Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2021
Upgrades
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $188.35 and a 52-week-low of $48.89. Albemarle closed at $157.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for ManpowerGroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) was changed from Underweight to Overweight. ManpowerGroup earned $1.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.36 and a 52-week-low of $49.57. ManpowerGroup closed at $94.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Life Storage earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.76 and a 52-week-low of $67.31. At the end of the last trading period, Life Storage closed at $83.93.
- Compass Point upgraded the previous rating for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, RLJ Lodging showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $3.88. RLJ Lodging closed at $15.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Park Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.11 and a 52-week-low of $3.99. At the end of the last trading period, Park Hotels & Resorts closed at $21.75.
- For SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. SailPoint Technologies earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.19 and a 52-week-low of $11.61. SailPoint Technologies closed at $56.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The current stock performance of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $61.27 and a 52-week-low of $13.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.87.
- For Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Yandex had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.32 and a 52-week-low of $27.93. At the end of the last trading period, Yandex closed at $63.98.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Bain Capital Specialty earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.76 and a 52-week-low of $7.11. Bain Capital Specialty closed at $14.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Plug Power earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.38.
Downgrades
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Kodiak Sciences showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.21 and a 52-week-low of $35.49. At the end of the last trading period, Kodiak Sciences closed at $129.01.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Editas Medicine showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. Editas Medicine closed at $43.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Beam Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. At the end of the last trading period, Beam Therapeutics closed at $89.13.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for ams AG (OTC:AMSSY) from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. ams closed at $11.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $2.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.21 and a 52-week-low of $48.62. At the end of the last trading period, Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $148.57.
- According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, ZIOPHARM Oncology had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of ZIOPHARM Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $5.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.33.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Apache Corp (NASDAQ:APA) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Apache had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.96 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Apache closed at $19.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- For WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, WSFS Financial showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WSFS Financial shows a 52-week-high of $55.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.14.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for TC Pipelines LP (NYSE:TCP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. TC Pipelines earned $1.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.20 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. At the end of the last trading period, TC Pipelines closed at $29.26.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. TechnipFMC earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TechnipFMC shows a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.21.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ:PTVE) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Pactiv Evergreen earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.61 and a 52-week-low of $10.40. Pactiv Evergreen closed at $13.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) from Overweight to Neutral. Agios Pharmaceuticals earned $1.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agios Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $58.93 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.44.
Initiations
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Sana Biotechnology. The current stock performance of Sana Biotechnology shows a 52-week-high of $44.60 and a 52-week-low of $29.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.74.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Boston Beer Co is set to $1400.00. For the fourth quarter, Boston Beer Co had an EPS of $2.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The current stock performance of Boston Beer Co shows a 52-week-high of $1236.57 and a 52-week-low of $290.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1029.82.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for TELUS International is set to $31.00. In the fourth quarter, TELUS International showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.60 and a 52-week-low of $28.00. At the end of the last trading period, TELUS International closed at $29.12.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Codexis. Codexis earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Codexis shows a 52-week-high of $29.56 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.11.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE:TIXT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for TELUS International is set to $33.00. TELUS International earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.60 and a 52-week-low of $28.00. At the end of the last trading period, TELUS International closed at $29.12.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Repare Therapeutics is set to $51.00. In the third quarter, Repare Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $5.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.44 and a 52-week-low of $21.45. Repare Therapeutics closed at $32.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Atotech is set to $23.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.83 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Atotech closed at $20.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on TELUS Corp (NYSE:TU). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for TELUS. For the fourth quarter, TELUS had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of TELUS shows a 52-week-high of $38.66 and a 52-week-low of $13.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.04.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Atotech. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.83 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Atotech closed at $20.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Opendoor Technologies is set to $37.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $21.41. Opendoor Technologies closed at $28.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LABP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Landos Biopharma is set to $20.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.35 and a 52-week-low of $10.77. Landos Biopharma closed at $13.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FSTX). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for F-star Therapeutics. The current stock performance of F-star Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $12.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.27.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Angion Biomedica. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.30 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. At the end of the last trading period, Angion Biomedica closed at $17.34.
- Needham initiated coverage on DZS Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for DZS is set to $23.00. The current stock performance of DZS shows a 52-week-high of $18.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.64.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Sana Biotechnology. The current stock performance of Sana Biotechnology shows a 52-week-high of $44.60 and a 52-week-low of $29.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.74.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN). The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for Five9. In the fourth quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five9 shows a 52-week-high of $194.03 and a 52-week-low of $52.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $185.24.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SNSE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sensei Biotherapeutics is set to $25.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.50 and a 52-week-low of $15.45. Sensei Biotherapeutics closed at $16.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF) with a Buy rating. The price target for ON24 is set to $88.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.98 and a 52-week-low of $46.37. At the end of the last trading period, ON24 closed at $56.31.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for ON24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.98 and a 52-week-low of $46.37. ON24 closed at $56.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ON24 is set to $70.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.98 and a 52-week-low of $46.37. At the end of the last trading period, ON24 closed at $56.31.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for ON24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.98 and a 52-week-low of $46.37. ON24 closed at $56.31 at the end of the last trading period.
