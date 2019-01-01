QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Brooge Energy Ltd is a oil storage and service provider in the United Arab Emirates.

Brooge Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brooge Energy (BROG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ: BROG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brooge Energy's (BROG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brooge Energy (BROG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brooge Energy (NASDAQ: BROG) was reported by RBC Capital on August 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting BROG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brooge Energy (BROG)?

A

The stock price for Brooge Energy (NASDAQ: BROG) is $7.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brooge Energy (BROG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brooge Energy.

Q

When is Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) reporting earnings?

A

Brooge Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brooge Energy (BROG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brooge Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Brooge Energy (BROG) operate in?

A

Brooge Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.