Why Longboard Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 200%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LBPH rose sharply during Tuesday’s session after the company released topline data from the PACIFIC Phase 1b/2a study evaluating bexicaserin (LP352) for seizures associated with a broad range of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs).

Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 199.7% to $18.07 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Akso Health Group AHG surged 85% to $1.2946.

Polished.com Inc. POL gained 45% to $8.77.

Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ jumped 40% to $7.42.

Cue Health Inc. HLTH gained 36.8% to $0.2224 after falling 42% on Friday.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR surged 34% to $11.38 after the company announced a strategic collaboration and capsid license agreement with Novartis to advance potential gene therapies for Huntington's disease and spinal muscular atrophy.

RiskOn International, Inc. ROI shares climbed 33.5% to $0.4450 after gaining around 17% on Friday. RiskOn International recently said it expects to announce its new generative AI platform and unveil a principal technology partner on Jan. 3.

Soligenix, Inc. SNGX shares gained 33.4% to $1.01. Soligenix announced publication demonstrating complete protection against filovirus disease in nonhuman primate models of ebola and marburg viruses.

SenesTech, Inc. SNES gained 22.2% to $1.56. SenesTech announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with Pesterminators Pvt Ltd to include the deployment of EvolveTM.

Brooge Energy Limited BROG jumped 17.1% to $4.31. Brooge Energy recently announced that it reached a settlement with the SEC where it agreed to pay a $5 million penalty and cease any future violations.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. LYEL gained 16.9% to $2.26.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP surged 16.9% to $4.01.

BTCS Inc. BTCS shares rose 14.1% to $1.8593 amid strength in Bitcoin.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO gained 12% to $3.59.

Precigen, Inc. PGEN rose 11.9% to $1.50.

Argo Blockchain plc ARBK shares gained 11.8% to $4.18 after falling 8% on Friday.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR gained 11.4% to $703.40 after Bitcoin rose above $45,000.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA rose 10.8% to $19.43.

MannKind Corporation MNKD gained 9.9% to $4.0001. MannKind sold a 1% royalty in net sales of Tyvaso DPI (Treprostinil) inhalation powder in exchange for up to $200 million, including the purchase price of $150 million and an additional potential milestone payment of up to $50 million.

Moderna, Inc. MRNA climbed 9.8% to $109.18 after Openheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL gained 8.8% to $28.36. B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis upgraded Alpha & Omega from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $34.

Hut 8 Corp. HUT gained 6.3% to $14.19 amid strength in Bitcoin.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK gained 6.2% to $11.71 amid strength in Bitcoin.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA shares jumped 6% to $24.88 amid strength in Bitcoin.

shares jumped 6% to $24.88 amid strength in Bitcoin. Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT surged 5.3% to $16.29 mid strength in Bitcoin.

Losers

RenovoRx, Inc. RNXT shares tumbled 29.9% to $1.6050.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC fell 28.8% to $2.8250 after gaining 92% on Friday.

Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares fell 28.8% to $3.56 after jumping over 182% on Friday.

LumiraDx Limited LMDX fell 28.7% to $0.0459. LumiraDx agreed to sell its point-of-care technology platform to Roche.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT fell 26.3% to $23.93 after the company announced the Court for the District of New Jersey issued a decision that Teva Pharmaceuticals does not infringe any asserted claims of Corcept's U.S. Patents 10,195,214 and 10,842,800.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL shares fell 26.2% to $6.88 after the company provided an update on Rett Syndrome program.

Mobix Labs, Inc. MOBX fell 25.6% to $2.9895.

FLJ Group Limited FLJ shares fell 21% to $1.58 after surging 48% on Friday.

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares fell 21% to $5.24 after jumping around 38% on Friday.

Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR declined 20.1% to $2.7069 after the company announced it amended its existing term loan agreement, which provides for an incremental $50 million in borrowings to the company.

Vast Renewables Limited VSTE fell 17.2% to $4.14.

JOYY Inc. YY fell 16.2% to $33.27 after the company announced it received a written notice from an affiliate of Baidu purporting to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement, dated Nov. 16, 2020.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX dipped 15.5% to $5.66 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered its price target from $8 to $4.5.

China Green Agriculture, Inc. CGA shares fell 15.2% to $2.57 after jumping over 59% on Friday.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE shares fell 13.8% to $0.8451 after jumping over 40% on Friday.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR fell 13.8% to $3.7605 after the company filed for an $850 million mixed securities shelf offering.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT declined 13.5% to $8.86.

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR fell 12.5% to $8.63.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. AMPX fell 11.5% to $4.68.

PureTech Health plc PRTC fell 9.6% to $24.79.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN dipped 9.1% to $21.34 after the company reported delivery and production figures for 2023.

Fisker Inc. FSR fell 7.7% to $1.6141.

