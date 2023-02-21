Why CVRx Shares Are Trading Lower By 43%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Arbe Robotics Ltd. ARBE gained 62.8% to $7.08. Arbe Robotics is expected to report its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
- Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM surged 59% to $5.17. Ambrx Biopharma recently announced initial data from its ongoing Phase 1 APEX-01 trial of ARX517, Ambrx's proprietary anti-PSMA ADC, in prostate cancer patients.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. HCDI shares jumped 50.3% to $0.5260 after the company said it has contracted to sell mills Crossing townhomes for $14.25 million.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB shares gained 37.4% to $2.1307 after the company announced it has entered a strategic partnership with Mistral, a prime contractor for the US Department of Defense.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE jumped 33% to $0.4151.
- LanzaTech Global, Inc. LNZA gained 27.7% to $5.30.
- Atlas Lithium Corporation ATLX rose 25.4% to $9.05.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB jumped 25% to $2.45 after the company announced FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug Application to evaluate CM-101 in a Phase 2 trial in adults with systemic sclerosis.
- Zedge, Inc. ZDGE rose 21.1% to $3.27. Zedge, during December, posted a Q1 loss of $0.01 per share.
- Troika Media Group Inc TRKA shares rose 20.6% to $0.2655 after dropping 4% on Friday.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX surged 17.7% to $8.98 after the company posted a profit for the fourth quarter.
- Titan Medical Inc. TMDI gained 16% to $0.2212.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA rose 14% to $0.1733. Siyata received $750,000 order for its next generation push-to-talk over cellular solution.
- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX jumped 13.6% to $20.24. The FDA granted accelerated approval to Travere Therapeutics’ Filspari (sparsentan) to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgAN at risk of rapid disease progression.
- Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML gained 13.1% to $33.34 following reports that Tesla is considering a bid for the battery metals mining company.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited DDL gained 12.2% to $5.07.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW jumped 11.8% to $16.06 after reporting Q4 results.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS shares rose 11.4% to $61.96 after the company said that the FDA approved SYFOVRE as first and only treatment for geographic atrophy.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 10.2% to $28.67.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR gained 9.8% to $28.27 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $41 to $53.
- Owlet Inc OWLT rose 8.9% to $0.3711 after reporting a $30 million private placement financing.
Losers
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN shares fell 43.5% to $1.3450 after the company announced termination of Phase 1b breast cancer chemoprotection trial and exploration of strategic alternatives.
- CVRx, Inc. CVRX fell 42.6% to $9.87 after the company reported preliminary results of the BeAT-HF post-market randomized clinical trial.
- OKYO Pharma Limited OKYO fell 26.5% to $2.7501 after surging 58% on Friday. OKYO Pharma, during December, announced U.S. FDA clearance of IND application for OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 21% to $0.2350.
- Metalpha Technology Holding Limited MATH dropped 21% to $0.7828.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR dipped 20.7% to $0.50 after the company announced top-line results from its Phase 1b clinical trial of zotatifin for COVID-19 infection.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. UFAB fell 20% to $0.5115.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. DFIN declined 17.5% to $40.89 following downbeat Q4 results.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX fell 15.6% to $8.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- TH International Limited THCH dropped 15% to $5.67. TH International recently entered into a transaction for the exclusive development of Popeyes in mainland China and Macau.
- Dana Incorporated DAN declined 14.7% to $16.07. Dana reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.4% year-on-year to $2.56 billion.
- Lanvin Group Holdings Limited LANV fell 13.6% to $6.52.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN dropped 13.4% to $24.56 following weak quarterly results.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA fell 13.3% to $42.33.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC fell 13% to $0.87. SciSparc shares gained around 10% on Friday after the company announced its MitoCareX Bio joint venture achieved its first milestone pursuant to the March 10, 2022 Founders and Investment Agreement.
- Photronics, Inc. PLAB dropped 11.8% to $15.89 following Q1 results.
- NexImmune, Inc. NEXI shares fell 11.4% to $0.5227. NexImmune recently announced data showing AIM ACT T cells enhance the response to bispecific T cell engager therapy at the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.
- Snail, Inc. SNAL fell 10.8% to $1.80.
- JD.com, Inc. JD fell 9.6% to $47.96 following a media report that the company is planning a $1.5 billion subsidy campaign to compete against rivals.
- EnPro Industries, Inc. NPO dipped 9.5% to $108.30 following Q4 results.
- Fastly, Inc. FSLY fell 9.3% to $14.42. Citigroup maintained Fastly with a Sell and raised the price target from $7 to $8.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH dropped 9.1% to $54.56. JP Morgan downgraded Sonic Automotive from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $60 to $55.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN fell 8.6% to $12.00. Elanco Animal Health reported a Q4 FY22 revenue of $988 million.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG shares dropped 8.1% to $0.5295. VVIP Ventures recently entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with magazine publisher a360 Media to acquire the National Enquirer, the National Examiner and Globe. VVIP Ventures is a joint venture between Vinco Ventures and ICON Publishing, LLC.
