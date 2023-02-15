Bitcoin Rises Above This Key Level; ImmutableX Among Top Gainers

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, surging past the key $22,000 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the $1,500 mark this morning.
ImmutableX IMX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4%. BTC was trading higher by 4.6% at $22,740, while ETH rose by around 4.8% to $1,581 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- ImmutableX IMX/USD
Price: $1.16
24-hour gain: 21.5%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.73
24-hour gain: 15.7%
- Mina MINA/USD
Price: $1.06
24-hour gain: 14.2%
- Oasis Network ROSE/USD
Price: $0.08044
24-hour gain: 14.1%
- Render Token RNDR/USD
Price: $1.82
24-hour gain: 12.5%
Losers
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $1.45
24-hour drop: 1.7%
- PAX Gold PAXG/USD
Price: $1,821.99
24-hour drop: 0.9%
- Maker MKR/USD
Price: $737.99
24-hour drop: 0.8%
- Fei USD FEI/USD
Price: $1.00
24-hour drop: 0.5%
- Gemini Dollar GUSD/USD
Price: $0.9856
24-hour drop: 0.1%
