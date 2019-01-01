QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.23/0.77%
52 Wk
29.4 - 50.2
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
42.46
Open
-
P/E
55.59
EPS
1.68
Shares
233.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 6:20AM
Schibsted ASA is a Norway-based multimedia group that owns and operates newspapers, online classified advertisement websites, publishing houses, and other multimedia services. The company's largest sources of revenue are its Norwegian and Swedish newspapers and tabloid magazines such as Verdens Gang, Aftenposten, and Aftonbladet. It also operates other regional magazines, classified websites, and local newspapers in over 25 different countries around Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Schibsted's largest newspaper operations outside of Scandinavia are based in Spain and France.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Schibsted Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schibsted (SBSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schibsted (OTCPK: SBSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schibsted's (SBSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Schibsted.

Q

What is the target price for Schibsted (SBSNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Schibsted (OTCPK: SBSNF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SBSNF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Schibsted (SBSNF)?

A

The stock price for Schibsted (OTCPK: SBSNF) is $29.3989 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 15:58:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schibsted (SBSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schibsted.

Q

When is Schibsted (OTCPK:SBSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Schibsted does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Schibsted (SBSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schibsted.

Q

What sector and industry does Schibsted (SBSNF) operate in?

A

Schibsted is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.