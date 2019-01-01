QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 8:16AM
Horizonte Minerals PLC is a United Kingdoms based mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in nickel development and mainly focuses on Brazil. It owns and operates the Araguaia Nickel Laterite project located south of the Carajas mining district, northeast Brazil; and Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the Carajas region, north-eastern Brazil. The nickel produced by the company is used in stainless steel and electric vehicles. It is principally developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil.

Horizonte Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCPK: HZMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Horizonte Minerals's (HZMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Horizonte Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Horizonte Minerals (OTCPK: HZMMF) was reported by BMO Capital on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HZMMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF)?

A

The stock price for Horizonte Minerals (OTCPK: HZMMF) is $0.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:31:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horizonte Minerals.

Q

When is Horizonte Minerals (OTCPK:HZMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Horizonte Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizonte Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF) operate in?

A

Horizonte Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.