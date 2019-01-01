|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX: NLCP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NewLake Capital Partners.
The latest price target for NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX: NLCP) was reported by Compass Point on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting NLCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX: NLCP) is $23.01 last updated Today at 6:53:49 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NewLake Capital Partners.
NewLake Capital Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NewLake Capital Partners.
NewLake Capital Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.