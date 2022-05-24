QQQ
Earnings Scheduled For May 24, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 4:35 AM | 4 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Elbit Systems ESLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Partner Communications Co PTNR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dole DOLE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• ATRenew RERE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $316.74 million.

• Zepp Health ZEPP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $142.40 million.

• iMedia Brands IMBI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $154.44 million.

• Yatsen Holding YSG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $128.74 million.

• Citi Trends CTRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $203.77 million.

• Diana Shipping DSX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $61.25 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $26.93 million.

• Youdao DAO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $177.27 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness WOOF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Ituran Location & Control ITRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $74.13 million.

• NetEase NTES is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ralph Lauren RL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Autohome ATHM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $209.17 million.

• AutoZone AZO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $26.05 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch ANF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $799.31 million.

• Best Buy Co BBY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $10.43 billion.

• Canadian Solar CSIQ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Sono-Tek SOTK is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Frontline FRO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eagle Point Income EIC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ooma OOMA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.77 million.

• Transphorm TGAN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.92 million.

• Arco Platform ARCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $86.46 million.

• Caleres CAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $677.28 million.

• LiveRamp Holdings RAMP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $139.26 million.

• Excelerate Energy EE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Star Bulk Carriers SBLK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $296.97 million.

• VNET Gr VNET is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Toll Brothers TOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Agilent Technologies A is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Intuit INTU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.58 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion.

• Urban Outfitters URBN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Nordstrom JWN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• 360 DigiTech QFIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $650.16 million.

• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

