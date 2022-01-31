Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bon Natural Life BON is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

• Akoustis Technologies AKTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.78 million.

• Alliance Resource ARLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $462.30 million.

• Trane Technologies TT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

• Atkore ATKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $768.52 million.

• Five Star Bancorp FSBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $21.52 million.

• Otis Worldwide OTIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• L3Harris Technologies LHX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Foundation FFWM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $74.35 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Harmonic HLIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $149.02 million.

• PotlatchDeltic PCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $250.56 million.

• Woodward WWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $591.08 million.

• Kemper KMPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• AGNC Investment AGNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $320.38 million.

• Fabrinet FN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $546.03 million.

• Capital Southwest CSWC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $20.62 million.

• Credit Acceptance CACC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $12.69 per share on revenue of $459.36 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $424.40 million.

• J&J Snack Foods JJSF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $286.83 million.

• Graco GGG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $518.94 million.

• Helmerich & Payne HP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $392.90 million.

• Axalta Coating Sys AXTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Sanmina SANM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• NXP Semiconductors NXPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Cirrus Logic CRUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $510.42 million.

• Cabot CBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $870.53 million.

• DLH Hldgs DLHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $158.00 million.

• Kilroy Realty KRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $246.78 million.

• Financial Institutions FISI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $39.98 million.

• Merchants Bancorp MBIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $98.68 million.

• Heartland Financial HTLF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $177.68 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.