Zura Bio Ltd
(NASDAQ:ZURA)
Q2 2023 Earnings in 14 days from now on Tue Jul 25th, after the market close
$6.52
-0.46[-6.59%]
At close: Jul 11
$6.55
0.0300[0.46%]
After Hours: 5:35PM EDT
Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Quotes and News Summary

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550
Lisa Levin - Jun 29, 2023, 11:23AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 7:32AM
Vandana Singh - Jun 21, 2023, 9:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 21, 2023, 6:39AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 1:04PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 10:06AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 8:36AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 7:03AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2023, 7:58AM
Vandana Singh - May 24, 2023, 2:42PM
Business Wire - Jun 23, 2023, 6:30AM
Business Wire - Jun 6, 2023, 4:00AM
Business Wire - Apr 27, 2023, 7:39AM
Business Wire - Apr 14, 2023, 5:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 27, 2023, 9:35AM
Business Wire - Mar 21, 2023, 6:13AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Seeking Alpha - Jun 23, 2023, 6:33AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 22, 2023, 11:04AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 20, 2023, 2:19PM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 11:02AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:35AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:16AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 9:45AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 6, 2023, 2:56AM
TipRanks - Jun 1, 2023, 10:20AM
InvestorsObserver - May 24, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 10:00AM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 8:28AM
InvestorsObserver - May 11, 2023, 2:26PM
Seeking Alpha - May 11, 2023, 12:53PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 27, 2023, 11:12AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:43AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:15AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 6:30PM
InvestorPlace - Mar 22, 2023, 4:03PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 12:58PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 21, 2023, 6:02PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-03
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-07-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zura Bio's (ZURA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was reported by Guggenheim on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ZURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zura Bio (ZURA)?

A

The stock price for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) is $6.52 last updated July 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Zura Bio (ZURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zura Bio.

Q

When is Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) reporting earnings?

A

Zura Bio’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Q

Is Zura Bio (ZURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zura Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Zura Bio (ZURA) operate in?

A

Zura Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Quotes and News Summary

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550
Lisa Levin - Jun 29, 2023, 11:23AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 7:32AM
Vandana Singh - Jun 21, 2023, 9:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 21, 2023, 6:39AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 1:04PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 10:06AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 8:36AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 7:03AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2023, 7:58AM
Vandana Singh - May 24, 2023, 2:42PM
Business Wire - Jun 23, 2023, 6:30AM
Business Wire - Jun 6, 2023, 4:00AM
Business Wire - Apr 27, 2023, 7:39AM
Business Wire - Apr 14, 2023, 5:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 27, 2023, 9:35AM
Business Wire - Mar 21, 2023, 6:13AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Seeking Alpha - Jun 23, 2023, 6:33AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 22, 2023, 11:04AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 20, 2023, 2:19PM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 11:02AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:35AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:16AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 9:45AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 6, 2023, 2:56AM
TipRanks - Jun 1, 2023, 10:20AM
InvestorsObserver - May 24, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 10:00AM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 8:28AM
InvestorsObserver - May 11, 2023, 2:26PM
Seeking Alpha - May 11, 2023, 12:53PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 27, 2023, 11:12AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:43AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:15AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 6:30PM
InvestorPlace - Mar 22, 2023, 4:03PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 12:58PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 21, 2023, 6:02PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-03
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-07-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zura Bio's (ZURA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was reported by Guggenheim on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ZURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zura Bio (ZURA)?

A

The stock price for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) is $6.52 last updated July 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Zura Bio (ZURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zura Bio.

Q

When is Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) reporting earnings?

A

Zura Bio’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Q

Is Zura Bio (ZURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zura Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Zura Bio (ZURA) operate in?

