Here's How Much Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan Costs And How It Compares To Rivals

The battle for consumers' money for streaming platforms continues to heat up and several ad-supported lower-priced plans could increase the market dynamics even more.

Here’s a look at how the prices of several top streaming platforms stack up and when consumers can pay for a cheaper Netflix Inc NFLX and Disney+ plan.

What Happened: The launch of a highly anticipated ad-supported plan from Netflix has a release date and price.

Netflix announced it will launch its Basic with Ads platform in the U.S. and 11 other countries beginning on Nov. 3, 2022.

The plan will be available in the U.S. for $6.99 per month. The additional countries available at launch are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the U.K.

The ad-supported plans will come with video quality of 720p/HD compared to 1080p for the Standard plan. Downloads of content will not be offered on the new ad-supported plan.

A total of four to five minutes of ads will run per hour on Netflix content on the new Basic with Ads plans. The new ad-supported plan will not include all titles either. Ads will be 15 to 30 seconds in length and play before and during shows and films.

“A limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, which we’re working on,” the company said.

Netflix said Basic with Ads has everything people love about Netflix “at a lower price, with a few ads in-between.”

The streaming company credited its partnership with Microsoft Corporation MSFT on advertisements for being quick and launching six months after it was announced.

“We’re confident that with Netflix starting at $6.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan.”

How Netflix Stacks Up: Here’s a look at how the new Netflix prices stack up to the competition in the streaming platform race. Included are prices from rivals Walt Disney Co DIS; Hulu; HBO Max, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD; Paramount+, a unit of Paramount Global PARAPARAA; Peacock, a unit of Comcast Corporation CMCSA; Apple Inc AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Netflix with ads: $6.99 per month

Netflix Basic without ads: $9.99 per month

Netflix Standard without ads: $15.49 per month



Disney+ with ads (starts Dec. 8): $7.99 per month

Disney+ without ads: $10.99 per month



Hulu with ads: $7.99 per month

Hulu without ads: $14.99 per month



Disney+ and Hulu with ads: $9.99 per month

Disney+ without ads and Hulu without ads: $19.99 per month



HBO Max with ads: $9.99 per month

HBO Max without ads: $14.99 per month



Paramount+ with ads: $4.99 per month

Paramount+ without ads: $9.99 per month



Peacock with ads: $4.99 per month

Peacock without ads: $9.99 per month



AppleTV+: $4.99 per month



Amazon Prime (full benefits): $14.99 per month

Amazon Prime Video (streaming only): $8.99 per month

Why It’s Important: Netflix’s new ad-supported plan comes in cheaper than its main rivals Disney+ and Hulu. The ad-supported plan from Netflix is less expensive than HBO Max, which has been a strong performer for streaming and could continue with the success of “House of the Dragon.” With a November release date, Netflix also beats Disney to the launch of its ad-supported plan.

Netflix comes in slightly higher than offerings from Paramount and Peacock, which have been two of the smaller streaming platforms.

With the benefit of not having ads and having higher-quality video, the standard plan from Netflix could remain a staple in the streaming market.

A big question will be if Netflix gains overall subscribers and lowers churn, or sees its existing subscribers trading down for a less expensive plan in a period of high inflation and rising costs.

Netflix ended the second quarter with 220.67 million subscribers. The company expected to add one million subscribers in the third quarter.

Netflix will report third-quarter financial results after market close on Oct. 18. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $2.13 and revenue of $7.84 billion in the third quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were up 5.27% to $232.51 on Thursday at market close.

