Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019
Upgrades
- Wolfe Research changed the rating for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) from Underperform to Peer Perform. For the second quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch had an EPS of ($0.48), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. Abercrombie & Fitch's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.63 and a 52-week-low of $13.58. Abercrombie & Fitch's stock last closed at $13.84 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Activision Blizzard showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. Activision Blizzard's market cap stands at $24.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.68 and a 52-week-low of $39.85. Activision Blizzard's stock last closed at $51.06 per share.
- For Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Brunswick earned $1.45 in the second quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. Brunswick's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.82 and a 52-week-low of $41.02. Brunswick's stock last closed at $45.12 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) from Neutral to Outperform. Cidara Therapeutics earned ($0.49) in the second quarter, compared to ($1.13) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. Cidara Therapeutics's stock last closed at $2.35 per share.
- For Campbell Soup Co (NYSE: CPB), Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Campbell Soup earned $0.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. Campbell Soup's market cap stands at $10.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.03 and a 52-week-low of $32.03. Campbell Soup's stock last closed at $45.41 per share.
- For Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Emergent BioSolutions showed an EPS of ($0.12), compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Emergent BioSolutions's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.89 and a 52-week-low of $39.11. Emergent BioSolutions's stock last closed at $50.16 per share.
- For Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES), Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Eversource Energy earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Eversource Energy's outstanding shares is at $17.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.48 and a 52-week-low of $60.15. Eversource Energy's stock last closed at $81.47 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Intercept Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($2.28), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.58). The total market value of Intercept Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.74 and a 52-week-low of $58.21. Intercept Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $61.37 per share.
- Compass Point upgraded the stock for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) from Sell to Neutral. Kite Realty Gr Trust earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kite Realty Gr Trust is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.64 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. Kite Realty Gr Trust's stock last closed at $14.45 per share.
- Roth Capital upgraded the stock for Stamps.com Inc (NASDAQ: STMP) from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Stamps.com showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $2.75 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Stamps.com's outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.35 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. Stamps.com's stock last closed at $64.20 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Sell to Neutral. TripAdvisor earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $35.41. TripAdvisor's stock last closed at $37.07 per share.
- For The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN), Kalinowski upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Wendy's showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.20 and a 52-week-low of $14.96. Wendy's's stock last closed at $21.82 per share.
Downgrades
- Odeon Capital downgraded the stock for Comerica Inc (NYSE: CMA) from Buy to Sell. In the second quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $1.90 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.75 and a 52-week-low of $58.54. Comerica's stock last closed at $59.91 per share.
- For eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. eBay earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of eBay's outstanding shares is at $32.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.01. eBay's stock last closed at $39.74 per share.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, G-III Apparel Group showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for G-III Apparel Group is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.83 and a 52-week-low of $18.77. G-III Apparel Group's stock last closed at $18.86 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Internap Corp (NASDAQ: INAP) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Internap showed an EPS of ($0.70), compared to ($0.47) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Internap is at $511.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.84. Internap's stock last closed at $2.21 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) from Neutral to Sell. Jianpu Technology earned ($0.07) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.87. Jianpu Technology's stock last closed at $2.92 per share.
- Compass Point changed the rating for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) from Neutral to Sell. Kimco Realty earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kimco Realty is at $7.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.43 and a 52-week-low of $14.29. Kimco Realty's stock last closed at $18.72 per share.
- For ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP), RF Lafferty downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. ProPetro Holding earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of ProPetro Holding's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.38 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. ProPetro Holding's stock last closed at $9.67 per share.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock for The One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, The One Group Hospitality had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.87. The One Group Hospitality's stock last closed at $3.06 per share.
- For WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, WEC Energy Group had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The total market value of WEC Energy Group's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.75 and a 52-week-low of $64.96. WEC Energy Group's stock last closed at $97.73 per share.
