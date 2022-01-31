Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Bon Natural Life BON is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.
• Akoustis Technologies AKTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.78 million.
• Alliance Resource ARLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $462.30 million.
• Trane Technologies TT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.
• Atkore ATKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $768.52 million.
• Five Star Bancorp FSBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $21.52 million.
• Otis Worldwide OTIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
• L3Harris Technologies LHX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• First Foundation FFWM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $74.35 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Harmonic HLIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $149.02 million.
• PotlatchDeltic PCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $250.56 million.
• Woodward WWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $591.08 million.
• Kemper KMPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• AGNC Investment AGNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $320.38 million.
• Fabrinet FN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $546.03 million.
• Capital Southwest CSWC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $20.62 million.
• Credit Acceptance CACC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.69 per share on revenue of $459.36 million.
• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $424.40 million.
• J&J Snack Foods JJSF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $286.83 million.
• Graco GGG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $518.94 million.
• Helmerich & Payne HP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $392.90 million.
• Axalta Coating Sys AXTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Sanmina SANM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
• NXP Semiconductors NXPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
• Cirrus Logic CRUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $510.42 million.
• Cabot CBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $870.53 million.
• DLH Hldgs DLHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $158.00 million.
• Kilroy Realty KRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $246.78 million.
• Financial Institutions FISI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $39.98 million.
• Merchants Bancorp MBIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $98.68 million.
• Heartland Financial HTLF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $177.68 million.
