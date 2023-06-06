Why THOR Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT shares jumped 114% to $0.41. Recruiter.com signed a definitive agreement for planned purchase of fintech assets of GoLogiq.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH rose 96% to $3.6850 after the company announced preclinical results for HT-ALZ for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU shares rose 37.8% to $0.5928.
- Zura Bio Limited ZURA shares gained 25% to $8.11 after the company completed approximately $80 million financing with the focus on advancing ZB-106, a potential first-in-class anti-IL-17 and anti-BAFF dual antagonist.
- Xunlei Limited XNET rose 22% to $1.6715. Xunlei launched a $20 million share buyback program.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII gained 21.7% to $20.13 following first-quarter results. G-III Apparel reported a master licensing partnership with Xcel Brands to design and produce all categories and distribute products globally for the Halston business and all of its brands.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. GTBP rose 20.7% to $0.35.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO gained 20.2% to $0.9739.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB shares climbed 19.9% to $42.43 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock following the report.
- Big Lots, Inc. BIG gained 18.1% to $6.97.
- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. TTOO shares surged 18.1% to $0.0827after dipping around 31% on Monday. T2 Biosystems reported submission for the FDA breakthrough device designation for candida auris diagnostic test.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL gained 18.8% to $13.86. Canaccord Genuity maintained Castle Biosciences with a Buy and lowered the price target from $60 to $40.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 17% to $0.1478. Novo Integrated Sciences recently posted a first-quarter loss of 12 cents per share.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI gained 16.4% to $0.2213.
- MicroVision, Inc. MVIS gained 15.3% to $6.14.
- PARTS iD, Inc. ID climbed 15.3% to $0.4070.
- AlloVir, Inc. ALVR gained 15.3% to $5.15.
- THOR Industries, Inc. THO rose 14.6% to $90.69 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its FY23 EPS guidance.
- Synlogic, Inc. SYBX gained 14.3% to $0.5601. HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated Synlogic with a Buy and maintained a $5 price target.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK gained 11.7% to $1.9550.
- HealthEquity, Inc. HQY rose 11.3% to $65.51 following strong quarterly results.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI climbed 9.2% to $17.25.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE gained 9% to $2.55.
- Stem, Inc. STEM gained 7.7% to $6.00. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Stem with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
- Sprinklr, Inc. CXM climbed 7.5% to $14.52 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. LXRX shares climbed 7.3% to $2.7250. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 10% owner Invus Advisors LLC acquired a total 27,775,050 shares an average price of $2.60.
Losers
- Tingo Group, Inc. TIO shares fell 52.8% to $1.2050. A short report from Hindenburg Research has hit Tingo Group, calling it an "exceptionally obvious scam" with alleged falsified financials.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM fell 40.3% to $1.00 after dropping over 20% on Monday.
- JOANN Inc. JOAN fell 28.7% to $1.1473 following weak quarterly results.
- NovoCure Limited NVCR fell 28.5% to $59.02. NovaCure disclosed results from the Phase 3 LUNAR clinical trial evaluating the use of tumor treating fields therapy with standard treatment therapies and said it met its primary endpoint at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting.
- Wejo Group Limited WEJO shares declined 25.6% to $0.0632.
- Ucommune International Ltd UK shares dropped 23.5% to $0.7693 after surging over 50% on Monday.
- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET fell 21.3% to $4.6408.
- Sono Group N.V. SEV fell 20.3% to $0.2432 after gaining around 76% on Monday.
- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR fell 19.1% to $0.2039.
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV dropped 18.2% to $1.80.
- Nevro Corp. NVRO dropped 17% to $22.85. Several analysts cut their price targets on the stock.
- Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR fell 15.5% to $0.2463.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 14.3% to $50.41 after the SEC sued the company in NY federal court.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. LPTX declined 14.4% to $0.7248.
- Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS fell 14% to $1.84.
- WeWork Inc. WE fell 12.1% to $0.2015.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC dropped 11.9% to $6.99.
- Ciena Corporation CIEN fell 11.5% to $42.06 following second-quarter results.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX fell 10% to $0.2050. Bluejay Diagnostics filed for mixed shelf of up to $25 million.
- Blue Bird Corporation BLBD dipped 8.4% to $23.03. Blue Bird announced a secondary public offering of 5 million shares.
- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp KTTA shares dropped 7.6% to $0.4622. Pasithea Therapeutics shares jumped 25% on Monday after Lucy Scientific Discovery proposed to acquire the company for $0.60 per share in cash and $0.25 per share in Lucy stock.
- View, Inc. VIEW fell 6.7% to $0.1817. View announced plans for reverse stock split to ensure full compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
