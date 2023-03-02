ñol


Why Cano Health Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 23%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 2, 2023 1:32 PM | 5 min read
Gainers

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA shares surged 45% to $0.0701 after the company announced $51 million of new funding, amendment increases existing securitization facility to $185 million and other related transactions.
  • BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX shares jumped 34.7% to $3.76 after the company announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for a patent application related to the Company's metabolic ThermoStem program.
  • Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC surged 30% to $1.21 after the company posted a profit for the fourth quarter.
  • Desktop Metal, Inc. DM gained 23% to $1.8550 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.
  • OncoSec Medical Incorporated ONCS gained 22.7% to $2.52. OncoSec Medical shares jumped around 89% on Wednesday after the company requested the withdrawal of its registration statement, saying it has opted not to pursue the offering at this time.
  • Frontdoor, Inc. FTDR shares climbed 16.8% to $32.67 after the company posted Q4 results.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. CJJD gained 16% to $4.55.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO gained 16% to $0.6128.
  • Advantage Solutions Inc. ADV gained 15.9% to $2.5850 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Macy's, Inc. M gained 13.3% to $23.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
  • Okta, Inc. OKTA shares rose 13.2% to $80.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong guidance.
  • Stagwell Inc. STGW gained 12% to $7.61 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Salesforce, Inc. CRM rose 11.5% to $186.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong guidance.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG shares rose 11.1% to $0.56. Bright Health Group shares dropped 42% on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 financial results..
  • CRH plc CRH rose 8.2% to $51.35. Redburn Partners recently upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • MMTec, Inc. MTC gained 7.6% to $1.7007 after jumping 37% on Wednesday. On February 22, MMTec raised $32 million by issuing an unsecured senior convertible promissory note worth $40 million to a non-U.S. investor under a securities purchase deal.
  • POET Technologies Inc. POET surged 7.5% to $4.58. POET Technologies recently announced a strategic collaboration with ADVA Optical Networking for the use of POET's multi-engine 100G CWDM4 and 100G LR4 chip-on-board solutions.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO rose 7.1% to $7.07 after jumping 91% on Wednesday. Cardio Diagnostics announced the launch of PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Losers

  • Silvergate Capital Corporation SI dropped 42.6% to $7.75 after the company delayed the filing of its Form 10-K with the SEC.
  • ZimVie Inc. ZIMV shares dipped 40.6% to $6.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 adjusted EPS and net sales guidance below estimates.
  • HPX Corp. HPX fell 28% to $19.49 after shareholders approved the proposed business combination with Emergencia Participacoes.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX fell 26.8% to $3.8950 after the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak sales forecast for the first quarter.
  • Cano Health, Inc. CANO shares fell 22.9% to $1.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings and issued weak FY23 revenue guidance.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR fell 22.4% to $27.93 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Lottery.com Inc. LTRY dropped 21.8% to $0.4667.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX fell 21% to $0.6217.
  • Tuya Inc. TUYA dipped 20% to $1.49 following Q4 results.
  • Funko, Inc. FNKO fell 16.2% to $9.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued weak Q1 guidance.
  • Secoo Holding Limited SECO declined 15.7% to $1.50.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG fell 15% to $24.43 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results and issued guidance.
  • Cyren Ltd. CYRN dipped 14.7% to $0.2344. CYREN recently announced it will be delisted from the Nasdaq.
  • Snowflake Inc. SNOW shares fell 14.7% to $131.77 after the data company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
  • The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN fell 14.4% to $12.33 following Q4 results.
  • MP Materials Corp. MP fell 13.6% to $30.95 after Tesla said it has designed a permanent magnet motor, which does not use rare earth minerals.
  • Box, Inc. BOX fell 12.9% to $29.24 after the company issued weak Q1 and FY24 guidance.
  • Zai Lab Limited ZLAB dropped 12.8% to $35.19. Zai Lab posted a FY22 loss of $0.46 per share.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares dropped 11.4% to $66.31.
  • CareMax, Inc. CMAX fell 10.2% to $3.70.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 9.9% to $58.23. Coinbase stopped accepting payments to or from Silvergate Capital.
  • Lionheart III Corp LION fell 9.6% to $10.63 after dropping around 20% on Wednesday.
  • Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG dropped 8.2% to $83.75.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation ON fell 6.2% to $73.35 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. ON Semiconductor recently raised $1.3 billion via an upsized institutional offering of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2029.

