Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 19, 2021
Upgrades
- For Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS), Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Agilysys earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agilysys shows a 52-week-high of $64.09 and a 52-week-low of $16.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.28.
- Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Tyson Foods had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of Tyson Foods shows a 52-week-high of $81.79 and a 52-week-low of $55.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.86.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) from Neutral to Buy. Universal Display earned $1.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.77 and a 52-week-low of $143.27. At the end of the last trading period, Universal Display closed at $202.41.
- For Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. Cognex earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.82 and a 52-week-low of $53.65. At the end of the last trading period, Cognex closed at $73.45.
- For Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Strong Buy. In the first quarter, Axon Enterprise earned $0.31. The current stock performance of Axon Enterprise shows a 52-week-high of $212.37 and a 52-week-low of $121.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.43.
- For Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.95 and a 52-week-low of $34.02. Coca-Cola Europacific closed at $60.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- For QuickLogic Corp (NASDAQ:QUIK), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. QuickLogic earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. QuickLogic closed at $6.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating for Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) from Neutral to Buy. Ross Stores earned $0.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.22 and a 52-week-low of $79.65. At the end of the last trading period, Ross Stores closed at $124.81.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Salesforce.com showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $284.50 and a 52-week-low of $167.00. Salesforce.com closed at $214.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, UBS Group showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UBS Group shows a 52-week-high of $16.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.53.
- For Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN), Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Olin showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.67. Olin closed at $45.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- CLSA upgraded the previous rating for iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) from Underperform to Outperform. In the first quarter, iQIYI showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.97 and a 52-week-low of $12.14. iQIYI closed at $13.95 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating for Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) from Buy to Hold. Agilysys earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agilysys shows a 52-week-high of $64.09 and a 52-week-low of $16.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.28.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Earthstone Energy had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Earthstone Energy shows a 52-week-high of $10.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.95.
- For Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Silicon Laboratories earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $89.67. At the end of the last trading period, Silicon Laboratories closed at $124.20.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, CarMax showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.66 and a 52-week-low of $77.79. At the end of the last trading period, CarMax closed at $120.16.
- For Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE), Redburn Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Ferrari had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $233.66 and a 52-week-low of $157.82. Ferrari closed at $203.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.13 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. At the end of the last trading period, Wells Fargo closed at $46.86.
Initiations
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Innoviz Technologies is set to $14.00. In the first quarter, Innoviz Technologies showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.71. At the end of the last trading period, Innoviz Technologies closed at $10.38.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies's EPS was $0.87. The current stock performance of Taysha Gene Therapies shows a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.79.
- For Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the first quarter, Gates Industrial Corp had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.01. Gates Industrial Corp closed at $17.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for UnitedHealth Group is set to $478.00. For the first quarter, UnitedHealth Group had an EPS of $5.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.72. The current stock performance of UnitedHealth Group shows a 52-week-high of $425.98 and a 52-week-low of $273.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $410.38.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC). The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for Centene. For the first quarter, Centene had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.31 and a 52-week-low of $53.60. Centene closed at $70.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for CVS Health is set to $89.00. For the first quarter, CVS Health had an EPS of $2.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.65 and a 52-week-low of $55.36. CVS Health closed at $88.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Anthem is set to $460.00. For the first quarter, Anthem had an EPS of $7.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.48. The current stock performance of Anthem shows a 52-week-high of $406.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $393.44.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Molina Healthcare is set to $253.00. Molina Healthcare earned $4.44 in the first quarter, compared to $3.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $273.00 and a 52-week-low of $151.40. At the end of the last trading period, Molina Healthcare closed at $261.75.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI). The price target seems to have been set at $284.00 for Cigna. Cigna earned $4.73 in the first quarter, compared to $4.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cigna shows a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $158.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $263.17.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ:KRT) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.56. At the end of the last trading period, Karat Packaging closed at $17.90.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM). The price target seems to have been set at $472.00 for Humana. In the first quarter, Humana showed an EPS of $7.67, compared to $5.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Humana shows a 52-week-high of $475.44 and a 52-week-low of $365.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $449.46.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on View Inc (NASDAQ:VIEW). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for View. Interestingly, in the first quarter, View's EPS was $0.91. The current stock performance of View shows a 52-week-high of $9.60 and a 52-week-low of $6.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.32.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO). The price target seems to have been set at $309.00 for Watsco. Watsco earned $1.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.81 and a 52-week-low of $160.39. At the end of the last trading period, Watsco closed at $288.69.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:FRLN). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Freeline Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Freeline Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.85 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.89 and a 52-week-low of $8.31. Freeline Therapeutics closed at $8.42 at the end of the last trading period.
