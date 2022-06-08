50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR shares gained 81% to $1.8503 after the company authorized a $3.5 million buyback.

shares gained 81% to $1.8503 after the company authorized a $3.5 million buyback. Symbotic Inc. SYM shares climbed 76.3% to $16.04. Symbotic reported the completion of its business combination with SVF Investment Corp. to become a publicly traded company.

shares climbed 76.3% to $16.04. Symbotic reported the completion of its business combination with SVF Investment Corp. to become a publicly traded company. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT gained 36% to $1.7950 after the company's board approved to upsize its share repurchase program.

gained 36% to $1.7950 after the company's board approved to upsize its share repurchase program. Cyren Ltd. CYRN rose 32.1% to $2.3509 after the company entered into an agreement with Content Services Group to sell all equity interests in its legacy secure email gateway business.

rose 32.1% to $2.3509 after the company entered into an agreement with Content Services Group to sell all equity interests in its legacy secure email gateway business. Arcellx, Inc. ACLX gained 30.2% to $22.10.

gained 30.2% to $22.10. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO jumped 26% to $0.3339 after the company announced new SBT-272 data demonstrating improvement in upper motor neuron function in ALS disease model at the Keystone Neurodegeneration Symposium.

jumped 26% to $0.3339 after the company announced new SBT-272 data demonstrating improvement in upper motor neuron function in ALS disease model at the Keystone Neurodegeneration Symposium. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX gained 25.5% to $0.59.

gained 25.5% to $0.59. Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares rose 24.5% to $0.1408 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.

shares rose 24.5% to $0.1408 after declining around 6% on Tuesday. Qutoutiao Inc. QTT jumped 24.2% to $1.18.

jumped 24.2% to $1.18. SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX jumped 23.4% to $2.5799.

jumped 23.4% to $2.5799. I-Mab IMAB surged 23% to $11.08. I-Mab announced completion of patient enrollment in Phase III clinical trial of eftansomatropin alfa for treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

surged 23% to $11.08. I-Mab announced completion of patient enrollment in Phase III clinical trial of eftansomatropin alfa for treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency. Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 22.5% to $1.9600. Gaotu Techedu recently announced Q1 earnings results.

gained 22.5% to $1.9600. Gaotu Techedu recently announced Q1 earnings results. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. YQ gained 22% to $2.9399.

gained 22% to $2.9399. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX jumped 20.8% to $0.44.

jumped 20.8% to $0.44. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR surged 20.7% to $1.57.

surged 20.7% to $1.57. Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS gained 19.9% to $12.95.

gained 19.9% to $12.95. Katapult Holdings, Inc. KPLT rose 19.8% to $1.7250.

rose 19.8% to $1.7250. CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC gained 18% to $6.29.

gained 18% to $6.29. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY surged 17.9% to $1.25.

surged 17.9% to $1.25. Youdao, Inc. DAO jumped 17.8% to $6.13.

jumped 17.8% to $6.13. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI shares gained 16.6% to $2.6584 after jumping more than 46% on Tuesday. The company recently announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

shares gained 16.6% to $2.6584 after jumping more than 46% on Tuesday. The company recently announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. MediciNova, Inc. MNOV surged 16.6% to $2.74. MediciNova said the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients demonstrated significant improvements compared to placebo for all four clinical endpoints analyzed.

surged 16.6% to $2.74. MediciNova said the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients demonstrated significant improvements compared to placebo for all four clinical endpoints analyzed. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO jumped 16.4% to $6.33.

jumped 16.4% to $6.33. SRAX, Inc. SRAX gained 15.8% to $4.17. SRAX recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 Sequire revenue growth of 170% year-on-year to $9.6 million, missing the consensus of $10.2 million.

gained 15.8% to $4.17. SRAX recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 Sequire revenue growth of 170% year-on-year to $9.6 million, missing the consensus of $10.2 million. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 15.7% to $5.73 after reporting Q1 results. Kingsoft Cloud reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 19.9% year-on-year to $342.9 million, beating the consensus of $312.2 million.

