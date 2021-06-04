 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:03am
Upgrades

  1. According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) was changed from Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of Diageo shows a 52-week-high of $195.03 and a 52-week-low of $127.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $192.88.
  2. According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, FormFactor had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.39 and a 52-week-low of $22.37. At the end of the last trading period, FormFactor closed at $33.31.
  3. According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Dick's Sporting Goods earned $3.79 in the first quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.30 and a 52-week-low of $34.66. Dick's Sporting Goods closed at $95.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  4. Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Mirati Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The current stock performance of Mirati Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $249.42 and a 52-week-low of $91.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $154.86.
  5. For Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Wells Fargo earned $1.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wells Fargo shows a 52-week-high of $48.13 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.46.
  6. According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Bank OZK earned $1.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.83 and a 52-week-low of $20.10. At the end of the last trading period, Bank OZK closed at $42.95.
  7. William Blair upgraded the previous rating for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Inogen earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.57. At the end of the last trading period, Inogen closed at $59.49.
  8. For Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Penumbra showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $314.22 and a 52-week-low of $163.48. Penumbra closed at $256.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  9. Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Northrop Grumman showed an EPS of $6.57, compared to $5.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $378.61 and a 52-week-low of $282.88. Northrop Grumman closed at $366.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  10. UBS upgraded the previous rating for United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) from Sell to Neutral. United States Steel earned $1.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United States Steel shows a 52-week-high of $29.97 and a 52-week-low of $6.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.89.

Downgrades

  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. ArcBest earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.18. ArcBest closed at $76.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Alliance Data Systems showed an EPS of $6.28, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.16 and a 52-week-low of $38.88. Alliance Data Systems closed at $122.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Pentair earned $0.81 in the first quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pentair shows a 52-week-high of $70.76 and a 52-week-low of $35.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.57.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Workhorse Group earned $1.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.73. Workhorse Group closed at $14.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, AvalonBay Communities showed an EPS of $1.95, compared to $2.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AvalonBay Communities shows a 52-week-high of $213.67 and a 52-week-low of $131.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $213.10.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Grocery Outlet Holding showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Grocery Outlet Holding shows a 52-week-high of $48.87 and a 52-week-low of $31.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.43.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) from Buy to Hold. Constellation earned $0.84 in the first quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Constellation shows a 52-week-high of $40.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.84.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Performant Financial. In the first quarter, Performant Financial showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Performant Financial shows a 52-week-high of $4.12 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.11.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:NMTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for 9 Meters Biopharma is set to $3.00. 9 Meters Biopharma earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.26 and a 52-week-low of $0.45. At the end of the last trading period, 9 Meters Biopharma closed at $1.29.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Cerecor. For the first quarter, Cerecor had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. Cerecor closed at $2.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) with a Buy rating. The price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals is set to $13.00. For the first quarter, TRACON Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.55. At the end of the last trading period, TRACON Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.10.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC). The price target seems to have been set at $122.00 for Cerence. For the second quarter, Cerence had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.23. At the end of the last trading period, Cerence closed at $101.58.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR). The price target seems to have been set at $168.00 for Extra Space Storage. For the first quarter, Extra Space Storage had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.31 and a 52-week-low of $88.88. At the end of the last trading period, Extra Space Storage closed at $153.78.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Regency Centers is set to $66.00. Regency Centers earned $0.90 in the first quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regency Centers shows a 52-week-high of $67.59 and a 52-week-low of $33.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.81.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Avantor. Avantor earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.37. Avantor closed at $30.68 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Twist Bioscience. In the second quarter, Twist Bioscience showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $214.07 and a 52-week-low of $35.50. Twist Bioscience closed at $96.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) with a Sell rating. The price target for Quanterix is set to $53.00. In the first quarter, Quanterix showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.57 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. At the end of the last trading period, Quanterix closed at $53.56.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SFT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Shift Technologies is set to $14.00. In the first quarter, Shift Technologies earned $0.55. The current stock performance of Shift Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $12.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.43.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TARA). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Protara Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Protara Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.08 and a 52-week-low of $8.54. Protara Therapeutics closed at $9.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Yumanity Therapeutics is set to $39.00. Yumanity Therapeutics earned $0.85 in the first quarter, compared to $3.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Yumanity Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $23.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.20.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Windtree Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Windtree Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.06 and a 52-week-low of $1.58. At the end of the last trading period, Windtree Therapeutics closed at $1.98.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC). The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics earned $0.49 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of C4 Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $48.98 and a 52-week-low of $22.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.15.

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

