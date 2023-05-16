Why RH Shares Are Trading Lower By 8%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- GD Culture Group Limited GDC shares climbed 121.9% to $9.63 after gaining over 8% on Monday. GD Culture recently announced an $11.55 million registered direct offering.
- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS surged 73% to $1.81 after the company announced termination of its at-the-market equity program.
- Applied Digital Corporation APLD gained 44.6% to $4.94 after the company announced that its recently launched AI Cloud Service has secured its first major AI customer with an agreement worth up to $180 million over a 24-month period.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated ONCS jumped 30% to $1.08. OncoSec said Type C meeting with the FDA was held on May 15.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN gained 27.6% to $4.88. Cyclerion reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective 5 p.m. on May 15.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. PHIO jumped 24.4% to $4.18 after the company announced the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug application to proceed with a clinical trial of its lead product candidate, PH-762.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN jumped 25% to $0.5726. Blue Apron announced plans to shift to an asset-light model through the transfer of operational infrastructure to FreshRealm.
- VivoPower International PLC VVPR shares gained 21.3% to $0.5631 after the company announced a definitive distribution agreement to distribute EV fleet charging solutions.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS jumped 18.8% to $7.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Atlas Lithium Corporation ATLX shares gained 18% to $22.39.
- United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC gained 17.8% to $4.82 after posting a profit for the first quarter.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA jumped 17.7% to $0.2328 after the company reported revenue of $59.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
- ASP Isotopes Inc. ASPI shares gained 16.3% to $0.51 after declining around 7% on Monday.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH gained 15.8% to $10.09.
- Top KingWin Ltd TCJH gained 15% to $7.34.
- Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX rose 13.2% to $5.31. Nanobiotix recently announced it is entering into final contract negotiations after agreement to a non-binding term sheet for development and commercialization of NBTXR3 with a major global pharmaceutical company.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA gained 11.8% to $12.84 after the company announced it received FDA clearance of its IND application for CABA-201 for the treatment of myositis.
- Conduent Incorporated CNDT jumped 10.8% to $3.2250 after the company announced a $75 million share repurchase program.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF gained 10.3% to $0.2118 after declining 3% on Monday.
- Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV jumped 9.7% to $1.69. Advantage Solutions recently reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL shares gained 9.3% to $0.1366. Lion Group recently said FY22 EPS results were lower year over year.
- VirTra, Inc. VTSI gained 5.4% to $6.24 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly sales.
Losers
- Ohmyhome Limited OMH shares dipped 79.6% to $6.30 on profit taking after the stock rallied yesterday. Also, the company announced it signed an MOU for the potential acquisition of a leading tech-enabled property management company in Singapore.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX fell 38.4% to $6.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC shares fell 30.3% to $0.1321 following weak first-quarter sales results.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. MIMO fell 29.3% to $0.3534.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY dropped 28% to $0.59 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in Q1 EPS and revenue.
- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. CATX dipped 25.6% to $0.4836. Perspective Therapeutics reported worse-than-expected Q1 revenue results.
- Fluent, Inc. FLNT fell 23.8% to $0.5708 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Modular Medical, Inc. MODD fell 23.8% to $0.9517 after the company reported pricing of upsized $9.4 million public offering.
- GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT fell 23.2% to $4.10.
- VOXX International Corporation VOXX dropped 22.4% to $9.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF dipped 22% to $0.6350 following a loss for the first quarter.
- BitNile Metaverse, Inc. BNMV fell 21.7% to $1.3299.
- BIOLASE, Inc. BIOL fell 21.6% to $0.1685.
- LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA fell 21% to $0.8221. LM Funding America shares jumped over 42% on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Mallinckrodt plc MNK dropped 21% to $2.18.
- Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT fell 20.8% to $0.0691.
- CVD Equipment Corporation CVV dipped 20.5% to $8.38 following a first-quarter loss.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI fell 19.1% to $2.7659 after the company reported a loss for the first quarter.
- Novus Capital Corporation II NXU dipped 18.2% to $0.5071.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA fell 18% to $1.32 following quarterly results.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. HALL dropped 17.5% to $3.11 following first-quarter results.
- Sea Limited SE dipped 17.5% to $72.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS dropped 17.3% to $0.4960 after the company reported slightly worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also reported a 17.2% decline in net revenue and a drop gross margin.
- Amplitude, Inc. AMPL dropped 17% to $8.57.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT fell 16.1% to $21.40 after posting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Ducommun Incorporated DCO fell 15.3% to $40.92. Ducommun reported pricing of $74.4 million public offering of 2 million shares of common stock at a price of $40 per share.
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI fell 15.3% to $0.1753. Ascent Solar Technologies posted a first-quarter loss of 17 cents per share.
- Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP fell 15.1% to $95.33 following a report suggesting the FTC is expected to file a complaint as early as Tuesday to block Amgen's deal to buy the company.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares fell 15% to $0.1834 after climbing over 11% on Monday.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT dipped 13.6% to $1.58.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN fell 11.4% to $10.52.
- Proterra Inc. PTRA fell 11.3% to $1.2150.
- REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX declined 8.8% to $19.79.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE dropped 8.4% to $3.7700.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ fell 8% to $5.49 after the company reported Q1 financial results. The stock may also be down amid overall China weakness following weak economic data.
- RH RH dropped 7.9% to $243.69 after Berkshire Hathaway dissolved its share stake in the company.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares dropped 7.9% to $2.6250 after the company announced it will remove its app "Tiger International" from the Chinese mainland app market in response to requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
- Vodafone Group Public Limited Company VOD dropped 7.1% to $10.43 after the company reported full-year results and announced plans to reduce 11,000 jobs.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX fell 7% to $2.8550.
- agilon health, inc. AGL fell 3.6% to $22.96 as the company priced 86.88 million share offering at $21.50 per share.
- Rumble Inc. RUM fell 3% to $9.70 after the company reported results for the first quarter and said it has acquired Callin.
