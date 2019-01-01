Pennon Group PLC is a British water and environmental utility infrastructure company that operates primarily in the United Kingdom. It has smaller operations in the European Union, China, and other countries. The company operates through Water, Non-household retail and other segments. The water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The non-household retail business comprises the services provided by Pennon Water Services in the non-household water and wastewater retail market. Majority of revenue is derived from the water division.