 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 19, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • For Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS), Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Agilysys earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agilysys shows a 52-week-high of $64.09 and a 52-week-low of $16.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.28.
  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Tyson Foods had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of Tyson Foods shows a 52-week-high of $81.79 and a 52-week-low of $55.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.86.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) from Neutral to Buy. Universal Display earned $1.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.77 and a 52-week-low of $143.27. At the end of the last trading period, Universal Display closed at $202.41.
  • For Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. Cognex earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.82 and a 52-week-low of $53.65. At the end of the last trading period, Cognex closed at $73.45.
  • For Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Strong Buy. In the first quarter, Axon Enterprise earned $0.31. The current stock performance of Axon Enterprise shows a 52-week-high of $212.37 and a 52-week-low of $121.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.43.
  • For Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.95 and a 52-week-low of $34.02. Coca-Cola Europacific closed at $60.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For QuickLogic Corp (NASDAQ:QUIK), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. QuickLogic earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. QuickLogic closed at $6.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating for Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) from Neutral to Buy. Ross Stores earned $0.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.22 and a 52-week-low of $79.65. At the end of the last trading period, Ross Stores closed at $124.81.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Salesforce.com showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $284.50 and a 52-week-low of $167.00. Salesforce.com closed at $214.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, UBS Group showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UBS Group shows a 52-week-high of $16.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.53.
  • For Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN), Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Olin showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.67. Olin closed at $45.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • CLSA upgraded the previous rating for iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) from Underperform to Outperform. In the first quarter, iQIYI showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.97 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. iQIYI closed at $13.95 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating for Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) from Buy to Hold. Agilysys earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agilysys shows a 52-week-high of $64.09 and a 52-week-low of $16.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.28.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Earthstone Energy had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Earthstone Energy shows a 52-week-high of $10.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.95.
  • For Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Silicon Laboratories earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $89.67. At the end of the last trading period, Silicon Laboratories closed at $124.20.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, CarMax showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.66 and a 52-week-low of $77.79. At the end of the last trading period, CarMax closed at $120.16.
  • For Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE), Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Ferrari had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $233.66 and a 52-week-low of $157.82. Ferrari closed at $203.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.13 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. At the end of the last trading period, Wells Fargo closed at $46.86.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Innoviz Technologies is set to $14.00. In the first quarter, Innoviz Technologies showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.71. At the end of the last trading period, Innoviz Technologies closed at $10.38.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies's EPS was $0.87. The current stock performance of Taysha Gene Therapies shows a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.79.
  • For Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the first quarter, Gates Industrial Corp had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.01. Gates Industrial Corp closed at $17.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for UnitedHealth Group is set to $478.00. For the first quarter, UnitedHealth Group had an EPS of $5.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.72. The current stock performance of UnitedHealth Group shows a 52-week-high of $425.98 and a 52-week-low of $273.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $410.38.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC). The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for Centene. For the first quarter, Centene had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.31 and a 52-week-low of $53.60. Centene closed at $70.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for CVS Health is set to $89.00. For the first quarter, CVS Health had an EPS of $2.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.65 and a 52-week-low of $55.36. CVS Health closed at $88.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Anthem is set to $460.00. For the first quarter, Anthem had an EPS of $7.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.48. The current stock performance of Anthem shows a 52-week-high of $406.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $393.44.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Molina Healthcare is set to $253.00. Molina Healthcare earned $4.44 in the first quarter, compared to $3.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $273.00 and a 52-week-low of $151.40. At the end of the last trading period, Molina Healthcare closed at $261.75.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI). The price target seems to have been set at $284.00 for Cigna. Cigna earned $4.73 in the first quarter, compared to $4.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cigna shows a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $158.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $263.17.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ:KRT) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.56. At the end of the last trading period, Karat Packaging closed at $17.90.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM). The price target seems to have been set at $472.00 for Humana. In the first quarter, Humana showed an EPS of $7.67, compared to $5.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Humana shows a 52-week-high of $475.44 and a 52-week-low of $365.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $449.46.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on View Inc (NASDAQ:VIEW). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for View. Interestingly, in the first quarter, View's EPS was $0.91. The current stock performance of View shows a 52-week-high of $9.60 and a 52-week-low of $6.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.32.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO). The price target seems to have been set at $309.00 for Watsco. Watsco earned $1.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.81 and a 52-week-low of $160.39. At the end of the last trading period, Watsco closed at $288.69.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:FRLN). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Freeline Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Freeline Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.85 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.89 and a 52-week-low of $8.31. Freeline Therapeutics closed at $8.42 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AGYS + ANTM)

Recap: Agilysys Q4 Earnings
Cramer Weighs In On Beyond Meat, Snowflake, More
Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2021
Agilysys Earnings Preview
How To Trade These 7 Healthcare Stocks and ETF Says 2ndSkiesForex's Chris Capre
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CVSWolfe ResearchMaintains93.0
WLLWells FargoMaintains48.0
BIDUUBSMaintains340.0
AYXPiper SandlerMaintains105.0
SMWells FargoMaintains25.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com