47 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) shares surged 144.6% to close at $7.95 on Monday. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) shares climbed 62.5% to close at $19.50 following its recent listing on NASDAQ.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) surged 51.4% to settle at $1.62. Kaival Brands Innovations recently announced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has granted a judicial stay of the marketing denial order previously issued by the FDA to Bidi Vapor in September 2021.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 34.5% to settle at $6.39 after the company said it expects FY22 sales to exceed RMB150 million.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) shares jumped 34% to close at $5.80.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 24.3% to close at $0.63. Luokung recently announced the receipt of Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) surged 23.2% to settle at $0.8870 after the company announced a research agreement with the University of Pennsylvania evaluating Tc99m tilmanocept as a prognostic marker for glioblastoma.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) gained 20.9% to close at $29.75 following a report from the Wall Street Journal that e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has approached the connected fitness company about a potential acquisition.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) jumped 20.3% to close at $1.4550 after the company reported Q4 EPS results up from last year.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) surged 20% to settle at $0.2845.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) rose 18.2% to close at $15.09 following reports the company's merger partner Rumble has offered Joe Rogan $100 million over four years to join its platform.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) surged 18.2% to settle at $3.25. WBB Securities recently upgraded ContraFect from Speculative Buy to Buy and announced a $6.5 price target.
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) climbed 17.7% to settle at $8.96.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 17.5% to close at $0.9752.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) climbed 17.2% to close at $25.46 after the company announced a merger agreement with Frontier Group. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) shares gained 17% to settle at $3.31. IceCure Medical recently said it sees preliminary FY21 revenues of $4.1 million.
- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) surged 16.8% to close at $15.36.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 16.5% to close at $2.96 after the company announced a strategic political partnership with Campaign Nucleus.
- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) surged 16.5% to close at $4.10.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) gained 16.2% to settle at $6.54. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals anticipates Q4 FY21 sales of approximately $38 million (consensus of $38.09 million), up roughly 24% Y/Y.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 14.6% to close at $3.93.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) gained 14.5% to settle at $1.04 after the Company announced to present interim topline data from its Phase 2a trial evaluating its lead product candidate, Quilience (Mazindol ER), for narcolepsy at World Sleep Congress 2022.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVT) gained 13% to close at $3.47. Elevate is expected to report Q4 earnings on February 15, 2022.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) gained 12.2% to close at $99.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) gained 11% to settle at $6.08.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) climbed 10.6% to close at $7.18 after jumping 12% on Friday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) climbed 10.5% to close at $3.70. The company recently reiterated FY21 guidance.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) climbed 8.9% to close at $4.15 after jumping around 12% on Friday.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) climbed 8.4% to settle at $62.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Also check out: Moderna And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Losers
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) shares dipped 34.7% to close at $1.45 on Monday. Dermata Therapeutics has requested the FDA to waive the requirements to complete a 90-day dermal minipig study and a standard dermal pharmacokinetics study before the End of Phase 2 meeting for its DMT310 acne program.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) fell 31.4% to close at $43.61 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates. The company also said CFO Mark Gallenberger will retire effective March 11, 2022.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) shares dipped 26.3% to close at $2.21. American Rebel Holdings reported pricing of $10.5 million public offering.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 25.3% to close at $1.09.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares fell 24.3% to close at $1.03 after the company reported pricing of $2.0 million registered direct offering.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) fell 19.7% to close at $8.45.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) dipped 16.6% to close at $2.26.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dropped 16.5% to close at $11.70.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 16.1% to close at $2.23.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares fell 14.7% to close at $4.30 after jumping 30% on Friday.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) dipped 13.9% to settle at $1.48.
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) fell 13.7% to close at $4.60. Astra Space launch aborted around engine startup, according to NASA.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 13.3% to close at $3.91.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 13.2% to close at $2.23. Mullen Automotive announced receipt of $4 million in funding over the past week.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 12.8% to settle at $0.2701.
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) dropped 12.5% to close at $7.88.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) fell 12% to close at $19.82.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares fell 6.1% to close at $114.82 after the company filed in the U.S. to register one billion new American Depositary Shares (ADS). Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant.
Also check out this: Executives Buy Around $62M Of 3 Stocks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas