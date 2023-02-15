Bitcoin Rises Above This Key Level; ImmutableX Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, surging past the key $22,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the $1,500 mark this morning.

ImmutableX IMX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4%. BTC was trading higher by 4.6% at $22,740, while ETH rose by around 4.8% to $1,581 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

ImmutableX IMX/USD

Price: $1.16

24-hour gain: 21.5%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.73

24-hour gain: 15.7%

Mina MINA/USD

Price: $1.06

24-hour gain: 14.2%

Oasis Network ROSE/USD

Price: $0.08044

24-hour gain: 14.1%

Render Token RNDR/USD

Price: $1.82

24-hour gain: 12.5%

Losers

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.45

24-hour drop: 1.7%

PAX Gold PAXG/USD

Price: $1,821.99

24-hour drop: 0.9%

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $737.99

24-hour drop: 0.8%

Fei USD FEI/USD

Price: $1.00

24-hour drop: 0.5%

Gemini Dollar GUSD/USD

Price: $0.9856

24-hour drop: 0.1%

Read This Next: Top 5 Tech Stocks That May Crash In February