A

Zura Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Quotes and News Summary

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550
Lisa Levin - Jun 29, 2023, 11:23AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 7:32AM
Vandana Singh - Jun 21, 2023, 9:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 21, 2023, 6:39AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 1:04PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 10:06AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 8:36AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 7:03AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2023, 7:58AM
Vandana Singh - May 24, 2023, 2:42PM
Business Wire - Jun 23, 2023, 6:30AM
Business Wire - Jun 6, 2023, 4:00AM
Business Wire - Apr 27, 2023, 7:39AM
Business Wire - Apr 14, 2023, 5:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 27, 2023, 9:35AM
Business Wire - Mar 21, 2023, 6:13AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Seeking Alpha - Jun 23, 2023, 6:33AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 22, 2023, 11:04AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 20, 2023, 2:19PM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 11:02AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:35AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:16AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 9:45AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 6, 2023, 2:56AM
TipRanks - Jun 1, 2023, 10:20AM
InvestorsObserver - May 24, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 10:00AM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 8:28AM
InvestorsObserver - May 11, 2023, 2:26PM
Seeking Alpha - May 11, 2023, 12:53PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 27, 2023, 11:12AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:43AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:15AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 6:30PM
InvestorPlace - Mar 22, 2023, 4:03PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 12:58PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 21, 2023, 6:02PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-03
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-07-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zura Bio's (ZURA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was reported by Guggenheim on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ZURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zura Bio (ZURA)?

A

The stock price for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) is $6.52 last updated July 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Zura Bio (ZURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zura Bio.

Q

When is Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) reporting earnings?

A

Zura Bio’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Q

Is Zura Bio (ZURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zura Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Zura Bio (ZURA) operate in?

A

Zura Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Quotes and News Summary

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550
Lisa Levin - Jun 29, 2023, 11:23AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 7:32AM
Vandana Singh - Jun 21, 2023, 9:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 21, 2023, 6:39AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 1:04PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 10:06AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 8:36AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 7:03AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2023, 7:58AM
Vandana Singh - May 24, 2023, 2:42PM
Business Wire - Jun 23, 2023, 6:30AM
Business Wire - Jun 6, 2023, 4:00AM
Business Wire - Apr 27, 2023, 7:39AM
Business Wire - Apr 14, 2023, 5:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 27, 2023, 9:35AM
Business Wire - Mar 21, 2023, 6:13AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Seeking Alpha - Jun 23, 2023, 6:33AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 22, 2023, 11:04AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 20, 2023, 2:19PM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 11:02AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:35AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:16AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 9:45AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 6, 2023, 2:56AM
TipRanks - Jun 1, 2023, 10:20AM
InvestorsObserver - May 24, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 10:00AM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 8:28AM
InvestorsObserver - May 11, 2023, 2:26PM
Seeking Alpha - May 11, 2023, 12:53PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 27, 2023, 11:12AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:43AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:15AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 6:30PM
InvestorPlace - Mar 22, 2023, 4:03PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 12:58PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 21, 2023, 6:02PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-03
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-07-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zura Bio's (ZURA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was reported by Guggenheim on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ZURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zura Bio (ZURA)?

A

The stock price for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) is $6.52 last updated July 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Zura Bio (ZURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zura Bio.

Q

When is Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) reporting earnings?

A

Zura Bio’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Q

Is Zura Bio (ZURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zura Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Zura Bio (ZURA) operate in?

A

Zura Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Quotes and News Summary

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550
Lisa Levin - Jun 29, 2023, 11:23AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 7:32AM
Vandana Singh - Jun 21, 2023, 9:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 21, 2023, 6:39AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 1:04PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 10:06AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 8:36AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 7:03AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2023, 7:58AM
Vandana Singh - May 24, 2023, 2:42PM
Business Wire - Jun 23, 2023, 6:30AM
Business Wire - Jun 6, 2023, 4:00AM
Business Wire - Apr 27, 2023, 7:39AM
Business Wire - Apr 14, 2023, 5:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 27, 2023, 9:35AM
Business Wire - Mar 21, 2023, 6:13AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Seeking Alpha - Jun 23, 2023, 6:33AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 22, 2023, 11:04AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 20, 2023, 2:19PM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 11:02AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:35AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:16AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 9:45AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 6, 2023, 2:56AM
TipRanks - Jun 1, 2023, 10:20AM
InvestorsObserver - May 24, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 10:00AM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 8:28AM
InvestorsObserver - May 11, 2023, 2:26PM
Seeking Alpha - May 11, 2023, 12:53PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 27, 2023, 11:12AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:43AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:15AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 6:30PM
InvestorPlace - Mar 22, 2023, 4:03PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 12:58PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 21, 2023, 6:02PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-03
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-07-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zura Bio's (ZURA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was reported by Guggenheim on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ZURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zura Bio (ZURA)?

