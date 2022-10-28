ñol

Why Edwards Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 17%? Here Are 47 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 28, 2022 12:12 PM | 6 min read
Why Edwards Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 17%? Here Are 47 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY surged 179% to $3.6301.
  • Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares jumped 62% to $35.60 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE climbed 38% to $0.7860 after jumping 15% on Thursday.
  • Sierra Metals Inc. SMTS gained 32% to $0.2201. Sierra Metals' largest shareholder and Compañia Minera Kolpa announced Letter of Intent for Sierra Metals transaction and financing.
  • Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN jumped 31.6% to $0.7899.
  • Agrify Corporation AGFY surged 31% to $2.1657. Agrify issued an update on its at-the-market equity program.
  • Data I/O Corporation DAIO gained 25% to $3.8485 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Provident Acquisition Corp. PAQC shares gained 22.4% to $10.15. Perfect Corp. and Provident Acquisition Corp. recently announced approval of business combination by Provident's shareholders.
  • Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY gained 20% to $0.34.
  • TAL Education Group TAL climbed 16.3% to $4.6180 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Bull Horn Holdings Corp. BHSE surged 15.5% to $9.54.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO rose 15.3% to $3.4250.
  • 8x8, Inc. EGHT surged 15% to $3.9189 after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Biotricity, Inc. BTCY gained 14.5% to $1.42.
  • Grand Canyon Education, Inc. LOPE rose 14.5% to $99.97 following strong Q3 results.
  • TESSCO Technologies Incorporated TESS surged 14.5% to $4.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 10.4% to $24.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD rose 9.7% to $76.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Intel Corporation INTC rose 8.5% to $28.50 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance for FY22. Intel is focused on cost reductions going forward with a plan for $3 billion in savings in 2023 and cost savings of $8 billion to $10 billion annually by 2025.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 7.6% to $0.2376. Core Scientific shares dipped 78% on Thursday after the company said, given the uncertainty regarding its financial condition, substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.


Losers

  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN fell 63.1% to $ 0.45 after the company reported a $7.5 million public offering.
  • Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA shares dipped 44.7% to $22.31.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB fell 33% to $0.1950. Verb Technology recently announced a $4 million registered direct offering.
  • DaVita Inc. DVA fell 24.9% to $72.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II AHPA fell 18.4% to $7.00.
  • Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO dropped 17% to $0.2999. Cazoo, on Thursday, reported Q3 sales of £347 million.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW fell 16.8% to $71.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also lowered its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT dropped 16.7% to $43.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS dropped 15.8% to $26.73 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $37 to $31.
  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL declined 15.5% to $238.91 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 15.5% to $0.3081 after dropping 13% on Thursday. The company announced voluntary Nasdaq delisting.
  • Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS dipped 15.4% to $2.2257.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 14.7% to $9.50.
  • Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA declined 14.3% to $5.02 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year.
  • World Fuel Services Corporation INT dipped 14% to $23.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT fell 12.9% to $38.84. PTC Therapeutics entered into a strategic financing collaboration with Blackstone.
  • Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX dropped 12% to $7.31 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO fell 11.4% to $5.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR dropped 11.2% to $0.9499.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 9.4% to $6.66 after dropping 10% on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded XPeng from Buy to Sell and announced a $3.18 price target. Cities in China ranging from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the north-west are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, reported Reuters.
  • NuZee, Inc. NUZE shares fell 9.2% to $0.3451 after jumping 15% on Thursday.
  • Zai Lab Limited ZLAB fell 9.2% to $23.35. Zai Lab is expected to announce Q3 financial results on November 9, 2022.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY dipped 8.7% to $4.5450 after the company announced a common stock offering of up to $150 million.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares fell 8.6% to $101.44. Amazon.com reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT fell 7.7% to $0.5901. Freight Technologies recently entered into new Fr8Private Fleet multi-year commitment with Kimberly Clark De Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.
  • NatWest Group plc NWG shares fell 8.7% to $ 5.22 after the company posted downbeat Q3 profit.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI fell 7% to $13.94 after declining 8% on Thursday. Barclays maintained Li Auto with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $40 to $25. Cities in China ranging from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the north-west are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, reported Reuters.

