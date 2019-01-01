QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.93/3.30%
52 Wk
19.91 - 37.14
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
235.18
Open
-
P/E
75.19
EPS
0
Shares
133.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 5:17AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 7:48AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Pennon Group PLC is a British water and environmental utility infrastructure company that operates primarily in the United Kingdom. It has smaller operations in the European Union, China, and other countries. The company operates through Water, Non-household retail and other segments. The water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The non-household retail business comprises the services provided by Pennon Water Services in the non-household water and wastewater retail market. Majority of revenue is derived from the water division.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pennon Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pennon Group (PEGRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pennon Group (OTCPK: PEGRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pennon Group's (PEGRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pennon Group.

Q

What is the target price for Pennon Group (PEGRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pennon Group (OTCPK: PEGRY) was reported by Societe Generale on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PEGRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pennon Group (PEGRY)?

A

The stock price for Pennon Group (OTCPK: PEGRY) is $28.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:11:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pennon Group (PEGRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2021.

Q

When is Pennon Group (OTCPK:PEGRY) reporting earnings?

A

Pennon Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pennon Group (PEGRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pennon Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Pennon Group (PEGRY) operate in?

A

Pennon Group is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.