Earnings Scheduled For April 19, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Silvergate Capital SI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $55.27 million.
• Commerce Bancshares CBSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $347.91 million.
• Hasbro HAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Signature Bank SBNY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $609.41 million.
• Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
• ManpowerGroup MAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
• Citizens Financial Group CFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
• Lockheed Martin LMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.21 per share on revenue of $15.55 billion.
• Travelers Companies TRV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $8.01 billion.
• Johnson & Johnson JNJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion.
• LogicMark LGMK is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Truist Financial TFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
• Mercantile Bank MBWM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $42.87 million.
• Badger Meter BMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $132.52 million.
• Iridium Communications IRDM is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Prologis PLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• Halliburton HAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• First Horizon FHN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $707.35 million.
• Equity Bancshares EQBK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $45.53 million.
• Hancock Whitney HWC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $316.21 million.
• United Community Banks UCBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $203.18 million.
• Wintrust Finl WTFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $424.20 million.
• Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $696.12 million.
• Omnicom Group OMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
• IBM IBM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $13.85 billion.
• Marten Transport MRTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $261.77 million.
• Fulton Financial FULT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $163.32 million.
• Stride LRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $411.12 million.
• PacWest Banc PACW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $346.43 million.
• Preferred Bank PFBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $50.01 million.
• Rexford Industrial Realty REXR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $141.95 million.
• Netflix NFLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.90 per share on revenue of $7.93 billion.
• Pzena Investment Mgmt PZN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.