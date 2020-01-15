Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2020
Upgrades
- Noble Capital changed the rating for Great Panther Mining Ltd (AMEX: GPL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Great Panther Mining earned ($0.02) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.02) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.19 and a 52-week-low of $0.40. Great Panther Mining's stock last closed at $0.52 per share.
- CiBC changed the rating for Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) from Underperformer to Neutral. Aphria earned ($0.03) in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $3.76. Aphria's stock last closed at $4.98 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ: REG) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Regency Centers had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.26 and a 52-week-low of $59.27. Regency Centers's stock last closed at $62.66 per share.
- For Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Federal Realty Investment had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.35 and a 52-week-low of $121.80. Federal Realty Investment's stock last closed at $127.68 per share.
- For Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: WERN), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. For the third quarter, Werner Enterprises had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $27.27. Werner Enterprises's stock last closed at $38.20 per share.
- For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. For the third quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.72 and a 52-week-low of $74.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock last closed at $81.75 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: ECHO) from Neutral to Positive. For the third quarter, Echo Global Logistics had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.95 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. Echo Global Logistics's stock last closed at $21.76 per share.
- For Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ: LSTR), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.23 and a 52-week-low of $94.97. Landstar System's stock last closed at $115.57 per share.
- For Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of ($0.44), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.13 and a 52-week-low of $3.83. Maxar Technologies's stock last closed at $19.78 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for Barnes Group Inc (NYSE: B) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Barnes Gr had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.21 and a 52-week-low of $42.39. Barnes Gr's stock last closed at $63.61 per share.
- DZ Bank changed the rating for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.11 and a 52-week-low of $49.10. Qualcomm's stock last closed at $90.56 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ: OCSL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Oaktree Specialty Lending showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.41. Oaktree Specialty Lending's stock last closed at $5.46 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) from Neutral to Buy. Realty Income earned $0.83 in the third quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.17 and a 52-week-low of $63.43. Realty Income's stock last closed at $74.92 per share.
- For Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MNTA), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.59) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.45) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.64 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $25.36 per share.
- For Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP), Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $29.86. Hudson Pacific Properties's stock last closed at $35.80 per share.
Downgrades
- Piper Sandler changed the rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Wells Fargo showed an EPS of $0.93, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.75 and a 52-week-low of $43.34. Wells Fargo's stock last closed at $49.32 per share.
- Mizuho downgraded the stock for Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Macerich had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $24.94. Macerich's stock last closed at $25.86 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from Hold to Underperform. Macerich earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $24.94. Macerich's stock last closed at $25.86 per share.
- Wedbush downgraded the stock for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Logitech International had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.99 and a 52-week-low of $32.38. Logitech International's stock last closed at $47.25 per share.
- For Trinseo SA (NYSE: TSE), Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Trinseo showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.34 and a 52-week-low of $27.36. Trinseo's stock last closed at $34.74 per share.
- For Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS), Pivotal Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Tilly's earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. Tilly's's stock last closed at $8.88 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ: TCPC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. BlackRock TCP Capital earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. BlackRock TCP Capital's stock last closed at $14.15 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Embraer had an EPS of ($0.26), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.16). The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.57 and a 52-week-low of $15.86. Embraer's stock last closed at $19.69 per share.
- Baird changed the rating for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, MGM Growth Properties had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.30 and a 52-week-low of $28.19. MGM Growth Properties's stock last closed at $30.97 per share.
- Bernstein changed the rating for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Nutrien had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.82. Nutrien's stock last closed at $48.36 per share.
- For Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA), Mizuho downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Mid-America Apartment had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.15 and a 52-week-low of $95.80. Mid-America Apartment's stock last closed at $131.76 per share.
- For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.34 and a 52-week-low of $65.72. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs's stock last closed at $67.98 per share.
- For First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.23 and a 52-week-low of $45.77. First Solar's stock last closed at $58.78 per share.
- For Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, Ubiquiti showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.91 and a 52-week-low of $101.28. Ubiquiti's stock last closed at $185.12 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.08 and a 52-week-low of $34.96. Douglas Emmett's stock last closed at $41.99 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Darling Ingredients had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.36 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Darling Ingredients's stock last closed at $29.27 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RADA). The price target is set at $8.00 for Rada Electronics Industri. Rada Electronics Industri earned ($0.02) in the third quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.55. Rada Electronics Industri's stock last closed at $6.32 per share.
- Dougherty & Co. initiated coverage on Tennant Co (NYSE: TNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tennant is set at $95.00. Tennant earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.26 and a 52-week-low of $54.87. Tennant's stock last closed at $82.58 per share.
- For ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC), Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.71 and a 52-week-low of $35.02. ViacomCBS's stock last closed at $40.33 per share.
- For Pennant Group Inc (NASDAQ: PNTG), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the third quarter, Pennant Group earned $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.15. Pennant Group's stock last closed at $26.95 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). The price target is set at $37.00 for Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive earned ($1.19) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.02 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $29.69 per share.
- For Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO), First Analysis initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.65 and a 52-week-low of $13.04. Zuora's stock last closed at $15.34 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Kimco Realty is set at $19.00. For the third quarter, Kimco Realty had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.86 and a 52-week-low of $15.77. Kimco Realty's stock last closed at $20.05 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN). The price target is set at $27.00 for Huntsman. In the third quarter, Huntsman showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $17.33. Huntsman's stock last closed at $23.20 per share.
