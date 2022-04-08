 Skip to main content

53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 4:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares surged 64.4% to close at $1.41 on Thursday. Ally Bridge Group reported a purchase of 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) gained 56.8% to close at $2.98 after the company announced a $55 million private placement priced at-the-market.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) climbed 53.4% to close at $9.65. Sunshine Biopharma recently announced that two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
  • Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) shares climbed 48.8% to close at $4.39 as the company signed multiple launch agreements with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), a Tesla CEO Elon Musk-led company.
  • System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) climbed 34.3% to close at $26.81. The company on Monday reported Q4 and FY22 financials results.
  • Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY) gained 30.8% to settle at $7.26. The Very Good Food Company rescheduled its 4th quarter conference call to Thursday April 14, 2022.
  • Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) gained 25.9% to close at $7.01.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) climbed 23.5% to close at $5.84 after the company and Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced an exclusive global license and collaboration agreement to develop WTX-613, a differentiated, conditionally-activated IFNα INDUKINE molecule.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) jumped 23.3% to close at $0.8440 after a Form4 filing from the company's CEO showed a purchase of 1,204,542 shares at $0.57 per share.
  • NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) gained 21.6% to close at $13.97.
  • MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) jumped 21.5% to close at $2.94.
  • Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) climbed 21.2% to close at $13.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 16.1% to close at $1.30.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) shares climbed 15.3% to close at $8.42 after the company announced it has signed purchase agreements to sell two feedstock companies a total 50,000 metric tons of its corn for RMB150 million.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) rose 14.8% to close at $40.06 following a Form 4 filing from Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett which showed the purchase of approximately 11.1 million shares of the company's stock.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) jumped 14.1% to close at $3.47.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) gained 14.1% to close at $1.70.
  • Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) jumped 13.8% to close at $1.28 as hearing trader Pete Najarian mentioned the stock on CNBC.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 13.3% to close at $1.45 after the company announced it has harmonized its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay with the HTG Transcriptome Panel.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) gained 11.6% to close at $7.13.
  • CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) rose 11.3% to close at $54.50 after the company announced it will be acquired by Brookfield for $54.87 per share in cash.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) jumped 11.3% to close at $11.54 amid continued retail investor interest.
  • Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) climbed 10.7% to close at $5.38 after the company announced it is pursuing a separation of its Transportation business through either a sale or a spin-off.
  • Euronav NV (NASDAQ: EURN) rose 6.8% to close at $12.00 after the company announced a stock-for-stock combination with Frontline.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NYSE: BWV) shares dipped 82.8% to close at $10.17 on Thursday.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares fell 49.2% to close at $1.19 after the company reported results from its Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The company reported NYX-2925 did not achieve the primary endpoint of the study.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) dropped 39% to close at $7.89 after the company announced the withdrawal of FY22 guidance and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 36.1% to close at $13.11.
  • Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) fell 30.8% to close at $12.38.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) fell 25.6% to close at $1.95.
  • BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) dipped 24.7% to close at $2.4750.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) fell 22.4% to close at $2.35.
  • Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) fell 19.8% to close at $2.0850 after the company issued updates on Sarconeos (BIO101) clinical development.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) dropped 19.6% to settle at $1.35.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) declined 19.4% to close at $2.75. NeuroSense Therapeutics was granted patent in Canada for its ALS Drug PrimeC.
  • Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) dropped 17.9% to close at $0.5325.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 17.2% to close at $6.99 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell and lowered its price target from $16 to $1.
  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) dipped 17% to close at $11.03 following a short report from White Diamond Research.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) fell 15.5% to close at $4.14.
  • Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares fell 15.1% to close at $1.97 after jumping 40% on Wednesday.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) dropped 14.8% to close at $4.4150. Celsion announced a $7 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) dipped 14.8% to close at $0.5180.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 14.5% to close at $5.21 amid a drop in Bitcoin prices, which has pressured crypto-related stocks.
  • Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) dipped 14.4% to close at $5.85.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) dropped 12.1% to close at $2.83.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 12% to close at $4.63 amid lockdown measures in Shanghai as COVID-19 cases in China rise.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) dropped 10.3% to close at $5.09.
  • CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) shares fell 9.4% to close at $9.69 after the company reported pricing of secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders.
  • Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) fell 9.1% to close at $3.30. Advent Technologies recently announced a definitive agreement with Hyundai Motor Company to use fuel cell technology in delivering green energy solutions to current high carbon applications.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares fell 8.4% to close at $3.59. Pulse Biosciences recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 8.2% to close at $19.87 amid continued concerns over aggressive Fed tapering in order to curb inflation. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and a COVID-19 surge in China have also pressured global macro sentiment.
  • VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 6.9% to close at $5.96 amid lockdown measures in Shanghai as COVID-19 cases in China rise.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) fell 5% to close at $3.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected preliminary Q4 EPS results.

