earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carrier Global shows a 52-week-high of $58.89 and a 52-week-low of $28.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.41.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Amgen showed an EPS of $4.38, compared to $4.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $276.69 and a 52-week-low of $210.28. Amgen closed at $226.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, JOANN's EPS was $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. At the end of the last trading period, JOANN closed at $10.28.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Zelman initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) with a Buy rating. In the second quarter, Opendoor Technologies showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Opendoor Technologies closed at $19.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GNLN). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Greenlane Hldgs. In the second quarter, Greenlane Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.83. At the end of the last trading period, Greenlane Hldgs closed at $2.73.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Tango Therapeutics. Tango Therapeutics closed at $12.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Valero Energy. In the second quarter, Valero Energy showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.95 and a 52-week-low of $35.44. Valero Energy closed at $64.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Phillips 66 is set to $80.00. In the second quarter, Phillips 66 showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.34 and a 52-week-low of $43.27. Phillips 66 closed at $69.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for PBF Energy. For the second quarter, PBF Energy had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.06. At the end of the last trading period, PBF Energy closed at $9.63.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Celcuity. In the second quarter, Celcuity showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.01 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Celcuity closed at $21.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RNA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Avidity Biosciences is set to $50.00. For the second quarter, Avidity Biosciences had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The current stock performance of Avidity Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $37.46 and a 52-week-low of $17.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.24.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2020

Upgrades read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2020

Upgrades read more

Raymond James Upgrades Amgen to Outperform, Announces $255 Price Target

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from Market Perform to Outperform and announces $255 price target. read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2020

Upgrades read more