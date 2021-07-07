Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Sunnova Energy Intl earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $17.50. At the end of the last trading period, Sunnova Energy Intl closed at $39.18.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was changed from Underperform to Buy. SAP earned $1.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SAP shows a 52-week-high of $169.30 and a 52-week-low of $104.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $141.71.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Vistra showed an EPS of $4.21, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vistra shows a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.34.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Flowserve earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.39 and a 52-week-low of $25.87. At the end of the last trading period, Flowserve closed at $39.42.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Allegheny Technologies had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.04 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. At the end of the last trading period, Allegheny Technologies closed at $20.37.
- According to HSBC, the prior rating for adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, adidas showed an EPS of $3.14, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of adidas shows a 52-week-high of $189.94 and a 52-week-low of $132.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $185.17.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM) from Neutral to Outperform. Boston Beer Co earned $5.26 in the first quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Beer Co shows a 52-week-high of $1349.98 and a 52-week-low of $550.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $927.92.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, TopBuild had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $235.50 and a 52-week-low of $112.13. At the end of the last trading period, TopBuild closed at $189.39.
- For Oasis Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:OAS), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Oasis Petroleum earned $4.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oasis Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $107.65 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.60.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, ChemoCentryx had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current stock performance of ChemoCentryx shows a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.05.
- For NICE Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, NICE had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.34. The current stock performance of NICE shows a 52-week-high of $288.73 and a 52-week-low of $186.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $254.67.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Orange earned $0.34 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.15. Orange closed at $11.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Evoqua Water Technologies had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Evoqua Water Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $34.05 and a 52-week-low of $16.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.19.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Energy Recovery had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.69 and a 52-week-low of $6.69. Energy Recovery closed at $21.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Fortis earned $0.61 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.02 and a 52-week-low of $37.55. At the end of the last trading period, Fortis closed at $44.44.
- For Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Phibro Animal Health earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.27. At the end of the last trading period, Phibro Animal Health closed at $28.78.
- For Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Cerence showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cerence shows a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.32.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Shenandoah showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.53 and a 52-week-low of $38.77. Shenandoah closed at $61.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Santander Consumer USA had an EPS of $2.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Santander Consumer USA shows a 52-week-high of $41.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.08.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.54 and a 52-week-low of $49.31. At the end of the last trading period, Masco closed at $57.95.
- For Alkaline Water Co Inc (NASDAQ:WTER), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. Alkaline Water Co earned $0.06 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Alkaline Water Co shows a 52-week-high of $2.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.47.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Performant Financial is set to $10.00. In the first quarter, Performant Financial showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Performant Financial shows a 52-week-high of $5.14 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.40.
- With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND). The price target seems to have been set at $155.00 for Bandwidth. Bandwidth earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $107.01. At the end of the last trading period, Bandwidth closed at $140.50.
- With an Outperform rating, CICC initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP). The price target seems to have been set at $78.70 for TuSimple Hldgs. In the first quarter, TuSimple Hldgs earned $6.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.84 and a 52-week-low of $32.13. At the end of the last trading period, TuSimple Hldgs closed at $63.13.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vintage Wine Estates is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Vintage Wine Estates shows a 52-week-high of $13.48 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.15.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Jaguar Health is set to $5.00. In the first quarter, Jaguar Health showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.47 and a 52-week-low of $0.18. At the end of the last trading period, Jaguar Health closed at $1.49.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Versus Systems is set to $7.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.88. At the end of the last trading period, Versus Systems closed at $5.70.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Otis Worldwide is set to $95.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Otis Worldwide's EPS was $0.72. The current stock performance of Otis Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $82.94 and a 52-week-low of $56.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.25.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.