51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 5:41am   Comments
Gainers

  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) jumped 73.9% to close at $37.64.
  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) shares surged 60.5% to close at $4.14 on Wednesday after the company reported a year over year increase in Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Hillstream Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: HILS) gained 39% to close at $2.03 on above-average volume.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) rose 30.4% to close at $5.02 after the company announced ADG20 is the first monoclonal antibody to meet primary endpoints with statistical significance across pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19 and plans to seek US Emergency Use Authorization.
  • Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) gained 28.9% to settle at $3.03 after the company's CEO David Michery teased a new customer in an interview with Benzinga.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares climbed 27.3% to close at $11.15.
  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares climbed 25% to close at $1.60 after the company reported the pricing of its public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) rose 24.8% to close at $9.02.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMS) gained 24.1% to $0.92.
  • NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NOAV) gained 22.6% to close at $1.11 after the company announced its PainGuard and UroGuard products have been approved by Health Canada as licensed medical devices.
  • Dogness Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) climbed 22.1% to close at $5.70.
  • TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) surged 21.2% to close at $2.17.
  • Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) gained 20.8% to close at $8.70 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
  • Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) gained 19.3% to close at $1.61. Vyant Bio and OrganoTherapeutics reported a strategic collaboration to discover therapeutics to treat Parkinson's disease.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) gained 18.1% to settle at $8.27.
  • Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) jumped 17% to close at $0.3190. Reed’s is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022 time to discuss the financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 14.8% to close at $25.91. Vir Biotechnology will join S&P Smallcap 600 index.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) gained 13.5% to close at $1.13 following Q4 results.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 13.4% to close at $3.81. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals launched new urinary tract infection product through distributors in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.
  • Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) gained 13.3% to close at $16.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) gained 11.7% to close at $5.14.
  • IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) rose 11.2% to close at $3.49.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) rose 10.9% to close at $25.17.
  • Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) gained 10.5% to close at $9.54 after the company authorized a share repurchase program of up to $20 million.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) gained 9.6% to close at $376.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 and FY22 guidance above analyst estimates and reported a $1 billion buyback.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) rose 8.2% to close at $1.32 after reporting Q4 results.
  • PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) rose 7.2% to close at $3.74.

 

Losers

  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) dipped 66% to close at $0.8291.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) shares tumbled 38.3% to close at $1.32 on Wednesday after the company said preliminary results from Phase 2b study of REVTx-99a for H3N2 flu infection did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares fell 35% to close at $0.3888 as the company priced its $10.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock.
  • Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) fell 32.4% to close at $1.52 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SDIG) dipped 32% to close at $6.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) dropped 31.8% to close at $1.35 after the company said financial statements in its quarterly report for the three and nine-month periods ended september 30th should not be relied upon. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VLNS) fell 22.4% to close at $1.80 after the company filed for a mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $150 million.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) dipped 21.2% to close at $1.04.
  • Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) fell 19.1% to close at $0.68. Oblong recently posted a Q4 net loss of $2.71 million.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 16.5% to close at $22.75. Bed Bath & Beyond recently reported a cooperation agreement with Ryan Cohen.
  • Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) fell 16.2% to close at $4.09. Pyxis Oncology recently posted FY21 loss of $8.95 per share.
  • Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) fell 16.1% to close at $42.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) dropped 16% to close at $1.26.
  • Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) fell 15.9% to close at $2.80.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) fell 15.6% to close at $1.19.
  • Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) dropped 15% to close at $1.70.
  • Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) dipped 13.8% to close at $12.11. Sight Sciences recently reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) declined 13.3% to close at $334.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) dropped 12.2% to close at $3.47.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 10.5% to close at $16.97. Conn's recently said Q4 EPS and sales results were lower from last year.
  • Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) slipped 8.2% to close at $8.45.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 8.2% to close at $0.78 after the company reported fourth-quarter results.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) fell 7.8% to close at $6.84 following 2021 results.
  • Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) fell 5.9% to close at $9.85. Apollo Global Management said it is unable to reach agreement with Pearson board with regard to a takeover offer.

