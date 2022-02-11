41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) shares climbed 34.5% to $4.99 following its recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market on Thursday.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) rose 34% to $2.4413. Kaival Brands recently won judicial stay of FDA's marketing denial order.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) gained 24.4% to $8.15. Y-mAbs reported completion of pre-BLA meeting with the FDA for Omburtamab.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) rose 17.2% to $2.3907 as the company issued an update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C in the United States.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) gained 15.7% to $67.06 after it was announced the company will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 15.5% to $17.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 15.1% to $55.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) surged 13.2% to $7.26 after the company reported Q4 sales results were higher year-over-year and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) gained 12.7% to $37.41. JPMorgan upgraded Carpenter Technology to Overweight from Neutral and raised the price target to $53 (an upside of 59.5%) from $52.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) rose 12.7% to $60.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) shares gained 12% to $5.56. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) jumped 10.8% to $24.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) jumped 10.5% to $82.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 and announced a $3 billion share buyback.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) gained 10.3% to $38.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 net sales guidance.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) jumped 10.3% to $5.03. InnovAge recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) gained 9.4% to $12.24.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NYSE: COOP) jumped 8.1% to $44.64 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) rose 5.6% to $8.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) shares rose 5.6% to $563.10 after the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter.
Executives Sell Around $44M Of 5 Stocks
Losers
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares tumbled 74.3% to $1.4499 after the company reported the study did not meet the primary endpoint, nor notable secondary endpoints in the Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial for seporfarsen.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares fell 47.8% to $0.3448 after the company priced 20 million share common stock offering at $0.50 per share.
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) shares fell 42.5% to $0.3426 after the company reported pricing of $20 million public offering.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) dropped 31.3% to $3.7740 as the company priced its IPO at $5.50 per unit.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) fell 27.5% to $12.38. Universal Insurance Holdings is expected to release Q4 results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
- Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) dropped 26.6% to $15.59 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) dipped 24.8% to $2.7412 after the company issued FY22 net sales guidance below estimates.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dropped 22.8% to $16.78 following Q4 results.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) fell 22.2% to $4.0050.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) fell 21.6% to $24.00.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares fell 19.3% to $2.40 after jumping around 25% on Thursday. Hudson Capital merger partner Freigght App sees FY22 sales to be no less than $40 million.
- IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) dipped 19% to $37.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) fell 17.4% to $60.43 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) dropped 15% to $92.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 13.8% to $2.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) dropped 13.5% to $30.67 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) shares fell 12.7% to $1.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) dropped 12.4% to $79.80 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) fell 12.1% to $19.75 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares fell 10.2% to $52.68. Affirm reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) dipped 9.8% to $18.04 following Q4 results.
- IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) fell 7.9% to $3.98. IronNet shares jumped 23% on Thursday after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.
Also check out this: Hanesbrands And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas