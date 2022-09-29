ñol

çais
Why Sunlight Financial Shares Are Trading Lower By 59%, Here Are 54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 12:45 PM | 6 min read
Why Sunlight Financial Shares Are Trading Lower By 59%, Here Are 54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI shares jumped 52% to $2.1325 after B of A Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $7 price target.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN gained 39.6% to $39.76.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI surged 36% to $1.6186 after the company announced it was awarded a $14.8 million U.S. Army Global Force Information Management system contract.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS shares gained 29.4% to $3.0276 after the company was recognized as a sole source provider by the Veterans Health Administration.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares gained 22.4% to $3.7457. Aditxt said it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. SSNT rose 20.6% to $2.99 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Rhodium Enterprises.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. PHCF gained 18.7% to $0.5343.
  • Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW gained 17.4% to $0.7146. Jupiter Wellness announced application for dual listing on upstream.
  • Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. CGTX jumped 15% to $2.0012 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $12 price target.
  • Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD rose 14% to $3.6950. Mind Medicine recently priced a 7.05 million share offering of common shares and warrants at $4.25 per share plus warrants.
  • Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG gained 13.6% to $0.25.
  • BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX climbed 12.7% to $3.19. Maxim Group initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $6 price target.
  • Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO gained 12% to $2.70. Hempacco recently announced the release of Hemp Hop Smokables on www.HempHop.shop.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR rose 12% to $0.3940.
  • BK Technologies Corporation BKTI jumped 11.6% to $2.40. BK Technologies received a $1 million purchase order for BKR 5000 from Virginia Department of Forestry.
  • Immunovant, Inc. IMVT gained 10.2% to $5.28. Chardan Capital maintained Immunovant with a Buy and lowered the price target from $14 to $12.
  • Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC climbed 8.8% to $18.27 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc WINT gained 7.8% to $0.3454 after the company said Istaroxime Phase 2 study in early cardiogenic shock was published in the European Journal of Heart Failure.
  • Ero Copper Corp. ERO gained 6.9% to $11.14.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IDRA rose 5% to $0.4027. Idera Pharmaceuticals completed the acquisition of Aceragen, Inc.


Losers

  • Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL shares fell 59.3% to $1.0250 after the company announced it is withdrawing its previously-provided full-year 2022 outlook metrics. Citigroup downgraded Sunlight Finl from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $4 to $2.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL declined 42% to $1.1550.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR dipped 30.2% to $1.7250 after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV shares dropped 29.7% to $52.81. The company recently posted a loss of $2.06 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.
  • Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE fell 27.9% to $2.56 after the company priced a 2.5 million share public offering at $2.75 per share.
  • Rite Aid Corporation RAD dropped 27% to $5.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and lowered its FY23 adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also said it expects continued pressure on consumer spending and supply chain challenges.
  • Isoray, Inc. ISR dropped 26.4% to $0.2229 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Viewpoint Molecular Targeting.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS dipped 26% to $0.1901 after the company on Wednesday announced it received a notice that its partner SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group elected to transfer bentracimab rights to SFJ as PhaseBio failed to remedy its Going Concern Condition.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT fell 24.3% to $0.3050.
  • CarMax, Inc. KMX fell 23.5% to $66.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Altus Power, Inc. AMPS fell 22.6% to $11.02. Altus Power priced its 7 million share secondary underwritten public offering of class A common stock at $11.50 per share.
  • FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE dropped 22.1% to $9.60.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA fell 21.6% to $21.06 in sympathy with CarMax after the stock plunged following the company's weak second-quarter results.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI dropped 20.4% to $3.3050.
  • Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 19% to $1.70.
  • Missfresh Limited MF fell 17.7% to $0.0955 after surging around 35% on Wednesday.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT dropped 17% to $2.6566.
  • ACV Auctions Inc. ACVA dipped 16.3% to $7.44.
  • Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP fell 16.2% to $1.9850.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 14.8% to $0.55 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
  • Chimera Investment Corporation CIM dropped 14% to $5.04.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON fell 14% to $7.09 as economic concerns pressurized discretionary stocks.
  • 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM dropped 13.6% to $13.47 after the company reported FY22 EPS results were lower year over year.
  • ContextLogic Inc. WISH fell 12.4% to $0.8320.
  • Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 11.7% to $0.98 after dipping around 23% on Wednesday. Pineapple Energy recently named Eric Ingvaldson as new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ORC dropped 11.4% to $8.22.
  • Lufax Holding Ltd LU fell 11.1% to $2.57.
  • Sunrun Inc. RUN dropped 10.1% to $27.93. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector traded lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday.
  • PepGen Inc. PEPG shares fell 10% to $9.84 after jumping 110% on Wednesday. PepGen reported data from PGN-EDO51's SAD study in adult healthy volunteers that suggest best-in-class exon skipping capabilities.
  • NIO Inc. NIO dropped 9.6% to $15.64. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower as global equities fall amid US economic concerns and currency uncertainty.
  • Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR dipped 9.5% to $44.42 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • AutoNation, Inc. AN declined 9.5% to $101.74. AutoNation 10% owner Edward S. Lampert sold a total of 290,735 shares at an average price of $108.39.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 9.3% to $12.09. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower as global equities fell amid US economic concerns and currency uncertainty.
  • Toast, Inc. TOST fell 7% to $17.52 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.