rose 15.7% to $5.73 after reporting Q1 results. Kingsoft Cloud reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 19.9% year-on-year to $342.9 million, beating the consensus of $312.2 million. Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 14.9% to $0.6777 after gaining more than 9% on Tuesday.

rose 14.9% to $0.6777 after gaining more than 9% on Tuesday. TAL Education Group TAL gained 14.9% to $5.24.

gained 14.9% to $5.24. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd TLSA jumped 13.8% to $0.8336. Tiziana Life Sciences announced second patient showed clinical improvements in the positron emission tomography imaging analysis, neurologic exam, and timed 25-foot walk test, following three months of treatment in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis trial.

jumped 13.8% to $0.8336. Tiziana Life Sciences announced second patient showed clinical improvements in the positron emission tomography imaging analysis, neurologic exam, and timed 25-foot walk test, following three months of treatment in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis trial. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM rose 12.2% to $8.94 after reporting Q1 results following Q1 results. The company reported first-quarter revenue of RMB1.33 billion ($210.2 million), up 53.7% year-over-year.

rose 12.2% to $8.94 after reporting Q1 results following Q1 results. The company reported first-quarter revenue of RMB1.33 billion ($210.2 million), up 53.7% year-over-year. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 9.2% to $0.2328 after declining 5% on Tuesday.

rose 9.2% to $0.2328 after declining 5% on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 6.2% to $0.5640 after the company announced court approval of Mesquite Energy, Inc. settlement agreement.

Losers Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT shares dipped 56.4% to $4.81 after the company said it will reevaluate its 2022 revenue and EBITDA guidance and said its AIR MILES reward program and AIR MILES' sponsor Sobeys were unable to align on extension terms.

shares dipped 56.4% to $4.81 after the company said it will reevaluate its 2022 revenue and EBITDA guidance and said its AIR MILES reward program and AIR MILES' sponsor Sobeys were unable to align on extension terms. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL dropped 53.5% to $0.8167 after the company announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint.

dropped 53.5% to $0.8167 after the company announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint. Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV fell 38.9% to $4.58. Phoenix Motor priced its initial public offering of 2.1 million shares at $7.50 per share.

fell 38.9% to $4.58. Phoenix Motor priced its initial public offering of 2.1 million shares at $7.50 per share. Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE fell 31.3% to $7.70.

fell 31.3% to $7.70. Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM dropped 23.3% to $0.82.

dropped 23.3% to $0.82. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX fell 16.5% to $0.96.

fell 16.5% to $0.96. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares fell 15.4% to $10.24 after jumping 155% on Tuesday. The FDA recently granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.

shares fell 15.4% to $10.24 after jumping 155% on Tuesday. The FDA recently granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device. The Lovesac Company LOVE fell 14.6% to $32.40 after the company reported Q1 financial results.

fell 14.6% to $32.40 after the company reported Q1 financial results. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. MICS dropped 14.5% to $3.36.

dropped 14.5% to $3.36. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI declined 14.5% to $41.97 after the company reported a secondary offering of 2,000,000 shares held by Ziff Davis.

declined 14.5% to $41.97 after the company reported a secondary offering of 2,000,000 shares held by Ziff Davis. Applied UV, Inc. AUVI shares fell 14.4% to $1.8650 after jumping 96% on Tuesday.

shares fell 14.4% to $1.8650 after jumping 96% on Tuesday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE dropped 14.3% to $23.95. Cadre Holdings announced launch of public primary and secondary offering of 1.75 million of common stock.

dropped 14.3% to $23.95. Cadre Holdings announced launch of public primary and secondary offering of 1.75 million of common stock. Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST fell 13.7% to $3.6050.

fell 13.7% to $3.6050. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. OMEX declined 13.4% to $2.79.

declined 13.4% to $2.79. HashiCorp, Inc. HCP dropped 12.3% to $33.58.

dropped 12.3% to $33.58. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM declined 10.8% to $61.11.

declined 10.8% to $61.11. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG fell 9.5% to $92.45 after the company cut its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

fell 9.5% to $92.45 after the company cut its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. Matson, Inc. MATX fell 9.4% to $85.65.

fell 9.4% to $85.65. Smartsheet Inc. SMAR shares fell 7.3% to $37.61 after the company issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.