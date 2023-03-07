Why Rivian Automotive Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX jumped 99% to $1.3195 after the company announced an agreement for the distribution of an Avian Influenza A Virus real-time PCR test kit to the European market.
- EUDA Health Holdings Limited EUDA surged 53.1% to $2.94.
- Assure Holdings Corp. IONM jumped 41.2% to $6.86.
- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY gained 36% to $1.69 after the company announced a private placement of up to $130 million in gross proceeds to commercialize and launch Renazorb.
- WW International, Inc. WW shares gained 29.8% to $5.02 despite worse-than-expected Q4 revenue and Q1 guidance below estimates. The company also announced it will acquire Weekend Health, Inc. for a net purchase price of $106 million.
- ThredUp Inc. TDUP jumped 29% to $2.0892 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Gaia, Inc. GAIA gained 24% to $3.2588 following Q4 results.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL rose 21.3% to $0.51 after the company provided an update on its regulatory strategy for AD04. Adial will pursue paths towards US and Europe approvals and said market research suggests pricing could be more than double prior assumptions.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. PTGX gained 20% to $18.25 after the company announced JNJ-2113 met its primary endpoint in the Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 clinical trial in psoriasis.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 18.9% to $0.2069 after jumping around 35% on Monday.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG shares rose 18.4% to $2.31. ATA Creativity, during November, posted a rise in quarterly sales.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB jumped 17.4% to $3.24.
- Allakos Inc. ALLK gained 17% to $6.32 following a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX gained 16.5% to $7.11. F-star Therapeutics announced CFIUS clearance for proposed acquisition by invoX Pharma.
- Anghami Inc. ANGH gained 16.4% to $2.13.
- NeoGames S.A. NGMS jumped 15.6% to $17.11 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH gained 15.5% to $1.04.
- Comstock Inc. LODE gained 14.6% to $0.3526 after the company announced its metals recycling subsidiary will sell a facility for $27 million.
- Enfusion, Inc. ENFN jumped 13.4% to $11.47 following strong sales.
- Sea Limited SE shares gained 13.4% to $74.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 revenues.
- Quotient Technology Inc. QUOT jumped 12.4% to $3.73 after Reuters reported that the company is exploring a sale.
- Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT rose 11.3% to $7.44 after the company reported Q4 financial results and issued guidance.
- Genelux Corporation GNLX gained 10.5% to $5.02.
- Latham Group, Inc. SWIM gained 10.2% to $3.7050 following Q4 results.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. ACRS rose 9.6% to $7.75. Aclaris Therapeutics announced its Phase 2A study of Zunsemetinib for Hidradentis Suppurativa did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS gained 9% to $144.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY23 guidance.
- ProKidney Corp. PROK rose 8.2% to $12.90.
Losers
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA shares dipped 29.9% to $7.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Intrusion Inc. INTZ fell 27.4% to $1.6257 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW dipped 24.7% to $23.56 following weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA fell 21.6% to $0.6024. Troika Media Group reported revenue of $187.91 million for the six months ended FY22, up from $15.34 million a year ago.
- Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares dropped 20.9% to $9.91. Ambrx shares jumped 95% on Monday after the company announced its transfer from the NYSE to the Nasdaq.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON dipped 20.8% to $0.4753.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT fell 20.4% to $0.2389 after dropping more than 5% on Monday.
- Zynex, Inc. ZYXI dropped 20.3% to $9.89 after the company announced it will postpone Q4 and FY22 financial results.
- ObsEva SA OBSV fell 20% to $0.1597.
- Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS fell 19.6% to $10.65 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- AerSale Corporation ASLE dropped 17.2% to $16.81 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Domo, Inc. DOMO fell 16.3% to $13.77 following Q4 results.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS declined 15.6% to $0.5320.
- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. ZVRA fell 15% to $4.5450. Zevra Therapeutics posted a Q4 loss of $0.26 per share.
- Entera Bio Ltd. ENTX shares fell 14.6% to $1.2250 after jumping 42% on Monday.
- Tremor International Ltd TRMR fell 14.4% to $6.46 following 2022 results.
- BlackBerry Limited BB fell 12.6% to $3.4850 after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY23 results below estimates.
- Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. GGAA dropped 10.8% to $11.08.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN fell 10.4% to $15.35. Rivian announced late on Monday that it intends to offer $1.3 billion worth of green convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.
- Appreciate Holdings, Inc. SFR fell 7.4% to $2.83 after jumping over 159% on Monday.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY dropped 7.2% to $4.1750 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and lowered its price target from $6 to $4.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX fell 6.2% to $27.00 after the company reported preliminary second-quarter results and issued third-quarter guidance.
