Range
8.24 - 8.62
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.57 - 12.61
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
521.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 7:55AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor interfaces, and analog integrated circuit solutions worldwide. The company is an important supplier to customers in the consumer, communications, medical, automotive, and industrial end markets.

ams-OSRAM Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ams-OSRAM (AMSSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCPK: AMSSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ams-OSRAM's (AMSSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ams-OSRAM.

Q

What is the target price for ams-OSRAM (AMSSY) stock?

A

The latest price target for ams-OSRAM (OTCPK: AMSSY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMSSY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ams-OSRAM (AMSSY)?

A

The stock price for ams-OSRAM (OTCPK: AMSSY) is $8.616 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:47:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ams-OSRAM (AMSSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ams-OSRAM.

Q

When is ams-OSRAM (OTCPK:AMSSY) reporting earnings?

A

ams-OSRAM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ams-OSRAM (AMSSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ams-OSRAM.

Q

What sector and industry does ams-OSRAM (AMSSY) operate in?

A

ams-OSRAM is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.