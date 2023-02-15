ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why Sabre Are Trading Lower By 19%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 15, 2023 2:04 PM | 6 min read
Why Sabre Are Trading Lower By 19%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Sera Prognostics, Inc. SERA shares surged 63.4% to $2.11 after the company announced top-line data from the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ shares climbed 63.4% to $0.7684 after the company requested the withdrawal of a registration statement, saying it has determined not to pursue the sale of securities at this time.
  • Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 36.4% to $1.3513 after dropping 10% on Tuesday. Tenon Medical, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.28 per share.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON shares rose 34.6% to $0.8771 after dropping 26% on Tuesday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals and GRI Bio recently announced they entered into a merger agreement.
  • Titan Medical Inc. TMDI jumped 33.8% to $0.18. The Nasdaq recently notified Titan Medical regarding Audit Committee requirements.
  • Roblox Corporation RBLX shares climbed 24.8% to $44.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS surged 22% to $17.40 following strong quarterly results.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO jumped 21% to $0.9300. Cerberus Sentinel recently announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 20.6% to $20.34 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued weak guidance.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD gained 19.4% to $59.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted results and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates. The company also announced a $700 million buyback.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV jumped 20% to $1.86.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU gained 16% to $0.6778 after the company announced a $2.5 million agreement with the Netherlands for laser communication satellite.
  • Humanigen, Inc. HGEN rose 15.3% to $0.2075. Humanigen received a notice of allowance for its U.S. patent application 16/652,977 titled "Methods of Treating Immunotherapy-Related Toxicity Using a GM-CSF Antagonist."
  • Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO jumped 15% to $1.07. Vapotherm VP, Controller and CAO Dorota McKay acquired a total of 19,047 shares at an average price of $1.05.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY shares rose 13.3% to $4.59. Digital Ally sought withdrawal of the registration from the U.S. SEC. The company no longer wished to conduct a public offering of its securities.
  • Airbnb, Inc. ABNB rose 11.8% to $135.25 after the company reported strong earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales forecast.
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF surged 11.8% to $19.43 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR gained 10.5% to $5.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 2023 revenue guidance above estimates.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG rose 10.2% to $13.94 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY jumped 9.6% to $1.4694 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Nano Dimension Ltd. NNDM gained 9.3% to $2.8750. Nano Dimension initiated an active share repurchase process allowing the company to invest up to $100 million to repurchase its American Depository Shares.
  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM rose 7.4% to $1.2910 after dropping 12% on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies reported the retirement of chief financial officer Steve Chaussy and named Steve Buhaly as his successor.

Losers

  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. GLYC shares dipped 55.2% to $1.8150. GlycoMimetics reported continuation of Phase 3 study of e-selectin antagonist uproleselan in relapsed/refractory aml to originally planned final analysis following interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares dipped 47.2% to $10.22 after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares dropped 22% to $0.8405 after the company priced an 11.11 million share common stock offering at $1.08 per share.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD fell 21% to $5.32 following Q4 results.
  • iPower Inc. IPW fell 20.6% to $0.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Amesite Inc. AMST dropped 18.8% to $0.4137. Amesite recently announced GPT-3 powered functionality to its AI toolkit for customers and users.
  • Sabre Corporation SABR dropped 18.7% to $5.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
  • Amesite Inc. AMST fell 17.6% to $0.4201. Amesite shares jumped around 82% on Tuesday after the company announced GPT-3 powered functionality to its AI toolkit for customers and users.
  • Sunlands Technology Group STG dropped 17.2% to $10.77.
  • Reed's, Inc. REED fell 17.2% to $2.84 after the company announced it will transition from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the OTCQX.
  • AMMO, Inc. POWW fell 16.9% to $1.87 after reporting downbeat Q3 sales.
  • Absolute Software Corporation ABST fell 16.2% to $9.55 following weak Q2 results.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. HARP dropped 15.3% to $0.8301.
  • ContraFect Corporation CFRX fell 14.2% to $4.3250.
  • Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA dropped 13.9% to $11.22.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares fell 12.8% to $1.36. Blue Water Vaccines shares jumped 33% on Tuesday after a 13G filing showed Joseph Hernandez report an 18.43% passive stake in the company.
  • Devon Energy Corporation DVN dropped 11.2% to $56.79 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
  • Hecla Mining Company HL fell 10.5% to $5.06 following Q4 results.
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM dropped 10% to $79.06 after the company reported Q4 financial
  • results. Following earnings, RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced an $85 price target.
  • Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO fell 10% to $1.35. Hempacco reported closing of upsized $7.245 million public offering including full exercise of over-allotment option.
  • Barclays PLC BCS tumbled 9.2% to $8.37 after the company reported a 14% decline in annual profits.
  • Ouster, Inc. OUST shares fell 9.1% to $1.50 after gaining 20% on Tuesday. Ouster is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter after the market closes on March 23, 2023.
  • Athenex, Inc. ATNX fell 9% to $3.1999.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX dropped 8% to $3.44. ImmunityBio announced execution of $50 million equity financing with multiple institutional investors.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM shares dropped 6.2% to $91.85 after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it cut its stake in the company by 86.2%.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares declined 6.2% to $0.3530. Mullen Automotive filed for mixed-securities shelf offering.
  • Mercury General Corporation MCY fell 5% to $35.33 following Q4 results.

Now Read This: Bitcoin Rises Above This Key Level; ImmutableX Among Top Gainers

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FinancialsMid Day MoversProperty & Casualty InsuranceTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved