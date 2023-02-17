Top 5 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days

when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may

perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Genius Brands International, Inc. GNUS

Genius Brands International announced an exclusive deal with BuzzFeed. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $3.31 .

RSI Value: 26.37

26.37 GNUS Price Action: Shares of Genius Brands International rose 0.8% to close at $3.81 on Thursday.

Electronic Arts Inc. EA

Electronic Arts recently reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $109.24.

RSI Value: 28.90

28.90 EA Price Action: Shares of Electronic Arts fell 1.4% to close at $111.72 on Thursday and lost 0.1% in after-hours trading.

KT Corporation KT

The company, during November, reported a rise in quarterly sales. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $11.56.

RSI Value: 22.37

22.37 KT Price Action: Shares of KT fell 1.8% to close at $12.70 on Thursday and added 0.8% in after-hours trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI

Sirius XM reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY23 total revenue guidance below estimates. The company’s 52-week low is $4.59.

RSI Value: 18.42

18.42 SIRI Price Action: Shares of Sirius XM Holdings fell 1.7% to close at $4.61 on Thursday and lost 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN

Lumen recently reported Q4 earnings results. Following earnings, Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $6.25 to $3.5. The company has a 52-week low of $3.74.

RSI Value: 27.05

27.05 LUMN Price Action: Shares of Lumen Technologies dropped 1.8% to close at $3.84 on Thursday and lost 0.8% in after-hours trading.

