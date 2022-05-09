QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 12:06 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • Hemisphere Media Group, Inc HMTV shares jumped 80.1% to $6.79 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for $7.00 per share in cash by a subsidiary of Gato Investments, a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners.
  • Points.com Inc. PCOM gained 43.9% to $24.55. Plusgrade announced plans to acquire Points for $25 per share in cash.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX rose 37.2% to $2.5801. Better Therapeutics is expected to release its Q1 financial results on Friday, May 13, 2022.
  • Cyngn Inc. CYN gained 18% to $4.2300.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS rose 17.7% to $0.5668 after dropping over 10% on Friday.
  • Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares rose 10.6% to $7.40 after declining over 4% on Friday.
  • Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX gained 10.2% to $2.7987 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR gained 10.1% to $33.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Zanite Acquisition Corp. ZNTE rose 9.2% to $11.10.
  • TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS jumped 8.8% to $33.23 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • Perimeter Solutions, SA PRM gained 7.3% to $8.97. Perimeter Solutions posted Q1 sales of $57.80 million, up from $33.90 million year over year.


Losers

  • Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY shares dipped 49.7% to $1.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD fell 27.6% to $5.55.
  • Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV fell 25.8% to $10.39.
  • ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT dropped 24.1% to $8.31 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP declined 23.7% to $10.00.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR dropped 22.1% to $7.39 after the company said it expects Q2 revenue below analyst estimates.
  • Zenvia Inc. ZENV fell 21% to $4.46. Zenvia recently posted Q1 net revenues of BRL 197.6 million.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI dropped 21% to $6.96.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE declined 19.6% to $26.18.
  • Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 19.4% to $2.41. Sidus Space shares jumped over 50% on Friday after the company announced a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space to expand its partnership to further the commercialization of space technologies and services.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE dropped 17.4% to $7.26. Nuvve is expected to report Q1 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO fell 17.2% to $0.4820. Mereo BioPharma Group announced positive top-line efficacy and safety results from phase 2 ASTRAEUS clinical study evaluating Alvelestat (MPH-966), in patients with severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated emphysema.
  • Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE dropped 17% to $4.17. Charge Enterprises recently said Christine Cannella has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations.
  • Seer, Inc. SEER fell 16.6% to $7.75. Seer recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.38 per share.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dropped 16.6% to $86.50 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell 16.1% to $247.24 after dropping over 6% on Monday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT dipped 16% to $7.98 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum.
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT dropped 16% to $63.15 after the company reported Q2 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. SG fell 15% to $20.24. Sweetgreen recently posted a Q1 net loss of $49.2 million.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO dropped 14.8% to $1.8134. Ekso Bionics Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share.
  • Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG fell 14.7% to $9.40.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR dipped 14.7% to $2.50.
  • Canaan Inc. CAN fell 13.8% to $3.5350 after gaining 15% on Friday.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS dropped 13.6% to $4.12.
  • GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK fell 13.1% to $2.53 following a 4% decline on Friday.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN fell 13% to $25.06 following a report that Ford Motor Co F is selling 8 million shares of the electric vehicle company.
  • Argo Blockchain plc ARBK shares fell 10.3% to $6.76 after the company issued April operational update.
  • Aclarion, Inc. ACON fell 7.4% to $1.8601 after dropping 5% on Friday.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY shares fell 6.3% to $3.6850.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas