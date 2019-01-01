QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 6:51AM
Warehouses De Pauw is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of storage, distribution, and semi-industrial facilities throughout Europe. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio in terms of square footage and total rental value is made up of general warehouse space, while offices represent a smaller amount. These properties are mainly located in Belgium and the Netherlands near large transportation hubs. Warehouses De Pauw derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from the same two countries. The company's largest tenants in terms of revenue include solar panels, third-party logistics firms, and food industry companies. Warehouses De Pauw is also active in the logistics property markets of France and Romania.

Warehouses De Pauw Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCGM: WDPSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Warehouses De Pauw's (WDPSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Warehouses De Pauw.

Q

What is the target price for Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Warehouses De Pauw (OTCGM: WDPSF) was reported by JP Morgan on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WDPSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF)?

A

The stock price for Warehouses De Pauw (OTCGM: WDPSF) is $43.55 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:33:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Warehouses De Pauw.

Q

When is Warehouses De Pauw (OTCGM:WDPSF) reporting earnings?

A

Warehouses De Pauw does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Warehouses De Pauw.

Q

What sector and industry does Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF) operate in?

A

Warehouses De Pauw is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.