Initiations
- For ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: ASX), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the second quarter, ASE Technology Holding Co had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current market cap for ASE Technology Holding Co is at $10.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.46. ASE Technology Holding Co's stock last closed at $4.36 per share.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE: BCEI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bonanza Creek Energy is set at $26.00. Bonanza Creek Energy earned $1.62 in the second quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Bonanza Creek Energy is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.46 and a 52-week-low of $17.64. Bonanza Creek Energy's stock last closed at $21.35 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Atreca is set at $30.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Atreca's EPS was $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.29. Atreca's stock last closed at $18.66 per share.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Clear Channel Outdoor is set at $2.70. For the second quarter, Clear Channel Outdoor had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Clear Channel Outdoor's stock last closed at $2.56 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) with an Outperform rating. Clear Channel Outdoor earned ($0.01) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.14) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Clear Channel Outdoor's stock last closed at $2.56 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Clear Channel Outdoor is set at $3.00. Clear Channel Outdoor earned ($0.01) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.14) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Clear Channel Outdoor's stock last closed at $2.56 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV). The price target is set at $7.00 for Centennial Resource Dev. For the second quarter, Centennial Resource Dev had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.12 and a 52-week-low of $3.92. Centennial Resource Dev's stock last closed at $4.80 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Constellation is set at $20.00. For the second quarter, Constellation had an EPS of ($0.80), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($9.96). Constellation's market cap stands at $222.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Constellation's stock last closed at $7.11 per share.
- For Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ), Northcoast Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the second quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Domino's Pizza is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $302.05 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Domino's Pizza's stock last closed at $226.88 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Five9 is set at $73.00. Five9 earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.45 and a 52-week-low of $34.66. Five9's stock last closed at $61.65 per share.
- CL King initiated coverage on Innospec Inc (NASDAQ: IOSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Innospec is set at $95.00. Innospec earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.23 and a 52-week-low of $53.07. Innospec's stock last closed at $82.57 per share.
- Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) with a Buy rating. In the second quarter, Las Vegas Sands showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Las Vegas Sands's outstanding shares is at $42.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.39. Las Vegas Sands's stock last closed at $54.29 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on NICE Ltd (NASDAQ: NICE) with a Buy rating. The price target for NICE is set at $187.00. In the second quarter, NICE showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NICE is at $465.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.76 and a 52-week-low of $100.54. NICE's stock last closed at $152.16 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, B. Riley initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OESX). The price target is set at $4.00 for Orion Energy Systems. Orion Energy Systems earned $0.13 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Orion Energy Systems is at $86.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.49 and a 52-week-low of $0.53. Orion Energy Systems's stock last closed at $2.58 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OESX). The price target is set at $4.00 for Orion Energy Systems. For the first quarter, Orion Energy Systems had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). The total market value of Orion Energy Systems's outstanding shares is at $86.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.49 and a 52-week-low of $0.53. Orion Energy Systems's stock last closed at $2.58 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID). The price target is set at $12.00 for Ovid Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Ovid Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.34), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.53). The total market value of Ovid Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $174.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.82 and a 52-week-low of $1.53. Ovid Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.76 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA). The price target is set at $70.00 for Papa John's International. Papa John's International earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Papa John's International is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.56 and a 52-week-low of $38.29. Papa John's International's stock last closed at $46.59 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Replimune Group is set at $20.00. In the first quarter, Replimune Group earned ($0.30). The total market value of Replimune Group's outstanding shares is at $316.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.55 and a 52-week-low of $8.88. Replimune Group's stock last closed at $10.01 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ: RMR). The price target is set at $46.00 for RMR Group. In the third quarter, RMR Group showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.69. RMR Group's stock last closed at $46.81 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE). The price target is set at $38.00 for StoneCo. StoneCo earned $0.16 in the second quarter. StoneCo's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.62 and a 52-week-low of $16.14. StoneCo's stock last closed at $30.09 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for World Wrestling Enter is set at $90.00. World Wrestling Enter earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. World Wrestling Enter's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $58.50. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $69.35 per share.
- Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) with a Buy rating. Wynn Resorts earned $1.44 in the second quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. Wynn Resorts's market cap stands at $13.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.50 and a 52-week-low of $90.06. Wynn Resorts's stock last closed at $105.33 per share.
