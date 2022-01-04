61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares surged 167.2% to settle at $3.50 on Monday. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for Genprex’s lead drug candidate, Reqorsa Immunogene combination therapy.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) shares jumped 62.4% to close at $5.78 on Monday. The FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to newly listed Immix Biopharma's IMX-110 for rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) surged 44.8% to settle at $3.20. The stock may be seeing increased interested from retail investors.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) jumped 39.9% to close at $2.77 as the company said it received $35 million capital infusion, and announced process for sale of company and consideration of other strategic alternatives.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) gained 39.9% to settle at $6.00.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) jumped 34% to close at $2.60. Imperial Petroleum recently posted Q3 revenue of $4.1 million.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) rose 27.4% to close at $4.83.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) climbed 25.2% to close at $3.38. Applied UV recently announced closing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) gained 25.2% to settle at $1.59.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) gained 24.7% to close at $1.82.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) rose 23.9% to close at $7.53 after the company and Amyris announced the completion of a previously-announced joint venture for a COVID-19 RNA vaccine.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) shares gained 23.1% to close at $7.63. BTIG initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) surged 22.7% to close at $3.51.
- Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) gained 22.5% to settle at $2.29.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) climbed 21.6% to close at $2.65.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) gained 21.4% to settle at $5.72 after the company announced the sale of Photonics business for $100 million.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) gained 21.1% to close at $8.56 as the company said one of the world’s largest Mobile Network Operators will deploy 4G cellular backhaul over satellite technology from Gilat..
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) jumped 19.9% to settle at $1.75.
- HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares rose 19.2% to close at $3.67.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) surged 19% to close at $1.82.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) jumped 18.5% to settle at $4.30.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) shares rose 18.4% to close at $7.08.
- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMGA) gained 18.1% to close at $13.38.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) jumped 18% to close at $1.18.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) rose 17.7% to settle at $1.80 after the company announced it received an acquisition offer for the company at $3.70 per share.
- Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ: CDRO) climbed 17.1% to close at $7.05.
- PaySign, Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) gained 16.9% to settle at $1.87.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) jumped 16.2% to close at $1.51.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares gained 15.9% to close at $26.83.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) climbed 15.9% to close at $11.69.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) gained 15.4% to settle at $1.65.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 13.6% to close at $4.86.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) climbed 13.5% to settle at $1,199.78 as the company reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) jumped 12.1% to settle at $10.73.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) climbed 11.1% to close at $12.28.
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) climbed 10.5% to close at $3.70. Uranium Energy, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.01 per share.
- Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) gained 8.8% to close at $3.97.
- Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) gained 8.7% to close at $3.51 as the company reported a $7.2 million private placement.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 7.1% to settle at $7.57. Frontline, in November, reported third-quarter operating revenue of $171.8 million, a decline of 30.6% year-over-year.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose 6.9% to settle at $93.02.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) dropped 59.2% to close at $8.79.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) fell 42.3% to settle at $3.80 after climbing 32% on Friday.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) shares fell 30.5% to close at $6.22. Following discussions with the FDA, Applied Therapeutics decided to hold on submitting a marketing application for AT-007 for Galactosemia pending additional talks with the agency.
- Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID) dropped 22% to close at $36.64.
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC) shares declined 18.7% to close at $8.33.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) fell 18.6% to settle at $13.02.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) dropped 16.7% to close at $5.53.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) fell 15.9% to close at $1.27.
- FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) dipped 15.3% to settle at $6.07.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 14.7% to close at $19.68.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) dropped 14.4% to settle at $20.51.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) shares fell 13.8% to close at $16.74. CNH Industrial NV and Iveco Group executed the deed of demerger whereby, effective January 1, 2022, the relevant Iveco Group business segments separated from CNH Industrial.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) dropped 13.5% to settle at $3.45.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) fell 12.9% to close at $6.90 after surging 22% on Friday.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGE) fell 12.8% to close at $0.95 after jumping 85% on Friday. AgeX Therapeutics recently announced plans to collaborate with University of California, Irvine, on research program for exosome-based therapies for certain brain disorders.
- Heliogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLGN) dropped 12.6% to close at $13.57 after jumping around 62% on Friday.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) shares fell 11.7% to close at $1.06. Medalist Diversified REIT shares jumped around 18% on Friday after the company announced a stock repurchase program of 500,000 shares.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) dipped 7.9% to settle at $487.56.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.5% to close at $235.05. Moderna recently announced supply agreement with South Korea for additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine or updated booster candidate in 2022.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) fell 6.5% to settle at $9.43. Nutriband shares climbed 158% on Friday after the company announced the Korean Intellectual Property Office has fully issued its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the company's lead technology AVERSA.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) dropped 6.2% to close at $14.77. Goldman Sachs downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $37 to $18.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks