Why Aehr Test Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 19%, Here Are 51 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY jumped 108% to $3.3943 on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation yesterday.
- Minim, Inc. MINM gained 33.3% to $0.2828. Minim, during August, posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS jumped 28.1% to $8.20. TOP Ships announced termination of at the market equity offering program of $19.7 million.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF gained 22.8% to $0.33. Dunxin Financial Holdings recently posted 1H EPS of $0.35.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 21.6% to $1.97 as the company reported pricing of $6.0 million public offering.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares gained 21.5% to $4.02 after the company announced AditxtScore is featured by FedEx in a video presentation.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR gained 19.4% to $16.54 after the company announced better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- Femasys Inc. FEMY gained 16.4% to $1.35. Femasys announced enrollment completion for Stage 2 study of FemBloc for permanent birth control.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV rose 14.1% to $0.6220. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG jumped 11.2% to $1.29.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN gained 10.8% to $2.1950. Greenlane announced management changes in connection with transition to consumer brands business model. Craig Snyder, the company’s current President, will take the helm as CEO effective January 1,2023.
- Broadway Financial Corporation BYFC jumped 10.7% to $1.2296.
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc AMBC rose 9.7% to $14.03 after the company announced it settled its RMBS litigations against Bank of America for $1.84 billion.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO gained 9.6% to $3.8602. Abeona Therapeutics recently announced completion of patient follow-up in pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study of EB-101.
- Inventiva S.A. IVA rose 8.8% to $4.5282 after gaining around 10% on Thursday.
- HEXO Corp. HEXO rose 8.5% to $0.2323. Shares of HEXO traded higher by 17% on Thursday after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
- DexCom, Inc. DXCM gained 8.2% to $102.98 after Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $110 to $120.
- Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO rose 8.1% to $7.64. Payoneer Global will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on Wednesday, October 12.
- Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB shares gained 7.5% to $6.69. Provention Bio announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S. for the launch of its lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab. Jefferies maintained Provention Bio with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $15.
- IDT Corporation IDT gained 7.2% to $29.90 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year.
- Atlas Corp. ATCO rose 6.5% to $14.96 after Poseidon Acquisition reported it believes it has made meaningful progress in its discussions with Atlas to acquire all common shares of Atlas not controlled by consortium members.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG rose 4.2% to $16.69 on the buzz surrounding a large partnership with Walt Disney’s ESPN.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS rose 4% to $4.4550 after reports said the company was planning to buy back $3 billion of its debt as part of its plans to streamline following questions about its financial health.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares dipped 58.4% to $2.62 after the company priced a roughly 3.6 million unit offering at $3.30 per unit.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV fell 37.3% to $5.00 after the company announced $9 million registered direct and private placement offerings priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares fell 36.4% to $0.5720 after the company priced a 3,777,778 unit offering at $1.35 per unit.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 25.4% to $3.3905 after jumping around 65% on Thursday.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK fell 23.7% to $3.18 after the company announced strategic actions to strengthen its balance sheet..
- Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC fell 23.6% to $0.1884.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV fell 22% to $19.10 on post-IPO volatility.
- INNOVATE Corp. VATE dipped 21.8% to $0.7120.
- PureTech Health plc PRTC fell 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY shares fell 21.1% to $0.4249. Agrify issued statement refuting lawsuit from defaulted customer Bud & Mary's Cultivation.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP dropped 20% to $0.3137. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced it received feedback from the FDA pursuant to its Type B Pre-IND meeting request regarding its Deltacel development strategy.
- WM Technology, Inc. MAPS fell 17.8% to $2.2699.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 17.6% to $0.2430.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC dipped 17% to $3.12, possibly on profit-taking after the sector rallied on Thursday following President Biden's statement on marijuana reform. Tilray also reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results, which has also possibly weighed on the sector.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB fell 17% to $0.1894. Statera Biopharma said it has completed Fiscal 2021 audit and filed Form 10-K.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM dropped 17% to $0.1253.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 16.6% to $0.3451.
- SNDL Inc. SNDL dropped 14.8% to $2.3750. Shares of several cannabis stocks traded lower, possibly on profit-taking after the sector rallied on Thursday following President Biden's statement on marijuana reform. Tilray also reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results, which has also possibly weighed on the sector.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR tumbled 14.6% to $0.70
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM dipped 14.1% to $0.7560. BioSig executed purchase agreement with Methodist Hospital, San Antonio and expanded customer base.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST dropped 11.5% to $34.60 after SVB Leerink maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $50 to $45.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE shares fell 11.2% to $1.6690 after jumping 161% on Thursday.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY dropped 11.2% to $3.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY fell 9.8% to $3.3947. The company recently announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Lithium Americas Corp. LAC dropped 9.8% to $24.48. Lithium Americas confirmed oral hearing schedule for Thacker Pass record of decision appeal.
- CVS Health Corporation CVS fell 9.2% to $89.46 after the company announced CMS downgraded Aetna National PPO. The decrease in the Star Rating for the Aetna National PPO will mean that it will no longer be eligible for CMS' quality bonus payments related to 2024.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD fell 9% to $61.75 after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter.
- Levi Strauss & Co LEVI fell 8.8% to $14.52. Levi Strauss reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday, but lowered its full-year profit view.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Electronic Equipment ManufacturersInformation TechnologyMid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas