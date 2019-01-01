QQQ
NewLake Capital Partners Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects.

NewLake Capital Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX: NLCP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NewLake Capital Partners's (NLCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NewLake Capital Partners.

Q

What is the target price for NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) stock?

A

The latest price target for NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX: NLCP) was reported by Compass Point on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting NLCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)?

A

The stock price for NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX: NLCP) is $23.01 last updated Today at 6:53:49 PM.

Q

Does NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NewLake Capital Partners.

Q

When is NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) reporting earnings?

A

NewLake Capital Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NewLake Capital Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) operate in?

A

NewLake Capital Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.