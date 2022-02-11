 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) shares climbed 34.5% to $4.99 following its recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market on Thursday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) rose 34% to $2.4413. Kaival Brands recently won judicial stay of FDA's marketing denial order.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) gained 24.4% to $8.15. Y-mAbs reported completion of pre-BLA meeting with the FDA for Omburtamab.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) rose 17.2% to $2.3907 as the company issued an update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C in the United States.
  • XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) gained 15.7% to $67.06 after it was announced the company will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 15.5% to $17.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 15.1% to $55.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) surged 13.2% to $7.26 after the company reported Q4 sales results were higher year-over-year and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) gained 12.7% to $37.41. JPMorgan upgraded Carpenter Technology to Overweight from Neutral and raised the price target to $53 (an upside of 59.5%) from $52.
  • Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) rose 12.7% to $60.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) shares gained 12% to $5.56. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) jumped 10.8% to $24.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) jumped 10.5% to $82.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 and announced a $3 billion share buyback.
  • Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) gained 10.3% to $38.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 net sales guidance.
  • InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) jumped 10.3% to $5.03. InnovAge recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) gained 9.4% to $12.24.
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NYSE: COOP) jumped 8.1% to $44.64 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 5.6% to $8.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) shares rose 5.6% to $563.10 after the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter.

Executives Sell Around $44M Of 5 Stocks

Losers

  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares tumbled 74.3% to $1.4499 after the company reported the study did not meet the primary endpoint, nor notable secondary endpoints in the Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial for seporfarsen.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares fell 47.8% to $0.3448 after the company priced 20 million share common stock offering at $0.50 per share.
  • Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) shares fell 42.5% to $0.3426 after the company reported pricing of $20 million public offering.
  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) dropped 31.3% to $3.7740 as the company priced its IPO at $5.50 per unit.
  • Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) fell 27.5% to $12.38. Universal Insurance Holdings is expected to release Q4 results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
  • Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) dropped 26.6% to $15.59 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) dipped 24.8% to $2.7412 after the company issued FY22 net sales guidance below estimates.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dropped 22.8% to $16.78 following Q4 results.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) fell 22.2% to $4.0050.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 21.6% to $24.00.
  • Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell 19.3% to $2.40 after jumping around 25% on Thursday. Hudson Capital merger partner Freigght App sees FY22 sales to be no less than $40 million.
  • IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) dipped 19% to $37.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) fell 17.4% to $60.43 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) dropped 15% to $92.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 13.8% to $2.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) dropped 13.5% to $30.67 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) shares fell 12.7% to $1.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) dropped 12.4% to $79.80 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) fell 12.1% to $19.75 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares fell 10.2% to $52.68. Affirm reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) dipped 9.8% to $18.04 following Q4 results.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) fell 7.9% to $3.98. IronNet shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.

Also check out this: Hanesbrands And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APDN + AFRM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In DiDi Global, Affirm, Zoom Or CVS Health?
Looking Into Applied DNA Sciences's Return On Capital Employed
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 14, 2022
Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Peloton Transition, Disney Earnings, Crypto Ads, SpaceX Event And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com