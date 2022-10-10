ñol

Why Applied DNA Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 65%, Here Are 54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 11:59 AM | 6 min read
Gainers

  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares jumped 64.5% to $2.03 after the company announced it has received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures.
  • Immunic, Inc. IMUX surged 43.5% to $5.70 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares gained 27% to $0.3301. Dawson James, last month, downgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from Buy to Neutral.
  • Green Giant Inc. GGE jumped 27% to $2.07.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares surged 21.3% to $3.02 after the company announced a relationship with a distributor with ties to air, rail and shipping industries.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC gained 21.2% to $0.8450.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA surged 20% to $0.4482 after the company announced its European business will go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD rose 19.1% to $3.1079.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV gained 18% to $0.6013. JonesTrading recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG jumped 17.5% to $4.36.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA surged 16.2% to $6.23 after analysts at SVB Leerink upgraded their rating of the stock to Outperform and announced a $15 price target.
  • Cyren Ltd. CYRN surged 14% to $1.1401.
  • MIND Technology, Inc. MIND surged 13.8% to $0.7380.
  • T Stamp Inc. IDAI gained 13.8% to $1.00.
  • Cadiz Inc. CDZI rose 12.5% to $1.8916.
  • HCI Group, Inc. HCI surged 12% to $37.23.
  • IperionX Limited IPX surged 11.9% to $5.83.
  • Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE gained 11.8% to $0.9701 after the company issued preliminary Q3 sales above estimates.
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS jumped 11.3% to $7.79. Top Ships reported compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.
  • Veris Residential, Inc. VRE rose 11.1% to $11.52 after the company announced the anticipated sale of Harborside 1, 2, and 3 for $420 million.
  • Immatics N.V. IMTX gained 11% to $11.20 after the company reported an interim clinical data update on ACTengine IMA203 TCR-T monotherapy targeting PRAME.
  • Belite Bio, Inc BLTE surged 9.6% to $32.37.
  • M-tron Industries, Inc. MPTI shares gained 8.6% to $16.50 after surging 10% on Friday. M-tron Industries completed its earlier announced separation from The LGL Group, Inc.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE surged 8.3% to $4.42.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 7.2% to $17.47. Novavax and SK bioscience file post approval change application in South Korea for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine as a booster in adults aged 18 and older.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. NURO rose 6.7% to $3.02 after gaining around 5% on Friday.

 

Losers

  • Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares dipped 57.1% to $0.1309. Siyata Mobile agreed to sell 15.8 million shares and 1.59 million pre-funded warrants to certain institutional investors in a private placement.
  • Minim, Inc. MINM fell 26.2% to $0.2363 after jumping more than 50% on Friday.
  • Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY fell 24.3% to $1.99 after jumping 61% on Friday. The company recently released its October investor presentation.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 23.8% to $9.37 amid new US regulation tightening semiconductor exports to China.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN dipped 23.5% to $1.43. Greenlane Holdings recently appointed Craig Snyder as its Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan 1.
  • Five9, Inc. FIVN fell 22.2% to $59.85 after the company's CEO resigned and accepted a position at a pre-IPO company.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. SCPH dropped 21.3% to $3.92. The FDA has approved scPharmaceuticals’ Furoscix (furosemide injection), a proprietary formulation of furosemide delivered via an On-Body Infusor for congestion due to fluid overload in heart failure patients.
  • Argo Blockchain plc ARBK fell 21.2% to $2.53. Argo Blockchain shares dropped 23% on Friday after the company announced strategic actions to strengthen its balance sheet.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE dropped 19.3% to $1.4050.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. GBR dipped 19.2% to $1.2602.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY fell 18.1% to $3.26.
  • Inpixon INPX dipped 18.1% to $5.02.
  • Missfresh Limited MF fell 17.3% to $0.0844. Missfresh announced plan to implement ADS ratio change with 1-for-30 reverse split.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM declined 17.3% to $2.25.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS dropped 16.3% to $0.7101.
  • Novan, Inc. NOVN dropped 16.1% to $1.30.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 15.4% to $31.85.
  • SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS dropped 14.9% to $5.18.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV fell 14.3% to $3.4699.
  • TAL Education Group TAL fell 13% to $4.34. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower after the US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips.
  • Astra Space Operations, Inc. ASTR fell 12.8% to $0.5171. Astra named Axel Martinez as CFO effective, November 2022.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN dropped 11.8% to $64.44.
  • DraftKings Inc. DKNG declined 10.3% to $14.85.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 9.8% to $ 2.4001. Avenue Therapeutics shares dropped around 58% on Friday after the company priced a roughly 3.6 million unit offering at $3.30 per unit.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS dropped 9.7% to $4.3750.
  • Akanda Corp. AKAN shares fell 9.2% to $0.2798 after dropping over 25% on Friday.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS dropped 8.6% to $38.85.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT fell 6.4% to $1.03.

