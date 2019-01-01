|Date
You can purchase shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ: BROG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brooge Energy’s space includes: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS).
The latest price target for Brooge Energy (NASDAQ: BROG) was reported by RBC Capital on August 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting BROG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brooge Energy (NASDAQ: BROG) is $7.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:33:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Brooge Energy.
Brooge Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Brooge Energy.
Brooge Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.