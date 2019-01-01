QQQ
Range
139.59 - 141.94
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/4.3K
Div / Yield
3.04/2.17%
52 Wk
105.94 - 152.18
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
15.72
Open
141.94
P/E
7.79
EPS
3.19
Shares
74M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 6:30AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Arkema is a French chemical company formerly known for its large presence in the global acrylics market. However, the company has now developed a strong portfolio of speciality materials. Arkema is organised into four segments. Adhesive solutions, advanced materials, and coatings solutions contain the more specialized material businesses. The intermediates segment houses the remaining commodity chemical businesses. Geographically, sales are split fairly equally between Europe, the U.S., and Asia.


Arkema Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arkema (ARKAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arkema (OTCPK: ARKAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arkema's (ARKAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arkema.

Q

What is the target price for Arkema (ARKAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arkema (OTCPK: ARKAY) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on March 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ARKAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arkema (ARKAY)?

A

The stock price for Arkema (OTCPK: ARKAY) is $139.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:48:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arkema (ARKAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 23, 2012.

Q

When is Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY) reporting earnings?

A

Arkema does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arkema (ARKAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arkema.

Q

What sector and industry does Arkema (ARKAY) operate in?

A

Arkema is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.