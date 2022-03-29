50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares gained 81.3% to close at $2.32 on Monday. Last week, AMC Entertainment Holdings purchased a major stake in Hycroft Mining Holding.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) jumped 61.5% to close at $2.68 after the company announced it would launch a metaverse advertising and NFT monetization platform called VenVūū.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) shares gained 52.6% to settle at $39.99 after HP announced it will acquire the company.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 44.9% to close at $29.33 after the company's CEO discussed potential future investments to capitalize on the interest of retail investors.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) gained 43.4% to settle at $7.40 on above-average volume amid an increase in retail investor interest.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) jumped 35.9% to close at $3.67.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) climbed 30.5% to close at $4.54. Creative Medical Technology recently announced top-line results for its StemSpine pilot study.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 29.6% to settle at $2.54 on above-average volume amid an increase in retail investor interest.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) gained 27.5% to close at $1.53 after analysts at EF Hutton initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- enVVeno Medical Corporation (NYSE: NVNO) jumped 26.7% to close at $6.08. enVVeno Medical said the company ended 2021 with $55 million of cash and cash equivalents.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 24.8% to close at $189.59. GameStop filed for 'GAMESTOP WALLET' trademark.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 24.2% to close at $10.25 on above-average volume amid an increase in retail investor interest.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) rose 23% to close at $5.93 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) surged 20.4% to close at $2.01 following 2021 results.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) rose 19.8% to settle at $6.17.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 19.5% to close at $0.7619 following FY21 results.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 19% to close at $0.63.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) jumped 17.9% to close at $1.45.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares gained 17.5% to close at $4.10 after jumping 16% on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners recently posted Q4 EPS of $0.23.
- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares gained 16.5% to close at $3.03 as the company said its supply chain division has received an order in the amount of $2.4 million for delivery this year.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) jumped 16.5% to close at $26.32 amid an increase in retail investor interest.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) climbed 15.2% to settle at $5.23.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NILE) climbed 14.5% to close at $0.9450 after gaining 12% on Friday. BitNile, last week,said its subsidiary Imperalis would be acquired.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) jumped 14.1% to close at $30.20. Sonos Inc. will replace Chart Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, March 30.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) gained 13.1% to close at $4.22 after dropping 6% on Friday.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) climbed 10.6% to settle at $80.71 after the company announced the FDA has granted approval of the EVO/EVO+ Visian Implantable Collamer Lens for the correction of myopia and myopia with astigmatism.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 10.1% to settle at $22.86 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) gained 9.5% to close at $7.40. POINT Biopharma Global recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.16 per share.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) rose 9.1% to settle at $4.82. Iridex recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.15 per share.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares gained 7.7% to close at $4.08.
Losers
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) shares fell 50.3% to close at $1.91 after jumping 143% on Friday. Clever Leaves recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) fell 47.1% to close at $1.18. Craig-Hallum downgraded NeuroOne Medical Tech from Buy to Hold.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) shares dipped 36% to close at $16.01 on Monday following circulation of FDA briefing documents ahead of the FDA meeting on Amylyx's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs panel.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dipped 32.2% to close at $3.85 as the company reported topline results from Phase 2 Exploratory INSPIRE trial in severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares fell 24.2% to close at $0.1972. Exicure, released full year financial results for the quarter and issued an update on its business strategy and corporate progress.
- Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ: NEXI) fell 23.9% to close at $3.24.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) dropped 21.6% to close at $2.14.
- LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) fell 21.3% to close at $6.11.
- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) fell 19.8% to close at $4.00. Benson Hill reported FY21 sales of $147.2 million.
- Scisparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) shares fell 18.8% to close at $3.75.
- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) declined 18.4% to close at $3.37 as the company said Founder and CEO will resign and step down from board.
- Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 18.1% to close at $0.57.
- Zhangmen Education Inc – ADR (NYSE: ZME) fell 17.8% to close at $1.34.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) fell 17% to settle at $30.17.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 16.4% to close at $5.42.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 12.6% to settle at $0.8915 after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) fell 11.9% to close at $3.03. The stock recently uplisted to the Nasdaq.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) declined 10.8% to close at $5.46.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) dropped 10.1% to close at $167.67.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares fell 7.4% to close at $0.5348 after jumping 25% on Friday.
