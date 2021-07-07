fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.87
359.32
+ 0.24%
DIA
+ 0.04
345.78
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.40
432.53
+ 0.09%
TLT
+ 1.35
145.39
+ 0.92%
GLD
+ 0.76
167.36
+ 0.45%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
July 7, 2021 10:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

 

Upgrades

  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $17.50. At the end of the last trading period, Sunnova Energy Intl closed at $39.18.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was changed from Underperform to Buy. SAP earned $1.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SAP shows a 52-week-high of $169.30 and a 52-week-low of $104.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $141.71.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Vistra showed an EPS of $4.21, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vistra shows a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.34.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Flowserve earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.39 and a 52-week-low of $25.87. At the end of the last trading period, Flowserve closed at $39.42.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Allegheny Technologies had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.04 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. At the end of the last trading period, Allegheny Technologies closed at $20.37.
  • According to HSBC, the prior rating for adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, adidas showed an EPS of $3.14, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of adidas shows a 52-week-high of $189.94 and a 52-week-low of $132.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $185.17.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM) from Neutral to Outperform. Boston Beer Co earned $5.26 in the first quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Beer Co shows a 52-week-high of $1349.98 and a 52-week-low of $550.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $927.92.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, TopBuild had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $235.50 and a 52-week-low of $112.13. At the end of the last trading period, TopBuild closed at $189.39.
  • For Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:OAS), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Oasis Petroleum earned $4.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oasis Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $107.65 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.60.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, ChemoCentryx had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current stock performance of ChemoCentryx shows a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.05.
  • For NICE Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, NICE had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.34. The current stock performance of NICE shows a 52-week-high of $288.73 and a 52-week-low of $186.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $254.67.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Orange earned $0.34 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.15. Orange closed at $11.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Evoqua Water Technologies had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Evoqua Water Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $34.05 and a 52-week-low of $16.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.19.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Energy Recovery had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.69 and a 52-week-low of $6.69. Energy Recovery closed at $21.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Fortis earned $0.61 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.02 and a 52-week-low of $37.55. At the end of the last trading period, Fortis closed at $44.44.
  • For Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Phibro Animal Health earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.27. At the end of the last trading period, Phibro Animal Health closed at $28.78.
  • For Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Cerence showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cerence shows a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.32.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Shenandoah showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.53 and a 52-week-low of $38.77. Shenandoah closed at $61.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Santander Consumer USA had an EPS of $2.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Santander Consumer USA shows a 52-week-high of $41.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.08.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.54 and a 52-week-low of $49.31. At the end of the last trading period, Masco closed at $57.95.
  • For Alkaline Water Co Inc (NASDAQ:WTER), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. Alkaline Water Co earned $0.06 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Alkaline Water Co shows a 52-week-high of $2.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.47.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Performant Financial is set to $10.00. In the first quarter, Performant Financial showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Performant Financial shows a 52-week-high of $5.14 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.40.
  • With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND). The price target seems to have been set at $155.00 for Bandwidth. Bandwidth earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $107.01. At the end of the last trading period, Bandwidth closed at $140.50.
  • With an Outperform rating, CICC initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP). The price target seems to have been set at $78.70 for TuSimple Hldgs. In the first quarter, TuSimple Hldgs earned $6.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.84 and a 52-week-low of $32.13. At the end of the last trading period, TuSimple Hldgs closed at $63.13.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vintage Wine Estates is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Vintage Wine Estates shows a 52-week-high of $13.48 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.15.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Jaguar Health is set to $5.00. In the first quarter, Jaguar Health showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.47 and a 52-week-low of $0.18. At the end of the last trading period, Jaguar Health closed at $1.49.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Versus Systems is set to $7.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.88. At the end of the last trading period, Versus Systems closed at $5.70.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Otis Worldwide is set to $95.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Otis Worldwide's EPS was $0.72. The current stock performance of Otis Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $82.94 and a 52-week-low of $56.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.25.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 23, 2021

  read more

HSBC Upgrades adidas to Buy

HSBC analyst Erwan Rambourg upgrades adidas (OTC:ADDYY) from Hold to Buy. read more