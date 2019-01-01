|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCPK: HZMMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Horizonte Minerals.
The latest price target for Horizonte Minerals (OTCPK: HZMMF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HZMMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Horizonte Minerals (OTCPK: HZMMF) is $0.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:31:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Horizonte Minerals.
Horizonte Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Horizonte Minerals.
Horizonte Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.