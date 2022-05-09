40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Hemisphere Media Group, Inc HMTV shares jumped 80.1% to $6.79 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired for $7.00 per share in cash by a subsidiary of Gato Investments, a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners.

Points.com Inc. PCOM gained 43.9% to $24.55. Plusgrade announced plans to acquire Points for $25 per share in cash.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. BTTX rose 37.2% to $2.5801. Better Therapeutics is expected to release its Q1 financial results on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Cyngn Inc. CYN gained 18% to $4.2300.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS rose 17.7% to $0.5668 after dropping over 10% on Friday.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI shares rose 10.6% to $7.40 after declining over 4% on Friday.

Emerald Holding, Inc. EEX gained 10.2% to $2.7987 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR gained 10.1% to $33.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. ZNTE rose 9.2% to $11.10.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS jumped 8.8% to $33.23 following upbeat Q1 results.

jumped 8.8% to $33.23 following upbeat Q1 results. Perimeter Solutions, SA PRM gained 7.3% to $8.97. Perimeter Solutions posted Q1 sales of $57.80 million, up from $33.90 million year over year.

Losers Party City Holdco Inc. PRTY shares dipped 49.7% to $1.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD fell 27.6% to $5.55.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV fell 25.8% to $10.39.

ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT dropped 24.1% to $8.31 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP declined 23.7% to $10.00.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR dropped 22.1% to $7.39 after the company said it expects Q2 revenue below analyst estimates.

Zenvia Inc. ZENV fell 21% to $4.46. Zenvia recently posted Q1 net revenues of BRL 197.6 million.

The Oncology Institute, Inc. TOI dropped 21% to $6.96.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE declined 19.6% to $26.18.

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU fell 19.4% to $2.41. Sidus Space shares jumped over 50% on Friday after the company announced a memorandum of understanding with Dhruva Space to expand its partnership to further the commercialization of space technologies and services.

Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE dropped 17.4% to $7.26. Nuvve is expected to report Q1 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO fell 17.2% to $0.4820. Mereo BioPharma Group announced positive top-line efficacy and safety results from phase 2 ASTRAEUS clinical study evaluating Alvelestat (MPH-966), in patients with severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated emphysema.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE dropped 17% to $4.17. Charge Enterprises recently said Christine Cannella has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations.

Seer, Inc. SEER fell 16.6% to $7.75. Seer recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.38 per share.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN dropped 16.6% to $86.50 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR fell 16.1% to $247.24 after dropping over 6% on Monday.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT dipped 16% to $7.98 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT dropped 16% to $63.15 after the company reported Q2 EPS results down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results.

Sweetgreen, Inc. SG fell 15% to $20.24. Sweetgreen recently posted a Q1 net loss of $49.2 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO dropped 14.8% to $1.8134. Ekso Bionics Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.36 per share.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG fell 14.7% to $9.40.

Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR dipped 14.7% to $2.50.

Canaan Inc. CAN fell 13.8% to $3.5350 after gaining 15% on Friday.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS dropped 13.6% to $4.12.

GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK fell 13.1% to $2.53 following a 4% decline on Friday.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN fell 13% to $25.06 following a report that Ford Motor Co F is selling 8 million shares of the electric vehicle company.

Argo Blockchain plc ARBK shares fell 10.3% to $6.76 after the company issued April operational update.

Aclarion, Inc. ACON fell 7.4% to $1.8601 after dropping 5% on Friday.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY shares fell 6.3% to $3.6850.

