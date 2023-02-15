ñol


Bitcoin Rises Above This Key Level; ImmutableX Among Top Gainers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 15, 2023 10:04 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, surging past the key $22,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the $1,500 mark this morning.

ImmutableX IMX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4%. BTC was trading higher by 4.6% at $22,740, while ETH rose by around 4.8% to $1,581 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • ImmutableX IMX/USD

Price: $1.16
24-hour gain: 21.5%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.73
24-hour gain: 15.7%

  • Mina MINA/USD

Price: $1.06
24-hour gain: 14.2%

  • Oasis Network ROSE/USD

Price: $0.08044
24-hour gain: 14.1%

  • Render Token RNDR/USD

Price: $1.82
24-hour gain: 12.5%

Losers

  • Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.45
24-hour drop: 1.7%

  • PAX Gold PAXG/USD

Price: $1,821.99
24-hour drop: 0.9%

  • Maker MKR/USD

Price: $737.99
24-hour drop: 0.8%

  • Fei USD FEI/USD

Price: $1.00
24-hour drop: 0.5%

  • Gemini Dollar GUSD/USD

Price: $0.9856
24-hour drop: 0.1%

