Why HighPeak Energy Shares Are Trading Lower By 15%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK fell sharply during Thursday’s session after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results.

HighPeak Energy posted GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, versus market estimates of 65 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $301.153 million versus expectations of $339.525 million.

HighPeak Energy shares declined 15.3% to $13.49 on Thursday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT shares jumped 404% to $11.65 after the company announced the launch of Lytus Cloud.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO gained 167% to $6.81. CERo Therapeutics announced the publication in clinical cancer research a paper titled "Therapeutic Targeting of TIM-4-L With Engineered T CellsFor Acute Myeloid Leukemia."

Brera Holdings PLC BREA shares climbed 97.5% to $2.0150 after the company announced that its Executive Chairman, Daniel McClory, acquired a majority stake in the company.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM gained 88.3% to $1.45. The company announced that it entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Arctic7.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. CELZ rose 43% to $6.83. Creative Medical Technology announces FDA authorization for groundbreaking Type 1 diabetes prevention therapy under expanded access.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD gained 40.5% to $8.35 after the company received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its MM120 program in generalized anxiety disorder. The company also announced 12-week durability data from its Phase 2B study of MM120.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. IPA jumped 34.2% to $2.1601 after the company announced that its subsidiary BioStrand developed a Foundation AI Model that uses Large Language Models Stacking and HYFT Technology.

Beneficient BENF shares rose 28.7% to $0.1287. Beneficient agreed to the financing of liquidity transactions for three separate funds managed by ff Venture Capital.

MoneyLion Inc. ML gained 28.3% to $67.43 following strong quarterly sales.

CompoSecure, Inc. CMPO gained 27.5% to $5.99 as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

NexImmune, Inc. NEXI rose 26% to $8.23.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI gained 25.6% to $6.77 as the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong revenue guidance for 2024.

OneSpan Inc. OSPN climbed 24.9% to $11.97 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

AirNet Technology Inc. ANTE rose 24.7% to $1.51.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP climbed 23.2% to $41.35.

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. OCEA gained 22.7% to $4.96.

Enhabit, Inc. EHAB rose 21.9% to $9.58 following strong quarterly results.

Rentokil Initial plc RTO gained 19.2% to $32.94 after the company reported better-than-expected FY23 financial results.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE climbed 18.8% to $7.47. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained WAVE Life Sciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $8 to $15.

The Honest Company, Inc. HNST rose 18.5% to $3.7301 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Dave Inc. DAVE gained 18.2% to $37.38.

The Chemours Company CC climbed 16.5% to $25.67.

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS gained 15.2% to $14.77 following upbeat quarterly results.

AudioEye, Inc. AEYE shares gained 13.8% to $7.89 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO climbed 13.5% to $9.82 following upbeat quarterly results.

Avangrid, Inc. AGR gained 12.7% to $36.15 after the company announced that the Unaffiliated Committee of its Board of Directors received a non-binding proposal from Iberdrola to acquire all common shares that it or its affiliates do not own for $34.25 in cash per share.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO gained 10.5% to $4.4750. E2open announced initiation of a strategic review.

Avinger, Inc. AVGR shares rose 8.8% to $4.0252 after the company entered into strategic partnership and up to $15 million equity funding agreement with Zylox-Tonbridge to access Greater China market.

The Kroger Co. KR gained 6.9% to $53.99 after the company reported fourth-quarter EPS above estimates.

gained 6.9% to $53.99 after the company reported fourth-quarter EPS above estimates. Yext, Inc. YEXT shares gained 6.1% to $6.32 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Losers

Solowin Holdings SWIN fell 31.6% to $32.12 after jumping 135% on Wednesday.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ dipped 30.7% to $0.5266.

Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO dipped 30.1% to $17.90 after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI fell 28.7% to $15.00 following weak quarterly results.

Nature Wood Group Limited NWGL fell 27.1% to $13.60.

Aptorum Group Limited APM shares fell 27.1% to $6.92. Aptorum shares jumped 468% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into an agreement and plan of merger with YOOV and also announced a spin-off agreement to separate its legacy business.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. CDMO shares fell 25.9% to $6.51 after the company reported certain preliminary third-quarter financial results and announced a proposed $160 million private placement of convertible notes.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. AISP fell 25.1% to $5.18. Airship AI Holdings filed amended S-1 registration statement.

CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF fell 24.6% to $1.7559.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS fell 21.5% to $2.56 after posting weak quarterly results.

Enviva Inc. EVA shares tumbled 15.6% to $0.7950 after surging over 27% on Wednesday.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX fell 15% to $77.40. Jefferies analyst Roger Song initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $110.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN fell 15% to $12.08 following fourth-quarter results.

Ciena Corporation CIEN dipped 13.8% to $53.40 after the company reported first-quarter revenue decline.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. TPVG declined 13% to $9.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN fell 10.3% to $29.70 following fourth-quarter results.

fell 10.3% to $29.70 following fourth-quarter results. ADT Inc. ADT shares fell 8.9% to $6.81 as the company reported pricing of secondary public offering of common stock and concurrent share repurchase.

