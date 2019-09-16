Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2019 10:17am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Cars.com had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.23. Cars.com's stock last closed at $10.95 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Centennial Resource Dev earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.12 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $4.41 per share.
  • For Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Centennial Resource Dev had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.12 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $4.41 per share.
  • UBS changed the rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. ConocoPhillips's market cap stands at $65.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.24 and a 52-week-low of $50.13. ConocoPhillips's stock last closed at $57.35 per share.
  • For Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), Capital One Financial upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Camden Prop Trust earned $1.07 in the second quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Camden Prop Trust's outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.00 and a 52-week-low of $83.67. Camden Prop Trust's stock last closed at $107.77 per share.
  • For Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. The total market value of Designer Brands's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.63 and a 52-week-low of $14.07. Designer Brands's stock last closed at $16.84 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Esperion Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($2.01), compared to ($1.71) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.99 and a 52-week-low of $33.13. Esperion Therapeutics's stock last closed at $36.56 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Greenbrier Companies had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The total market value of Greenbrier Companies's outstanding shares is at $853.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.87 and a 52-week-low of $21.30. Greenbrier Companies's stock last closed at $29.58 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Jagged Peak Energy earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. Jagged Peak Energy's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.74 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Jagged Peak Energy's stock last closed at $7.47 per share.
  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) from Neutral to Outperform. Lowe's Companies earned $2.15 in the second quarter, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.23 and a 52-week-low of $84.75. Lowe's Companies's stock last closed at $113.34 per share.
  • HSBC upgraded the stock for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Hold to Buy. Lyft earned ($0.68) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $43.41. Lyft's stock last closed at $46.10 per share.
  • Citi upgraded the stock for PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, PG&E showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PG&E is at $29.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.42 and a 52-week-low of $5.07. PG&E's stock last closed at $11.19 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Public Storage had an EPS of $2.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.57. Public Storage's market cap stands at $29.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $266.76 and a 52-week-low of $193.89. Public Storage's stock last closed at $243.46 per share.
  • JMP Securities upgraded the stock for RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the second quarter, RE/MAX Hldgs had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.15 and a 52-week-low of $24.67. RE/MAX Hldgs's stock last closed at $27.28 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Raytheon Co (NYSE: RTN) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Raytheon showed an EPS of $2.92, compared to $2.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Raytheon is at $46.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.89 and a 52-week-low of $144.27. Raytheon's stock last closed at $198.65 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Schlumberger earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. Schlumberger's market cap stands at $49.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.65 and a 52-week-low of $31.03. Schlumberger's stock last closed at $37.32 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, SM Energy showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. SM Energy's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.76 and a 52-week-low of $8.46. SM Energy's stock last closed at $9.65 per share.
  • Citi changed the rating for Sasol Ltd (NYSE: SSL) from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.64 and a 52-week-low of $16.92. Sasol's stock last closed at $18.94 per share.
  • HSBC changed the rating for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $30.66. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $33.24 per share.
  • Capital One Financial upgraded the stock for UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, UDR had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The current market cap for UDR is at $185.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $37.87. UDR's stock last closed at $47.60 per share.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Westinghouse Air Brake earned $1.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Westinghouse Air Brake's outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.24 and a 52-week-low of $61.00. Westinghouse Air Brake's stock last closed at $75.15 per share.
  • For Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. Whiting Petroleum earned ($0.28) in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. Whiting Petroleum's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.17 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Whiting Petroleum's stock last closed at $7.53 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Stifel changed the rating for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) from Hold to Sell. Aurora Cannabis earned $0.00 in the fourth quarter. The current market cap for Aurora Cannabis is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.53 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. Aurora Cannabis's stock last closed at $5.95 per share.
  • For Apollo Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AINV), Compass Point downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Apollo Investment showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apollo Investment's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.05. Apollo Investment's stock last closed at $16.98 per share.
  • Jefferies changed the rating for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) from Buy to Hold. Atara Biotherapeutics earned ($1.60) in the second quarter, compared to ($1.15) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Atara Biotherapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.95 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. Atara Biotherapeutics's stock last closed at $15.16 per share.
  • For Avista Corp (NYSE: AVA), Williams Capital downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. For the second quarter, Avista had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. Avista's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.70 and a 52-week-low of $39.75. Avista's stock last closed at $48.07 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Banc of California earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Banc of California is at $461.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.22. Banc of California's stock last closed at $14.70 per share.
  • For Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.21 and a 52-week-low of $29.69. Dick's Sporting Goods's stock last closed at $39.03 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: EXR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Extra Space Storage earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Extra Space Storage is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.45 and a 52-week-low of $83.70. Extra Space Storage's stock last closed at $116.10 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Halliburton had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The total market value of Halliburton's outstanding shares is at $36.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.57 and a 52-week-low of $16.97. Halliburton's stock last closed at $20.27 per share.
  • For HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. HP earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HP's outstanding shares is at $55.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. HP's stock last closed at $19.07 per share.
  • For JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), Buckingham Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, JPMorgan Chase showed an EPS of $2.59, compared to $2.29 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of JPMorgan Chase's outstanding shares is at $244.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.40 and a 52-week-low of $91.11. JPMorgan Chase's stock last closed at $120.19 per share.
  • For JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), Buckingham downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, JPMorgan Chase showed an EPS of $2.59, compared to $2.29 from the year-ago quarter. JPMorgan Chase's market cap stands at $244.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.40 and a 52-week-low of $91.11. JPMorgan Chase's stock last closed at $120.19 per share.

 

Initiations

  • B. Riley initiated coverage on American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ: AFIN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for American Finance Trust is set at $14.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, American Finance Trust's EPS was $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. American Finance Trust's stock last closed at $13.36 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, National Securities initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: APTS). The price target is set at $18.00 for Preferred Apartment. Preferred Apartment earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Preferred Apartment's outstanding shares is at $297.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.60 and a 52-week-low of $13.14. Preferred Apartment's stock last closed at $14.46 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH). The price target is set at $32.00 for Enphase Energy. In the second quarter, Enphase Energy showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. Enphase Energy's market cap stands at $418.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.42 and a 52-week-low of $3.70. Enphase Energy's stock last closed at $22.08 per share.
  • For HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA), HSBC initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the second quarter, HUYA showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. HUYA's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.44. HUYA's stock last closed at $24.17 per share.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Investors Real Estate is set at $79.00. In the first quarter, Investors Real Estate showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. Investors Real Estate's market cap stands at $638.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.42 and a 52-week-low of $46.30. Investors Real Estate's stock last closed at $71.43 per share.
  • For The RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ: RMR), Bank of America initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underperform. In the third quarter, RMR Group showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.55 and a 52-week-low of $41.69. RMR Group's stock last closed at $48.15 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

