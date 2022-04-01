 Skip to main content

53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 4:18am   Comments
Gainers

  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares jumped 105.4% to close at $13.80 on Thursday after the company announced the publication of results from a Phase 1 trial testing Lomecel-B on patients with mild Alzheimer's disease in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) jumped 44.6% to settle at $3.76. SAB Biotherapeutics posted a FY21 net loss of $17.1 million.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) climbed 38.3% to settle at $31.14.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) jumped 32.3% to close at $0.7085 after the company announced an agreement granting Quadri Pharmaceuticals for exclusive promotional, commercialization and distribution rights for specified human indications of crofelemer in the Middle East.
  • Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) shares gained 32.1% to close at $7.04 following Q4 results.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 27.1% to close at $5.21.
  • Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) surged 24.6% to close at $0.5499 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and entered into a royalty-based financing agreement of up to $40 million with an affiliate of R-Bridge Healthcare Fund.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 22.4% to close at $2.02 as the company announced positive topline data from the monotherapy arm of Phase 3 ATHENA-MONO trial of Rubraca (Rucaparib) as first-line maintenance treatment in ovarian cancer.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) gained 20.1% to close at $5.37.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) jumped 19.4% to settle at $2.59 following circulation of a letter from the company's CEO to a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) gained 17.5% to close at $0.6699.
  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) rose 16.3% to close at $9.94.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) gained 15.5% to close at $9.94.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) jumped 15.5% to settle at $21.95 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and top-line results from its Phase 1 clinical study of CRN04777.
  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) climbed 15.3% to close at $1.66 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) climbed 15.1% to close at $10.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) gained 15% to close at $3.90 after the company announced it signed a Master Collaboration Agreement with the University of Miami to accelerate development of its ImmCelz Supercharged Autologous Immunotherapy Platform.
  • NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) jumped 15% to close at $3.06.
  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) climbed 14.9% to close at $9.86 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) surged 13.6% to close at $12.04 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $12 to $16.
  • American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) jumped 11.7% to close at $2.57.
  • Local Bounti Corporation (NASDAQ: LOCL) gained 11.6% to close at $8.49. Local Bounti recently agreed to acquire California-based complementary indoor farming company Hollandia Produce Group Inc, which operates under the name Pete's, for $122.5 million.
  • BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) climbed 8.9% to close at $5.00.

 

Losers

  • Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) fell 35.9% to close at $1.32 on Thursday after the company reported Q4 financial results. Canaccord Genuity and Benchmark downgraded the stock.
  • Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) fell 29.4% to settle at $0.9042.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) dipped 28.4% to close at $1.49 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) fell 28% to close at $14.92.
  • Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) fell 28% to settle at $1.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) dipped 27.3% to close at $0.5366 after the company announced pricing of a roughly $20 million registered direct offering.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dipped 25.9% to settle at $1.40 as the company reported fourth-quarter revenue declined 70% year-over-year to $2.17 million, missing the consensus of $3.33 million.
  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) shares fell 25.7% to close at $21.59. UiPath reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday, but issued weak sales guidance.
  • Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) dropped 25.2% to close at $2.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) dropped 25% to close at $3.09 on Thursday as the company priced its IPO at $4.13 per unit.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 23.4% to close at $1.83 as the company announced topline data from Phase 3 part of Phase 2/3 PANAMO study of vilobelimab in critically ill COVID-19 patients.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) dropped 22.2% to close at $0.8797.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares fell 21.3% to close at $5.47
  • after the company reported results for the fourth quarter.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) shares fell 21.2% to close at $1.60 after jumping 39% on Wednesday.
  • Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) dropped 21% to close at $6.88.
  • Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) fell 20.9% to close at $2.19.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) dipped 20.6% to close at $5.05.
  • VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dipped 18.1% to close at $1.83. VNET Group posted Q4 loss of $0.24 per share.
  • Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) fell 16.4% to close at $2.3405.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 16.4% to settle at $2.66.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) dipped 16.1% to close at $5.85.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) fell 15.1% to close at $0.2853.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 15% to close at $2.50.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) dropped 14.1% to close at $2.45 after the company reported FY21 earnings results. The company also reported its nebulized form of aviptadil in the I-SPY COVID Trial has been stopped.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) fell 13.6% to close at $1.14. Revelation Biosciences recently said its Phase 2b viral challenge study to evaluate the efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99a did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) dropped 13.4% to close at $0.7179. Akebia Therapeutics recently said the FDA issued a complete response letter to the company's New Drug Application for vadadustat.
  • Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) shares fell 11.2% to close at $1.43. Vyant Bio shares jumped over 19% on Wednesday after the company announced a strategic collaboration to discover therapeutics to treat Parkinson's Disease and reported Q4 earnings results.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 9.1% to close at $1.10 as the company posted a loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) dropped 8.9% to close at $2.04.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) fell 7.4% to close at $0.28.

