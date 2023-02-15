Why Sabre Are Trading Lower By 19%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA shares surged 63.4% to $2.11 after the company announced top-line data from the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ shares climbed 63.4% to $0.7684 after the company requested the withdrawal of a registration statement, saying it has determined not to pursue the sale of securities at this time.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 36.4% to $1.3513 after dropping 10% on Tuesday. Tenon Medical, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.28 per share.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON shares rose 34.6% to $0.8771 after dropping 26% on Tuesday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals and GRI Bio recently announced they entered into a merger agreement.
- Titan Medical Inc. TMDI jumped 33.8% to $0.18. The Nasdaq recently notified Titan Medical regarding Audit Committee requirements.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX shares climbed 24.8% to $44.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS surged 22% to $17.40 following strong quarterly results.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO jumped 21% to $0.9300. Cerberus Sentinel recently announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 20.6% to $20.34 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued weak guidance.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD gained 19.4% to $59.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted results and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $700 million buyback.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV jumped 20% to $1.86.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU gained 16% to $0.6778 after the company announced a $2.5 million agreement with the Netherlands for laser communication satellite.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN rose 15.3% to $0.2075. Humanigen received a notice of allowance for its U.S. patent application 16/652,977 titled "Methods of Treating Immunotherapy-Related Toxicity Using a GM-CSF Antagonist."
- Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO jumped 15% to $1.07. Vapotherm VP, Controller and CAO Dorota McKay acquired a total of 19,047 shares at an average price of $1.05.
- Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY shares rose 13.3% to $4.59. Digital Ally sought withdrawal of the registration from the U.S. SEC. The company no longer wished to conduct a public offering of its securities.
- Airbnb, Inc. ABNB rose 11.8% to $135.25 after the company reported strong earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales forecast.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF surged 11.8% to $19.43 following upbeat Q4 results.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR gained 10.5% to $5.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 2023 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG rose 10.2% to $13.94 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY jumped 9.6% to $1.4694 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM gained 9.3% to $2.8750. Nano Dimension initiated an active share repurchase process allowing the company to invest up to $100 million to repurchase its American Depository Shares.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM rose 7.4% to $1.2910 after dropping 12% on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies reported the retirement of chief financial officer Steve Chaussy and named Steve Buhaly as his successor.
Losers
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC shares dipped 55.2% to $1.8150. GlycoMimetics reported continuation of Phase 3 study of e-selectin antagonist uproleselan in relapsed/refractory aml to originally planned final analysis following interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares dipped 47.2% to $10.22 after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares dropped 22% to $0.8405 after the company priced an 11.11 million share common stock offering at $1.08 per share.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD fell 21% to $5.32 following Q4 results.
- iPower Inc. IPW fell 20.6% to $0.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Amesite Inc. AMST dropped 18.8% to $0.4137. Amesite recently announced GPT-3 powered functionality to its AI toolkit for customers and users.
- Sabre Corporation SABR dropped 18.7% to $5.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- Amesite Inc. AMST fell 17.6% to $0.4201. Amesite shares jumped around 82% on Tuesday after the company announced GPT-3 powered functionality to its AI toolkit for customers and users.
- Sunlands Technology Group STG dropped 17.2% to $10.77.
- Reed's, Inc. REED fell 17.2% to $2.84 after the company announced it will transition from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the OTCQX.
- AMMO, Inc. POWW fell 16.9% to $1.87 after reporting downbeat Q3 sales.
- Absolute Software Corporation ABST fell 16.2% to $9.55 following weak Q2 results.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP dropped 15.3% to $0.8301.
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX fell 14.2% to $4.3250.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA dropped 13.9% to $11.22.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares fell 12.8% to $1.36. Blue Water Vaccines shares jumped 33% on Tuesday after a 13G filing showed Joseph Hernandez report an 18.43% passive stake in the company.
- Devon Energy Corporation DVN dropped 11.2% to $56.79 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- Hecla Mining Company HL fell 10.5% to $5.06 following Q4 results.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM dropped 10% to $79.06 after the company reported Q4 financial
- results. Following earnings, RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced an $85 price target.
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO fell 10% to $1.35. Hempacco reported closing of upsized $7.245 million public offering including full exercise of over-allotment option.
- Barclays PLC BCS tumbled 9.2% to $8.37 after the company reported a 14% decline in annual profits.
- Ouster, Inc. OUST shares fell 9.1% to $1.50 after gaining 20% on Tuesday. Ouster is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter after the market closes on March 23, 2023.
- Athenex, Inc. ATNX fell 9% to $3.1999.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX dropped 8% to $3.44. ImmunityBio announced execution of $50 million equity financing with multiple institutional investors.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM shares dropped 6.2% to $91.85 after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it cut its stake in the company by 86.2%.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares declined 6.2% to $0.3530. Mullen Automotive filed for mixed-securities shelf offering.
- Mercury General Corporation MCY fell 5% to $35.33 following Q4 results.