A

The stock price for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) is $6.52 last updated July 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Zura Bio (ZURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zura Bio.

Q

When is Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) reporting earnings?

A

Zura Bio’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Q

Is Zura Bio (ZURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zura Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Zura Bio (ZURA) operate in?

A

Zura Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Quotes and News Summary

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550
Lisa Levin - Jun 29, 2023, 11:23AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 7:32AM
Vandana Singh - Jun 21, 2023, 9:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 21, 2023, 6:39AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 1:04PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 10:06AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 8:36AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 7:03AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2023, 7:58AM
Vandana Singh - May 24, 2023, 2:42PM
Business Wire - Jun 23, 2023, 6:30AM
Business Wire - Jun 6, 2023, 4:00AM
Business Wire - Apr 27, 2023, 7:39AM
Business Wire - Apr 14, 2023, 5:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 27, 2023, 9:35AM
Business Wire - Mar 21, 2023, 6:13AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Seeking Alpha - Jun 23, 2023, 6:33AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 22, 2023, 11:04AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 20, 2023, 2:19PM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 11:02AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:35AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:16AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 9:45AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 6, 2023, 2:56AM
TipRanks - Jun 1, 2023, 10:20AM
InvestorsObserver - May 24, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 10:00AM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 8:28AM
InvestorsObserver - May 11, 2023, 2:26PM
Seeking Alpha - May 11, 2023, 12:53PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 27, 2023, 11:12AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:43AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:15AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 6:30PM
InvestorPlace - Mar 22, 2023, 4:03PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 12:58PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 21, 2023, 6:02PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-03
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-07-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zura Bio's (ZURA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was reported by Guggenheim on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ZURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zura Bio (ZURA)?

A

The stock price for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) is $6.52 last updated July 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Zura Bio (ZURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zura Bio.

Q

When is Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) reporting earnings?

A

Zura Bio’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Q

Is Zura Bio (ZURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zura Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Zura Bio (ZURA) operate in?

A

Zura Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Quotes and News Summary

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550
Lisa Levin - Jun 29, 2023, 11:23AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 7:32AM
Vandana Singh - Jun 21, 2023, 9:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 21, 2023, 6:39AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 1:04PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 10:06AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 8:36AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 7:03AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2023, 7:58AM
Vandana Singh - May 24, 2023, 2:42PM
Business Wire - Jun 23, 2023, 6:30AM
Business Wire - Jun 6, 2023, 4:00AM
Business Wire - Apr 27, 2023, 7:39AM
Business Wire - Apr 14, 2023, 5:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 27, 2023, 9:35AM
Business Wire - Mar 21, 2023, 6:13AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Seeking Alpha - Jun 23, 2023, 6:33AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 22, 2023, 11:04AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 20, 2023, 2:19PM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 11:02AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:35AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:16AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 9:45AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 6, 2023, 2:56AM
TipRanks - Jun 1, 2023, 10:20AM
InvestorsObserver - May 24, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 10:00AM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 8:28AM
InvestorsObserver - May 11, 2023, 2:26PM
Seeking Alpha - May 11, 2023, 12:53PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 27, 2023, 11:12AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:43AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:15AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 6:30PM
InvestorPlace - Mar 22, 2023, 4:03PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 12:58PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 21, 2023, 6:02PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-03
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-07-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zura Bio's (ZURA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was reported by Guggenheim on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ZURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zura Bio (ZURA)?

A

The stock price for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) is $6.52 last updated July 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Zura Bio (ZURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zura Bio.

Q

When is Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) reporting earnings?

A

Zura Bio’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Q

Is Zura Bio (ZURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zura Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Zura Bio (ZURA) operate in?

