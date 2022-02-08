 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

47 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 4:53am   Comments
Share:
47 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) shares surged 144.6% to close at $7.95 on Monday. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) shares climbed 62.5% to close at $19.50 following its recent listing on NASDAQ.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) surged 51.4% to settle at $1.62. Kaival Brands Innovations recently announced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order previously issued by the FDA to Bidi Vapor in September 2021.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 34.5% to settle at $6.39 after the company said it expects FY22 sales to exceed RMB150 million.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) shares jumped 34% to close at $5.80.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 24.3% to close at $0.63. Luokung recently announced the receipt of Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) surged 23.2% to settle at $0.8870 after the company announced a research agreement with the University of Pennsylvania evaluating Tc99m tilmanocept as a prognostic marker for glioblastoma.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) gained 20.9% to close at $29.75 following a report from the Wall Street Journal that e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has approached the connected fitness company about a potential acquisition.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) jumped 20.3% to close at $1.4550 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) surged 20% to settle at $0.2845.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) rose 18.2% to close at $15.09 following reports the company's merger partner Rumble has offered Joe Rogan $100 million over four years to join its platform.
  • ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) surged 18.2% to settle at $3.25. WBB Securities recently upgraded ContraFect from Speculative Buy to Buy and announced a $6.5 price target.
  • Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) climbed 17.7% to settle at $8.96.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 17.5% to close at $0.9752.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) climbed 17.2% to close at $25.46 after the company announced a merger agreement with Frontier Group. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) shares gained 17% to settle at $3.31. IceCure Medical recently said it sees preliminary FY21 revenues of $4.1 million.
  • Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) surged 16.8% to close at $15.36.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 16.5% to close at $2.96 after the company announced a strategic political partnership with Campaign Nucleus.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) surged 16.5% to close at $4.10.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) gained 16.2% to settle at $6.54. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals anticipates Q4 FY21 sales of approximately $38 million (consensus of $38.09 million), up roughly 24% Y/Y.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 14.6% to close at $3.93.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) gained 14.5% to settle at $1.04 after the Company announced to present interim topline data from its Phase 2a trial evaluating its lead product candidate, Quilience (Mazindol ER), for narcolepsy at World Sleep Congress 2022.
  • Elevate Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVT) gained 13% to close at $3.47. Elevate is expected to report Q4 earnings on February 15, 2022.
  • Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) gained 12.2% to close at $99.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) gained 11% to settle at $6.08.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) climbed 10.6% to close at $7.18 after jumping 12% on Friday.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) climbed 10.5% to close at $3.70. The company recently reiterated FY21 guidance.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) climbed 8.9% to close at $4.15 after jumping around 12% on Friday.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) climbed 8.4% to settle at $62.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Also check out: Moderna And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Losers

  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) shares dipped 34.7% to close at $1.45 on Monday. Dermata Therapeutics has requested the FDA to waive the requirements to complete a 90-day dermal minipig study and a standard dermal pharmacokinetics study before the End of Phase 2 meeting for its DMT310 acne program.
  • Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) fell 31.4% to close at $43.61 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates. The company also said CFO Mark Gallenberger will retire effective March 11, 2022.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) shares dipped 26.3% to close at $2.21. American Rebel Holdings reported pricing of $10.5 million public offering.
  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 25.3% to close at $1.09.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares fell 24.3% to close at $1.03 after the company reported pricing of $2.0 million registered direct offering.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) fell 19.7% to close at $8.45.
  • Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) dipped 16.6% to close at $2.26.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dropped 16.5% to close at $11.70.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 16.1% to close at $2.23.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares fell 14.7% to close at $4.30 after jumping 30% on Friday.
  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) dipped 13.9% to settle at $1.48.
  • Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) fell 13.7% to close at $4.60. Astra Space launch aborted around engine startup, according to NASA.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 13.3% to close at $3.91.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 13.2% to close at $2.23. Mullen Automotive announced receipt of $4 million in funding over the past week.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 12.8% to settle at $0.2701.
  • Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) dropped 12.5% to close at $7.88.
  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) fell 12% to close at $19.82.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares fell 6.1% to close at $114.82 after the company filed in the U.S. to register one billion new American Depositary Shares (ADS). Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Also check out this: Executives Buy Around $62M Of 3 Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + AMLX)

Bernie Sanders Lashes Out At Chipotle: Will The CEO Follow Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos And Wage Twitter War?
PreMarket Prep: Sean Udall Talks Affirm Holdings Fundamentals As Stock Spirals Down
'We Understand Street Frustration': 3 Affirm Analysts React To Noisy Q2 Earnings Report
Amazon's Twitch: Cannabis-Themed Usernames Allowed Under New Policy
Will The US Legalize Cannabis In 2022? Experts & Lobbyists Explain What Investors Can Expect
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com