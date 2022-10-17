Earnings Season Is Here: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, AT&T And More On Deck - But This Stock Could Be 'Most Important'

The week of Oct. 17 is one of the busiest weeks for publicly traded companies reporting quarterly earnings.

Several of the largest and most well-known companies — Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Goldman Sachs GS, Lockheed Martin LMT, Hasbro Inc. HAS, United Airlines UAL, American Movil AMX and Netflix Inc NFLX — are expected to share their results (and that's just Tuesday).

Here’s a look at some of the biggest earnings reports to keep an eye on:

Monday

Financial companies Bank of America BAC and The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW kicked off the trading week with earnings reports before the market opened Monday.

and kicked off the trading week with earnings reports before the market opened Monday. Both companies beat consensus estimates for revenue and earnings per share. Bank of America saw shares up Monday with Schwab shares trading down.

Tuesday

Before market open: Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin and Hasbro.

Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 of the leading public companies across a diverse range of sectors.

Strong earnings reports from the companies could signal strength for their sectors and the overall market.

Johnson & Johnson finished the first three quarters of 2022 down 4.5%, narrowly missing out on being one of only four Dow Jones stocks to be positive year-to-date. Shares are up to start the fourth quarter and the stock could end the year in the green.

After market close: United Airlines, American Movil and Netflix report quarterly earnings.

Netflix will likely be among the most followed with the company reporting a subscriber loss in the first quarter of 2022 and rebounding to a gain of subscribers in the second quarter. The company previously said it expected a gain in subscribers for the third quarter. An ad-supported streaming plan set to launch in November will also likely be highlighted by the company.

Wednesday

Before market open: Procter & Gamble PG , Abbott Laboratories ABT and Travelers Companies Inc TRV .

, and . Travelers, a Dow Jones Industrial Average component, is now up 5.6% year-to-date after narrowly missing the cut for stocks positive in the first three quarters from the market index.

After hours: International Business Machines IBM , Alcoa AA and Tesla Inc TSLA .

, and . The earnings report from Tesla comes after the company’s recent AI Day 2022 and after reporting third-quarter deliveries that came in below estimates.

Thursday

Before market open: AT&T Inc . T , Dow Inc. DOW , American Airlines AAL and Philip Morris International PM .

. , , and . After market close: Whirlpool WHR , Boston Beer SAM and Snap Inc SNAP .

, and . PreMarket Prep co-host Dennis Dick called the earnings report from Snap, which owns Snapchat, one of the most important for the week.

called the earnings report from Snap, which owns Snapchat, one of the most important for the week. “Thursday we’re going to get the most important stock in the entire market, that moves the entire market,” Dick said Monday. “We joke, but we’re somewhat serious. It is important. Snapchat will move Meta, which will move Google, which will move all online advertisers.”

The comments from Dick come as Snap has been a market-leading indicator in 2022 with its earnings reports often making stocks like Meta Platforms META , Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL and other peer companies highly volatile.

Friday

Before the market opens Friday, investors will get earnings reports from Verizon Inc. VZ , HCA Healthcare HCA and American Express Company AXP .