A

Zura Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Quotes and News Summary

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550
Lisa Levin - Jun 29, 2023, 11:23AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 7:32AM
Vandana Singh - Jun 21, 2023, 9:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 21, 2023, 6:39AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 1:04PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 10:06AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 8:36AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 7:03AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2023, 7:58AM
Vandana Singh - May 24, 2023, 2:42PM
Business Wire - Jun 23, 2023, 6:30AM
Business Wire - Jun 6, 2023, 4:00AM
Business Wire - Apr 27, 2023, 7:39AM
Business Wire - Apr 14, 2023, 5:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 27, 2023, 9:35AM
Business Wire - Mar 21, 2023, 6:13AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Seeking Alpha - Jun 23, 2023, 6:33AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 22, 2023, 11:04AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 20, 2023, 2:19PM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 11:02AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:35AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:16AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 9:45AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 6, 2023, 2:56AM
TipRanks - Jun 1, 2023, 10:20AM
InvestorsObserver - May 24, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 10:00AM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 8:28AM
InvestorsObserver - May 11, 2023, 2:26PM
Seeking Alpha - May 11, 2023, 12:53PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 27, 2023, 11:12AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:43AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:15AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 6:30PM
InvestorPlace - Mar 22, 2023, 4:03PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 12:58PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 21, 2023, 6:02PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-03
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-07-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zura Bio's (ZURA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was reported by Guggenheim on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ZURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zura Bio (ZURA)?

A

The stock price for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) is $6.52 last updated July 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Zura Bio (ZURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zura Bio.

Q

When is Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) reporting earnings?

A

Zura Bio’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Q

Is Zura Bio (ZURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zura Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Zura Bio (ZURA) operate in?

A

Zura Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ:ZURA), Quotes and News Summary

Zura Bio Stock (NASDAQ: ZURA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open7.000Close6.520
Vol / Avg.159.449K / 725.934KMkt Cap280.971M
Day Range6.440 - 7.10052 Wk Range4.870 - 37.550
Lisa Levin - Jun 29, 2023, 11:23AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 7:32AM
Vandana Singh - Jun 21, 2023, 9:02AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 21, 2023, 6:39AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 1:04PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 10:06AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 8:36AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 6, 2023, 7:03AM
Lisa Levin - Jun 2, 2023, 7:58AM
Vandana Singh - May 24, 2023, 2:42PM
Business Wire - Jun 23, 2023, 6:30AM
Business Wire - Jun 6, 2023, 4:00AM
Business Wire - Apr 27, 2023, 7:39AM
Business Wire - Apr 14, 2023, 5:00AM
Business Wire - Mar 27, 2023, 9:35AM
Business Wire - Mar 21, 2023, 6:13AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
Seeking Alpha - Jun 23, 2023, 6:33AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 22, 2023, 11:04AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 20, 2023, 2:19PM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 11:02AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:35AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 10:16AM
InvestorPlace - Jun 6, 2023, 9:45AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 6, 2023, 2:56AM
TipRanks - Jun 1, 2023, 10:20AM
InvestorsObserver - May 24, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 10:00AM
Seeking Alpha - May 24, 2023, 8:28AM
InvestorsObserver - May 11, 2023, 2:26PM
Seeking Alpha - May 11, 2023, 12:53PM
Seeking Alpha - Apr 27, 2023, 11:12AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:43AM
InvestorPlace - Mar 23, 2023, 10:15AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 6:30PM
InvestorPlace - Mar 22, 2023, 4:03PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 22, 2023, 12:58PM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 21, 2023, 6:02PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-03
REV
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-07-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zura Bio's (ZURA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zura Bio (ZURA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) was reported by Guggenheim on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ZURA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 206.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zura Bio (ZURA)?

A

The stock price for Zura Bio (NASDAQ: ZURA) is $6.52 last updated July 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Zura Bio (ZURA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zura Bio.

Q

When is Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) reporting earnings?

A

Zura Bio’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Q

Is Zura Bio (ZURA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zura Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Zura Bio (ZURA) operate in?

A

Zura Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved