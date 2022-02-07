Executives Buy Around $62M Of 3 Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)



The Nasdaq index jumped more than 200 points on Friday after Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Asana

The Trade: Asana, Inc. ASAN President, CEO and Chair Dustin Moskovitz acquired a total of 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $48.15. To acquire these shares, it cost around $60.19 million.

What's Happening: The company is expected to report Q4 earnings on March 9, 2022.

The company is expected to report Q4 earnings on March 9, 2022. What Asana Does: Asana Inc is a software company. The company provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.

Taysha Gene Therapies

The Trade: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA Director Paul Manning acquired a total of 201,602 shares at an average price of $7.80. To acquire these shares, it cost $1.57 million.

What's Happening: Taysha Gene Therapies recently reported clinical efficacy and safety data for the high dose cohort of 3.5x1014 total vg and long-term durability data across all therapeutic doses of TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy (GAN).

Taysha Gene Therapies recently reported clinical efficacy and safety data for the high dose cohort of 3.5x1014 total vg and long-term durability data across all therapeutic doses of TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy (GAN). What Taysha Gene Therapies Does: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations.

V.F. Corporation