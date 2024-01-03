Why SoFi Technologies Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 13%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI fell sharply during Wednesday’s session after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Michael Perito downgraded SoFi from a Market Perform rating to an Underperform rating and lowered the price target from $7.50 to $6.50, citing recent outperformance and a change in the analyst's model.

SoFi Technologies shares dipped 12.8% to $8.41 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

NexImmune, Inc. NEXI shares rose 150.8% to $6.14 after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS rose gained 62.6% to $0.1857. The company reported in 8K Filing, mortgage lender agreed to extend the mortgage loan forbearance period to Jan. 31, 2024.

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. SASI gained 60.3% to $4.65. Sigma Additive Solutions, announced in an 8-K Filing, the approval of the issuance of the shares of common stock in exchange for all the capital stock of NextTrip Holdings.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC jumped 58.3% to $1.90. ABVC BioPharma and its subsidiary received $460 million from AiBtl BioPharma as the first milestone payment of global licensing fees.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU rose 48.4% to $10.35. Sidus Space secured NOAA approval to provide imaging services to government and commercial customers.

Brera Holdings PLC BREA shares gained 32.8% to $0.97.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI shares gained 31.2% to $5.01. Roth MKM raised price target on the stock to $40.

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. ELTX gained 29% to $7.65.

TDCX Inc. TDCX gained 28% to $6.18 after it disclosed receiving a preliminary non-binding acquisition offer.

Ucommune International Ltd UK shares gained 27% to $5.14 after gaining 9% on Tuesday.

OneMedNet Corporation ONMD jumped 24% to $0.93. The company said OneMedNet iRWD(TM) is now available on AWS Data Exchange.

Hongli Group Inc. HLP rose 23.6% to $2.68.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA gained 19.3% to $0.8715. Aeva said that one of the top global automotive OEMs has selected Aeva as its Tier 1 LiDAR supplier for its series production vehicle program.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. DYN shares jumped 16.2% to $15.17. Dyne Therapeutics released initial clinical data from its ACHIEVE trial of DYNE-101 in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and its DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to exon 51 skipping.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR rose 16.1% to $10.45.

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company CREV rose 15.8% to $27.01.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 15.1% to $3.7601.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARWR gained 7% to $33.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported pricing of offering of 15.79 million shares at $28.50 per share.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL gained 6.5% to $6.44. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained Anavex Life Sciences with a Buy and lowered the price target from $54 to $40.

Losers

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH fell 60.2% to $1.52.

RiskOn International, Inc. ROI shares fell 37.1% to $0.2886. RiskOn International, in partnership with Meetkai, announced the launch of "askROI.com."

Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD tumbled 35% to $0.8922.

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. PNST shares fell 29.1% to $9.44 after surging 22% on Tuesday. Pinstripes and Banyan Acquisition Corporation announced they have closed their previously announced business combination, which was approved by Banyan's stockholders at a meeting on Dec. 27, 2023.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ESPR dipped 25.5% to $2.1750 after the company announced a $125 million amendment to the collaboration with Japanese pharma company Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD fell 25.5% to $0.1403.

Peraso Inc. PRSO fell 22.4% to $7.33.

Taoping Inc. TAOP fell 21.1% to $1.4830.

Kelso Technologies Inc. KIQ fell 20.8% to $0.1814.

The OLB Group, Inc. OLB declined 20.7% to $0.8001.

Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN fell 20.7% to $0.8345 after declining around 7% on Tuesday.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL declined 20.6% to $0.9913.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP fell 18.5% to $2.55. TC BioPharm announced additional cost reduction steps to improve financial standing and streamline efficiencies.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX dipped 16.5% to $17.35.

Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL fell 15.3% to $216.00.

Porch Group, Inc. PRCH fell 13.1% to $2.6405.

Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH shares fell 11.4% to $6.01 after gaining 25% on Tuesday.

SunPower Corporation SPWR dipped 11.3% to $4.3250.

Sunrun Inc. RUN fell 11.1% to $17.30.

Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares fell 10.8% to $1.3199.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP fell 10% to $169.13.

Livent Corporation LTHM fell 9.8% to $16.26.

Polished.com Inc. POL fell 9.6% to $8.30 after jumping 52% on Tuesday.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ZCAR shares fell 9% to $2.72 after dipping around 19% on Tuesday.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX fell 8.8% to $16.44.

Kohl's Corporation KSS dipped 8.4% to $25.67.

UniFirst Corporation UNF fell 8.4% to $165.16 following first-quarter results.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 7.9% to $3.9409. JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones maintained Opendoor Technologies with an Outperform and raised the price target from $3.5 to $5.

